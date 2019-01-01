|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.040
|-0.040
|0.0000
|REV
|10.510M
|10.677M
|167.000K
You can purchase shares of Genasys (NASDAQ: GNSS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Genasys’s space includes: Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW), Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL), Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS).
The latest price target for Genasys (NASDAQ: GNSS) was reported by Stephens & Co. on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting GNSS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 154.78% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Genasys (NASDAQ: GNSS) is $3.14 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Genasys.
Genasys’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Genasys.
Genasys is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.