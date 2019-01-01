QQQ
Range
3.1 - 3.35
Vol / Avg.
113.6K/102.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.21 - 8.15
Mkt Cap
114.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.3
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
36.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Genasys Inc is a provider of critical communications solutions designed to help keep people safe. The company is engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of directed and multidirectional sound technologies, voice broadcast products and location-based mass messaging solutions for emergency warning and workforce management. Its operating segment includes Hardware and Software. The company generates maximum revenue from the Hardware segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Americas and also has a presence in the Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.040-0.040 0.0000
REV10.510M10.677M167.000K

Genasys Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genasys (GNSS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genasys (NASDAQ: GNSS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Genasys's (GNSS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Genasys (GNSS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Genasys (NASDAQ: GNSS) was reported by Stephens & Co. on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting GNSS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 154.78% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Genasys (GNSS)?

A

The stock price for Genasys (NASDAQ: GNSS) is $3.14 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genasys (GNSS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genasys.

Q

When is Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) reporting earnings?

A

Genasys’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Genasys (GNSS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genasys.

Q

What sector and industry does Genasys (GNSS) operate in?

A

Genasys is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.