QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/964.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 3.15
Mkt Cap
14.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.5
Shares
7.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 6:36AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 7:57AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
CEA Industries Inc through its subsidiary designs, engineers and manufactures application-specific environmental control and air sanitation systems for commercial, state and provincial-regulated indoor cannabis cultivation facilities in the U.S. and Canada. Its engineering and technical team provides energy and water-efficient solutions that allow growers to meet demands of an indoor cannabis cultivation environment through precise temperature, humidity, and process controls and to satisfy the evolving code and regulatory requirements at the state, provincial and local levels.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-14
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CEA Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CEA Industries (CEAD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CEA Industries (NASDAQ: CEAD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CEA Industries's (CEAD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CEA Industries (CEAD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CEA Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for CEA Industries (CEAD)?

A

The stock price for CEA Industries (NASDAQ: CEAD) is $1.97 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CEA Industries (CEAD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CEA Industries.

Q

When is CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) reporting earnings?

A

CEA Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 14, 2022.

Q

Is CEA Industries (CEAD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CEA Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does CEA Industries (CEAD) operate in?

A

CEA Industries is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.