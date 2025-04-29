Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• First Commonwealth FCF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $117.60 million.

• CommVault Systems CVLT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $262.38 million.

• Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals KNSA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $131.71 million.

• Anywhere Real Estate HOUS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Repligen RGEN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $163.75 million.

• Hillman Solns HLMN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $357.66 million.

• NeoGenomics NEO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $170.90 million.

• Shift4 Payments FOUR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $862.06 million.

• LGI Homes LGIH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $364.92 million.

• Stepan SCL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $562.27 million.

• JetBlue Airways JBLU is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.

• ProPetro Holding PUMP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $344.32 million.

• Cushman & Wakefield CWK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.

• Asbury Automotive Group ABG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.66 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion.

• A.O. Smith AOS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $953.21 million.

• Easterly Government Props DEA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $81.81 million.

• ArcBest ARCB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $986.06 million.

• Daqo New Energy DQ is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.02 per share on revenue of $194.00 million.

• Verona Pharma VRNA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $48.73 million.

• Armstrong World Indus AWI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $370.60 million.

• Clarivate CLVT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $570.36 million.

• Brinker International EAT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• Ecolab ECL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion.

• PACCAR PCAR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $7.17 billion.

• Sysco SYY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $20.04 billion.

• S&P Global SPGI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.19 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion.

• Corning GLW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $3.64 billion.

• Sherwin-Williams SHW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $5.40 billion.

• Altria Group MO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $4.61 billion.

• Kraft Heinz KHC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $6.02 billion.

• Incyte INCY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $995.43 million.

• American Tower AMT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.

• SoFi Technologies SOFI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $739.04 million.

• Coca-Cola KO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $11.14 billion.

• Labcorp Hldgs LH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.17 per share on revenue of $3.48 billion.

• Tenet Healthcare THC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.14 per share on revenue of $5.15 billion.

• Pfizer PFE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $13.95 billion.

• Banco De Chile BCH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $802.25 million.

• Royal Caribbean Gr RCL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion.

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $8.82 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.

• General Motors GM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $43.15 billion.

• Entergy ETR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.

• Ares Capital ARCC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $777.10 million.

• Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.

• United Parcel Service UPS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $21.04 billion.

• BBVA BBVA is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• BP BP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $40.12 billion.

• AstraZeneca AZN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $13.71 billion.

• Deutsche Bank DB is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Novartis NVS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $12.99 billion.

• HSBC Holdings HSBC is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• PayPal Holdings PYPL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion.

• Travelzoo TZOO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $22.99 million.

• PJT Partners PJT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $335.29 million.

• Spotify Technology SPOT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $4.20 billion.

• World Acceptance WRLD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.84 per share on revenue of $154.52 million.

• CECO Environmental CECO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $151.53 million.

• Franklin Electric FELE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $480.65 million.

• Insperity NSP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

• Honeywell Intl HON is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $9.60 billion.

• Xylem XYL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• Nautilus Biotechnology NAUT is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Southside Bancshares SBSI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $67.39 million.

• JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• Smithfield Foods SFD is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Polaris PII is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• Option Care Health OPCH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Astec Industries ASTE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $320.40 million.

• Community Financial Sys CBU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $197.13 million.

• Zebra Technologies ZBRA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.62 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• OneMain Holdings OMF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• NexPoint Residential NXRT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $63.29 million.

• TriMas TRS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $235.41 million.

• MoneyHero MNY is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev NISN is expected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.

• Northeast Bank NBN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $50.09 million.

• Kadant KAI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $239.41 million.

• MSA Safety MSA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $402.60 million.

• Mirion Technologies MIR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $200.71 million.

• Mondelez International MDLZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $9.34 billion.

• Intrusion INTZ is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.65 million.

• Ensign Group ENSG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Franklin Street Props FSP is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Rocky Brands RCKY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $112.67 million.

• Global Industrial GIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $307.15 million.

• Algoma Steel Group ASTL is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• LSB Industries LXU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $138.13 million.

• Luxfer Holdings LXFR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $86.70 million.

• Logitech International LOGI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Littelfuse LFUS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $538.56 million.

• Zynex ZYXI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $30.75 million.

• Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• BridgeBio Pharma BBIO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $57.14 million.

• Quad/Graphics QUAD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $588.05 million.

• Stem STEM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $59.61 million.

• Jakks Pacific JAKK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.29 per share on revenue of $93.25 million.

• Benchmark Electronics BHE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $640.00 million.

• Nabors Industries NBR is projected to report quarterly loss at $3.53 per share on revenue of $712.69 million.

• Sonoco Prods SON is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• Snap SNAP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Clearwater Paper CLW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $387.00 million.

• BrightSpire Capital BRSP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $63.91 million.

• American Assets Trust AAT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $111.51 million.

• O-I Glass OI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• Camping World Holdings CWH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• Sage Therapeutics SAGE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.99 per share on revenue of $14.19 million.

• Enova International ENVA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.40 per share on revenue of $745.08 million.

• Stride LRN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $591.15 million.

• AtriCure ATRC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $122.92 million.

• Silicon Motion Technology SIMO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $162.69 million.

• Visa V is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share on revenue of $9.58 billion.

• Acadia Realty Trust AKR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $97.50 million.

• NMI Holdings NMIH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $169.04 million.

• Vicor VICR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $96.63 million.

• UMB Financial UMBF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $555.78 million.

• Wesbanco WSBC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $199.19 million.

• Gildan Activewear GIL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $715.29 million.

• CoStar Group CSGP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $729.44 million.

• First Solar FSLR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.13 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Regency Centers REG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $364.64 million.

• Booking Holdings BKNG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $17.38 per share on revenue of $4.58 billion.

• New Gold NGD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $191.40 million.

• PPG Indus PPG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion.

• W.P. Carey WPC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $418.22 million.

• Equitable Holdings EQH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $4.17 billion.

• Unum Gr UNM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion.

• Hillenbrand HI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $691.00 million.

• Fair Isaac FICO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.46 per share on revenue of $500.74 million.

• Ribbon Communications RBBN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $191.66 million.

• LendingClub LC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $214.30 million.

• Kite Realty Gr Trust KRG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $211.07 million.

• ODDITY Tech ODD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $260.71 million.

• TPG RE Finance Trust TRTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $25.55 million.

• Ranger Energy Services RNGR is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Expand Energy EXE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.

• BlueLinx Hldgs BXC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $717.50 million.

• Horizon Tech Finance HRZN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $26.67 million.

• Seagate Tech Hldgs STX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.

• Starbucks SBUX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $8.87 billion.

• Primis Finl FRST is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $26.88 million.

• Artisan Partners Asset APAM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $281.15 million.

• Rogers ROG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $186.33 million.

• Frontier Comms Parent Inc FYBR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Huron Consulting Gr HURN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $389.27 million.

• Tenable Holdings TENB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $234.12 million.

• Qorvo QRVO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $850.49 million.

• Veralto VLTO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Ind Logistics Props Tr ILPT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $112.10 million.

• trivago TRVG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $111.13 million.

• Flowserve FLS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Northern Oil & Gas NOG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $556.40 million.

• Ternium TX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $4.00 billion.

• ExlService Hldgs EXLS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $488.40 million.

• Tetra Technologies TTI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $160.52 million.

• Orion Gr Hldgs ORN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $173.40 million.

• AudioEye AEYE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $9.71 million.

• MAC Copper MTAL is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Highwoods Props HIW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $201.31 million.

• Community Healthcare CHCT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $29.70 million.

• Arch Capital Group ACGL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $4.75 billion.

• BXP BXP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $833.89 million.

• ONEOK OKE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $7.71 billion.

• JBG SMITH Properties JBGS is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AMERISAFE AMSF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $76.78 million.

• NorthWestern Energy Group NWE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $493.90 million.

• Werner Enterprises WERN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $737.98 million.

• Equity Residential EQR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $764.02 million.

• First Interstate BancSys FIBK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $252.59 million.

• Caesars Entertainment CZR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.

• Essex Property Trust ESS is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Freshworks FRSH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $192.76 million.

• Edison Intl EIX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $4.50 billion.

• Stag Industrial STAG is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Extra Space Storage EXR is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• E2open Parent Holdings ETWO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $153.01 million.

• Fabrinet FN is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Flushing Financial FFIC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $54.22 million.

• Empire State Realty Trust ESRT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $181.23 million.

• Diamond Hill Investment DHIL is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

