ODDITY Tech Stock (NASDAQ:ODD), Quotes and News Summary

|Open29.760
|Close31.960
|Vol / Avg.595.040K / 842.987K
|Mkt Cap1.829B
|Day Range29.515 - 32.100
|52 Wk Range25.050 - 56.000
ODDITY Tech Stock (NASDAQ: ODD) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open29.760
|Close31.960
|Vol / Avg.595.040K / 842.987K
|Mkt Cap1.829B
|Day Range29.515 - 32.100
|52 Wk Range25.050 - 56.000
|Q3 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)
|REV
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.560
|REV
|151.311M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-10-04
|B of A Securities
|Lorraine Hutchinson
|Upgrades
|NeutralBuy
|Lowers
|60.00
|37.00
|2023-10-04
|Barclays
|Lauren Lieberman
|Maintains
|Equal-WeightEqual-Weight
|Lowers
|57.00
|34.00
|2023-10-03
|Truist Securities
|Youssef Squali
|Upgrades
|HoldBuy
|Maintains
|54.00
|54.00
|2023-09-12
|JMP Securities
|Andrew Boone
|Reiterates
|Market OutperformMarket Outperform
|Maintains
|-
|66.00
You can purchase shares of ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for ODDITY Tech.
The latest price target for ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) was reported by B of A Securities on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting ODD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.91% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) is $32.2 last updated October 10, 2023 at 8:11 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for ODDITY Tech.
ODDITY Tech’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Saturday, November 11, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for ODDITY Tech.
ODDITY Tech is in the Technology sector and Software—Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
