Range
9.61 - 9.61
Vol / Avg.
25.9K/55.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.6 - 10
Mkt Cap
318.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.61
P/E
-
EPS
0.44
Shares
33.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 4:32PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 10:20AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 10:19AM
Metals Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Metals Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Metals Acquisition (MTAL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Metals Acquisition (NYSE: MTAL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Metals Acquisition's (MTAL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Metals Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Metals Acquisition (MTAL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Metals Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Metals Acquisition (MTAL)?

A

The stock price for Metals Acquisition (NYSE: MTAL) is $9.61 last updated Today at 3:33:54 PM.

Q

Does Metals Acquisition (MTAL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Metals Acquisition.

Q

When is Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) reporting earnings?

A

Metals Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Metals Acquisition (MTAL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Metals Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Metals Acquisition (MTAL) operate in?

A

Metals Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.