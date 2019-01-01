QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/507.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
23.5 - 38.4
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
19.68
EPS
1.01
Shares
42.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 5:01AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 10:12AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 9:59AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 4:36PM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 4:34PM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 9:35AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 3:19PM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 12:56PM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 4:57PM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 1:23PM
Benzinga - Jul 23, 2021, 12:32PM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 11:22AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Stride Inc is an American online educational company. The company offers alternative programs to traditional on-campus schooling. It also operates state-funded virtual charter schools around the United States. The educational programs for K-12 students are usually monitored by parents and provide virtual classroom environments where teachers meet with students online, by phone, or in-person. The company's contractual agreements with various school districts to offer its curriculum programs provide a majority of the company's revenue. The company lines of business are Managed Public School Programs, Institutional, and Private Pay Schools and Other.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7701.000 0.2300
REV395.230M409.507M14.277M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Stride Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stride (LRN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stride (NYSE: LRN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stride's (LRN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Stride (LRN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Stride (NYSE: LRN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting LRN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.66% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Stride (LRN)?

A

The stock price for Stride (NYSE: LRN) is $32.83 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stride (LRN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stride.

Q

When is Stride (NYSE:LRN) reporting earnings?

A

Stride’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Stride (LRN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stride.

Q

What sector and industry does Stride (LRN) operate in?

A

Stride is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.