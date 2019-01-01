QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.32 - 0.34
Vol / Avg.
368.6K/1.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.32 - 2.17
Mkt Cap
16.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.33
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
48.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Motus GI Holdings Inc is a medical technology company dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes, lowering costs and enhancing patient experiences. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Motus GI Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Motus GI Hldgs (MOTS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ: MOTS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Motus GI Hldgs's (MOTS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Motus GI Hldgs (MOTS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ: MOTS) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 16, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.00 expecting MOTS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 498.44% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Motus GI Hldgs (MOTS)?

A

The stock price for Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ: MOTS) is $0.3342 last updated Today at 5:01:23 PM.

Q

Does Motus GI Hldgs (MOTS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Motus GI Hldgs.

Q

When is Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) reporting earnings?

A

Motus GI Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Motus GI Hldgs (MOTS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Motus GI Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Motus GI Hldgs (MOTS) operate in?

A

Motus GI Hldgs is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.