ODDITY Tech Ltd
(NASDAQ:ODD)
$32.20
2.50[8.42%]
Last update: 4:11PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Get Real Time Here
$32.20
0[0.00%]
Open29.760Close31.960
Vol / Avg.595.040K / 842.987KMkt Cap1.829B
Day Range29.515 - 32.10052 Wk Range25.050 - 56.000

ODDITY Tech Stock (NASDAQ:ODD), Quotes and News Summary

ODDITY Tech Stock (NASDAQ: ODD) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open29.760Close31.960
Vol / Avg.595.040K / 842.987KMkt Cap1.829B
Day Range29.515 - 32.10052 Wk Range25.050 - 56.000
Lisa Levin - 4 days ago
Lisa Levin - 4 days ago
Lekha Gupta - Oct 3, 2023, 2:28PM
Lisa Levin - Oct 3, 2023, 1:32PM
Lisa Levin - Oct 3, 2023, 10:09AM
Lekha Gupta - Oct 3, 2023, 7:06AM
Lekha Gupta - Sep 7, 2023, 11:25AM

Earnings

see more
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.560
REV151.311M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
2023-10-04B of A SecuritiesLorraine HutchinsonUpgradesNeutralBuyLowers60.0037.00
2023-10-04BarclaysLauren LiebermanMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-WeightLowers57.0034.00
2023-10-03Truist SecuritiesYoussef SqualiUpgradesHoldBuyMaintains54.0054.00
2023-09-12JMP SecuritiesAndrew BooneReiteratesMarket OutperformMarket OutperformMaintains-66.00
Q

How do I buy ODDITY Tech (ODD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ODDITY Tech's (ODD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ODDITY Tech.

Q

What is the target price for ODDITY Tech (ODD) stock?

A

The latest price target for ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) was reported by B of A Securities on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting ODD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.91% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ODDITY Tech (ODD)?

A

The stock price for ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) is $32.2 last updated October 10, 2023 at 8:11 PM UTC.

Q

Does ODDITY Tech (ODD) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for ODDITY Tech.

Q

When is ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) reporting earnings?

A

ODDITY Tech’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Q

Is ODDITY Tech (ODD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ODDITY Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does ODDITY Tech (ODD) operate in?

A

ODDITY Tech is in the Technology sector and Software—Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

ODDITY Tech Stock (NASDAQ:ODD), Quotes and News Summary

ODDITY Tech Stock (NASDAQ: ODD) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open29.760Close31.960
Vol / Avg.595.040K / 842.987KMkt Cap1.829B
Day Range29.515 - 32.10052 Wk Range25.050 - 56.000
Lisa Levin - 4 days ago
Lisa Levin - 4 days ago
Lekha Gupta - Oct 3, 2023, 2:28PM
Lisa Levin - Oct 3, 2023, 1:32PM
Lisa Levin - Oct 3, 2023, 10:09AM
Lekha Gupta - Oct 3, 2023, 7:06AM
Lekha Gupta - Sep 7, 2023, 11:25AM

Earnings

see more
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.560
REV151.311M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
2023-10-04B of A SecuritiesLorraine HutchinsonUpgradesNeutralBuyLowers60.0037.00
2023-10-04BarclaysLauren LiebermanMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-WeightLowers57.0034.00
2023-10-03Truist SecuritiesYoussef SqualiUpgradesHoldBuyMaintains54.0054.00
2023-09-12JMP SecuritiesAndrew BooneReiteratesMarket OutperformMarket OutperformMaintains-66.00
Q

How do I buy ODDITY Tech (ODD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ODDITY Tech's (ODD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ODDITY Tech.

Q

What is the target price for ODDITY Tech (ODD) stock?

A

The latest price target for ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) was reported by B of A Securities on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting ODD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.91% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ODDITY Tech (ODD)?

A

The stock price for ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) is $32.2 last updated October 10, 2023 at 8:11 PM UTC.

Q

Does ODDITY Tech (ODD) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for ODDITY Tech.

Q

When is ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) reporting earnings?

A

ODDITY Tech’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Q

Is ODDITY Tech (ODD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ODDITY Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does ODDITY Tech (ODD) operate in?

A

ODDITY Tech is in the Technology sector and Software—Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

ODDITY Tech Stock (NASDAQ:ODD), Quotes and News Summary

ODDITY Tech Stock (NASDAQ: ODD) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open29.760Close31.960
Vol / Avg.595.040K / 842.987KMkt Cap1.829B
Day Range29.515 - 32.10052 Wk Range25.050 - 56.000
Lisa Levin - 4 days ago
Lisa Levin - 4 days ago
Lekha Gupta - Oct 3, 2023, 2:28PM
Lisa Levin - Oct 3, 2023, 1:32PM
Lisa Levin - Oct 3, 2023, 10:09AM
Lekha Gupta - Oct 3, 2023, 7:06AM
Lekha Gupta - Sep 7, 2023, 11:25AM

Earnings

see more
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.560
REV151.311M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
2023-10-04B of A SecuritiesLorraine HutchinsonUpgradesNeutralBuyLowers60.0037.00
2023-10-04BarclaysLauren LiebermanMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-WeightLowers57.0034.00
2023-10-03Truist SecuritiesYoussef SqualiUpgradesHoldBuyMaintains54.0054.00
2023-09-12JMP SecuritiesAndrew BooneReiteratesMarket OutperformMarket OutperformMaintains-66.00
Q

How do I buy ODDITY Tech (ODD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ODDITY Tech's (ODD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ODDITY Tech.

Q

What is the target price for ODDITY Tech (ODD) stock?

A

The latest price target for ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) was reported by B of A Securities on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting ODD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.91% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ODDITY Tech (ODD)?

A

The stock price for ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) is $32.2 last updated October 10, 2023 at 8:11 PM UTC.

Q

Does ODDITY Tech (ODD) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for ODDITY Tech.

Q

When is ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) reporting earnings?

A

ODDITY Tech’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Q

Is ODDITY Tech (ODD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ODDITY Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does ODDITY Tech (ODD) operate in?

A

ODDITY Tech is in the Technology sector and Software—Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

ODDITY Tech Stock (NASDAQ:ODD), Quotes and News Summary

ODDITY Tech Stock (NASDAQ: ODD) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open29.760Close31.960
Vol / Avg.595.040K / 842.987KMkt Cap1.829B
Day Range29.515 - 32.10052 Wk Range25.050 - 56.000
Lisa Levin - 4 days ago
Lisa Levin - 4 days ago
Lekha Gupta - Oct 3, 2023, 2:28PM
Lisa Levin - Oct 3, 2023, 1:32PM
Lisa Levin - Oct 3, 2023, 10:09AM
Lekha Gupta - Oct 3, 2023, 7:06AM
Lekha Gupta - Sep 7, 2023, 11:25AM

Earnings

see more
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.560
REV151.311M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
2023-10-04B of A SecuritiesLorraine HutchinsonUpgradesNeutralBuyLowers60.0037.00
2023-10-04BarclaysLauren LiebermanMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-WeightLowers57.0034.00
2023-10-03Truist SecuritiesYoussef SqualiUpgradesHoldBuyMaintains54.0054.00
2023-09-12JMP SecuritiesAndrew BooneReiteratesMarket OutperformMarket OutperformMaintains-66.00
Q

How do I buy ODDITY Tech (ODD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ODDITY Tech's (ODD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ODDITY Tech.

Q

What is the target price for ODDITY Tech (ODD) stock?

A

The latest price target for ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) was reported by B of A Securities on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting ODD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.91% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ODDITY Tech (ODD)?

A

The stock price for ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) is $32.2 last updated October 10, 2023 at 8:11 PM UTC.

Q

Does ODDITY Tech (ODD) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for ODDITY Tech.

Q

When is ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) reporting earnings?

A

ODDITY Tech’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Q

Is ODDITY Tech (ODD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ODDITY Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does ODDITY Tech (ODD) operate in?

A

ODDITY Tech is in the Technology sector and Software—Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

ODDITY Tech Stock (NASDAQ:ODD), Quotes and News Summary

ODDITY Tech Stock (NASDAQ: ODD) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open29.760Close31.960
Vol / Avg.595.040K / 842.987KMkt Cap1.829B
Day Range29.515 - 32.10052 Wk Range25.050 - 56.000
Lisa Levin - 4 days ago
Lisa Levin - 4 days ago
Lekha Gupta - Oct 3, 2023, 2:28PM
Lisa Levin - Oct 3, 2023, 1:32PM
Lisa Levin - Oct 3, 2023, 10:09AM
Lekha Gupta - Oct 3, 2023, 7:06AM
Lekha Gupta - Sep 7, 2023, 11:25AM

Earnings

see more
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.560
REV151.311M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
2023-10-04B of A SecuritiesLorraine HutchinsonUpgradesNeutralBuyLowers60.0037.00
2023-10-04BarclaysLauren LiebermanMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-WeightLowers57.0034.00
2023-10-03Truist SecuritiesYoussef SqualiUpgradesHoldBuyMaintains54.0054.00
2023-09-12JMP SecuritiesAndrew BooneReiteratesMarket OutperformMarket OutperformMaintains-66.00
Q

How do I buy ODDITY Tech (ODD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ODDITY Tech's (ODD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ODDITY Tech.

Q

What is the target price for ODDITY Tech (ODD) stock?

A

The latest price target for ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) was reported by B of A Securities on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting ODD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.91% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ODDITY Tech (ODD)?

A

The stock price for ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) is $32.2 last updated October 10, 2023 at 8:11 PM UTC.

Q

Does ODDITY Tech (ODD) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for ODDITY Tech.

Q

When is ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) reporting earnings?

A

ODDITY Tech’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Q

Is ODDITY Tech (ODD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ODDITY Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does ODDITY Tech (ODD) operate in?

A

ODDITY Tech is in the Technology sector and Software—Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

ODDITY Tech Stock (NASDAQ:ODD), Quotes and News Summary

ODDITY Tech Stock (NASDAQ: ODD) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open29.760Close31.960
Vol / Avg.595.040K / 842.987KMkt Cap1.829B
Day Range29.515 - 32.10052 Wk Range25.050 - 56.000
Lisa Levin - 4 days ago
Lisa Levin - 4 days ago
Lekha Gupta - Oct 3, 2023, 2:28PM
Lisa Levin - Oct 3, 2023, 1:32PM
Lisa Levin - Oct 3, 2023, 10:09AM
Lekha Gupta - Oct 3, 2023, 7:06AM
Lekha Gupta - Sep 7, 2023, 11:25AM

Earnings

see more
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.560
REV151.311M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
2023-10-04B of A SecuritiesLorraine HutchinsonUpgradesNeutralBuyLowers60.0037.00
2023-10-04BarclaysLauren LiebermanMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-WeightLowers57.0034.00
2023-10-03Truist SecuritiesYoussef SqualiUpgradesHoldBuyMaintains54.0054.00
2023-09-12JMP SecuritiesAndrew BooneReiteratesMarket OutperformMarket OutperformMaintains-66.00
Q

How do I buy ODDITY Tech (ODD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ODDITY Tech's (ODD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ODDITY Tech.

Q

What is the target price for ODDITY Tech (ODD) stock?

A

The latest price target for ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) was reported by B of A Securities on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting ODD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.91% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ODDITY Tech (ODD)?

A

The stock price for ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) is $32.2 last updated October 10, 2023 at 8:11 PM UTC.

Q

Does ODDITY Tech (ODD) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for ODDITY Tech.

Q

When is ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) reporting earnings?

A

ODDITY Tech’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Q

Is ODDITY Tech (ODD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ODDITY Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does ODDITY Tech (ODD) operate in?

A

ODDITY Tech is in the Technology sector and Software—Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

ODDITY Tech Stock (NASDAQ:ODD), Quotes and News Summary

ODDITY Tech Stock (NASDAQ: ODD) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open29.760Close31.960
Vol / Avg.595.040K / 842.987KMkt Cap1.829B
Day Range29.515 - 32.10052 Wk Range25.050 - 56.000
Lisa Levin - 4 days ago
Lisa Levin - 4 days ago
Lekha Gupta - Oct 3, 2023, 2:28PM
Lisa Levin - Oct 3, 2023, 1:32PM
Lisa Levin - Oct 3, 2023, 10:09AM
Lekha Gupta - Oct 3, 2023, 7:06AM
Lekha Gupta - Sep 7, 2023, 11:25AM

Earnings

see more
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.560
REV151.311M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
2023-10-04B of A SecuritiesLorraine HutchinsonUpgradesNeutralBuyLowers60.0037.00
2023-10-04BarclaysLauren LiebermanMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-WeightLowers57.0034.00
2023-10-03Truist SecuritiesYoussef SqualiUpgradesHoldBuyMaintains54.0054.00
2023-09-12JMP SecuritiesAndrew BooneReiteratesMarket OutperformMarket OutperformMaintains-66.00
Q

How do I buy ODDITY Tech (ODD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ODDITY Tech's (ODD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ODDITY Tech.

Q

What is the target price for ODDITY Tech (ODD) stock?

A

The latest price target for ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) was reported by B of A Securities on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting ODD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.91% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ODDITY Tech (ODD)?

A

The stock price for ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) is $32.2 last updated October 10, 2023 at 8:11 PM UTC.

Q

Does ODDITY Tech (ODD) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for ODDITY Tech.

Q

When is ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) reporting earnings?

A

ODDITY Tech’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Q

Is ODDITY Tech (ODD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ODDITY Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does ODDITY Tech (ODD) operate in?

A

ODDITY Tech is in the Technology sector and Software—Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

ODDITY Tech Stock (NASDAQ:ODD), Quotes and News Summary

ODDITY Tech Stock (NASDAQ: ODD) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open29.760Close31.960
Vol / Avg.595.040K / 842.987KMkt Cap1.829B
Day Range29.515 - 32.10052 Wk Range25.050 - 56.000
Lisa Levin - 4 days ago
Lisa Levin - 4 days ago
Lekha Gupta - Oct 3, 2023, 2:28PM
Lisa Levin - Oct 3, 2023, 1:32PM
Lisa Levin - Oct 3, 2023, 10:09AM
Lekha Gupta - Oct 3, 2023, 7:06AM
Lekha Gupta - Sep 7, 2023, 11:25AM

Earnings

see more
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.560
REV151.311M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
2023-10-04B of A SecuritiesLorraine HutchinsonUpgradesNeutralBuyLowers60.0037.00
2023-10-04BarclaysLauren LiebermanMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-WeightLowers57.0034.00
2023-10-03Truist SecuritiesYoussef SqualiUpgradesHoldBuyMaintains54.0054.00
2023-09-12JMP SecuritiesAndrew BooneReiteratesMarket OutperformMarket OutperformMaintains-66.00
Q

How do I buy ODDITY Tech (ODD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ODDITY Tech's (ODD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ODDITY Tech.

Q

What is the target price for ODDITY Tech (ODD) stock?

A

The latest price target for ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) was reported by B of A Securities on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting ODD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.91% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ODDITY Tech (ODD)?

A

The stock price for ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) is $32.2 last updated October 10, 2023 at 8:11 PM UTC.

Q

Does ODDITY Tech (ODD) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for ODDITY Tech.

Q

When is ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) reporting earnings?

A

ODDITY Tech’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Q

Is ODDITY Tech (ODD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ODDITY Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does ODDITY Tech (ODD) operate in?

A

ODDITY Tech is in the Technology sector and Software—Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

ODDITY Tech Stock (NASDAQ:ODD), Quotes and News Summary

ODDITY Tech Stock (NASDAQ: ODD) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open29.760Close31.960
Vol / Avg.595.040K / 842.987KMkt Cap1.829B
Day Range29.515 - 32.10052 Wk Range25.050 - 56.000
Lisa Levin - 4 days ago
Lisa Levin - 4 days ago
Lekha Gupta - Oct 3, 2023, 2:28PM
Lisa Levin - Oct 3, 2023, 1:32PM
Lisa Levin - Oct 3, 2023, 10:09AM
Lekha Gupta - Oct 3, 2023, 7:06AM
Lekha Gupta - Sep 7, 2023, 11:25AM

Earnings

see more
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.560
REV151.311M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
2023-10-04B of A SecuritiesLorraine HutchinsonUpgradesNeutralBuyLowers60.0037.00
2023-10-04BarclaysLauren LiebermanMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-WeightLowers57.0034.00
2023-10-03Truist SecuritiesYoussef SqualiUpgradesHoldBuyMaintains54.0054.00
2023-09-12JMP SecuritiesAndrew BooneReiteratesMarket OutperformMarket OutperformMaintains-66.00
Q

How do I buy ODDITY Tech (ODD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ODDITY Tech's (ODD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ODDITY Tech.

Q

What is the target price for ODDITY Tech (ODD) stock?

A

The latest price target for ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) was reported by B of A Securities on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting ODD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.91% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ODDITY Tech (ODD)?

A

The stock price for ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) is $32.2 last updated October 10, 2023 at 8:11 PM UTC.

Q

Does ODDITY Tech (ODD) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for ODDITY Tech.

Q

When is ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) reporting earnings?

A

ODDITY Tech’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Q

Is ODDITY Tech (ODD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ODDITY Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does ODDITY Tech (ODD) operate in?

A

ODDITY Tech is in the Technology sector and Software—Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved