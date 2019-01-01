Genasys Inc is a provider of critical communications solutions designed to help keep people safe. The company is engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of directed and multidirectional sound technologies, voice broadcast products and location-based mass messaging solutions for emergency warning and workforce management. Its operating segment includes Hardware and Software. The company generates maximum revenue from the Hardware segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Americas and also has a presence in the Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa.