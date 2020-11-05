Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2020 10:31am   Comments
Thursday's morning session saw 213 companies set new 52-week highs.

Facts of Interest:

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ: SMIT) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) saw the largest move of the companies, as it moved 75.62% to hit a new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday are as follows:

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1,793.51. The stock traded up 2.23% on the session.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares were up 2.31% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1,791.82.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) shares set a new yearly high of $529.87 this morning. The stock was up 1.71% on the session.
  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $114.83. The stock traded up 1.92% on the session.
  • Danaher (NYSE: DHR) shares hit a yearly high of $247.04. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.
  • Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $385.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.08%.
  • Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares were up 14.47% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $148.80.
  • Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) shares set a new yearly high of $116.79 this morning. The stock was up 4.78% on the session.
  • JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) shares set a new yearly high of $92.00 this morning. The stock was up 2.24% on the session.
  • Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $184.25. Shares traded up 2.22%.
  • Sony (NYSE: SNE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $89.58 with a daily change of up 3.39%.
  • BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) shares hit $670.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.25%.
  • Sea (NYSE: SE) stock hit a yearly high price of $187.45. The stock was up 4.56% for the day.
  • Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) shares broke to $176.64 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%.
  • Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) stock hit a yearly high price of $333.43. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.
  • MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) shares hit $1,437.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.37%.
  • Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) shares set a new yearly high of $740.36 this morning. The stock was up 1.86% on the session.
  • Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) stock hit a yearly high price of $209.72. The stock was up 2.59% for the day.
  • Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) stock hit a yearly high price of $397.62. The stock was up 4.12% for the day.
  • Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $206.06 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.73%.
  • Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) shares hit $129.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.22%.
  • Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $85.72. Shares traded up 1.35%.
  • NIO (NYSE: NIO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $39.87. Shares traded up 4.68%.
  • NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares were up 3.76% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $145.24.
  • Align Tech (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares were up 2.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $498.62.
  • Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) shares set a new 52-week high of $74.86 on Thursday, moving up 1.86%.
  • Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares set a new 52-week high of $137.28 on Thursday, moving up 4.62%.
  • Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares were up 2.91% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $241.82 for a change of up 2.91%.
  • KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $227.78. The stock was up 3.09% for the day.
  • IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $88.52. Shares traded up 2.17%.
  • Amphenol (NYSE: APH) shares were up 2.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $119.87.
  • Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) stock made a new 52-week high of $124.27 Thursday. The stock was up 2.07% for the day.
  • MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $413.44. Shares traded up 3.2%.
  • Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) stock made a new 52-week high of $111.93 Thursday. The stock was up 2.34% for the day.
  • Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) shares were up 4.09% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $143.47.
  • IQVIA Holdings (NYSE: IQV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $176.07 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.93%.
  • KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) shares hit a yearly high of $39.34. The stock traded up 5.66% on the session.
  • Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) shares broke to $38.28 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.26%.
  • PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $138.54 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.56%.
  • Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) shares were up 1.61% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $204.85 for a change of up 1.61%.
  • Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) shares were up 3.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $124.89.
  • Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares set a new 52-week high of $131.44 on Thursday, moving up 2.38%.
  • Ball (NYSE: BLL) shares set a new yearly high of $97.62 this morning. The stock was up 2.36% on the session.
  • ResMed (NYSE: RMD) stock made a new 52-week high of $215.64 Thursday. The stock was up 2.17% for the day.
  • Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) shares hit $235.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.92%.
  • Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) shares were up 3.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $117.65.
  • Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $255.70 with a daily change of up 4.52%.
  • Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) shares were up 2.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $124.73.
  • American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) shares set a new 52-week high of $161.07 on Thursday, moving up 2.53%.
  • McKesson (NYSE: MCK) shares were up 4.13% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $174.05 for a change of up 4.13%.
  • Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.05 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.16%.
  • Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE: MTD) shares hit $1,102.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.49%.
  • Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) shares broke to $39.67 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.58%.
  • MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) shares broke to $601.37 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.26%.
  • Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $399.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.25%.
  • AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $109.59 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.14%.
  • Laboratory Corp (NYSE: LH) shares were up 1.33% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $218.20.
  • Rollins (NYSE: ROL) shares were up 3.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $63.62.
  • Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) shares broke to $111.07 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.69%.
  • Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ: MXIM) stock hit a yearly high price of $76.94. The stock was up 2.49% for the day.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) shares broke to $356.98 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.64%.
  • Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) shares broke to $77.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.64%.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) shares set a new 52-week high of $636.95 on Thursday, moving up 0.66%.
  • Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) shares were up 3.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $343.58.
  • StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares set a new 52-week high of $61.78 on Thursday, moving up 4.68%.
  • Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares were up 10.77% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $152.36.
  • Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE: BR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $147.94. Shares traded up 1.16%.
  • Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares broke to $424.98 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.66%.
  • Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) stock hit a yearly high price of $99.24. The stock was up 3.41% for the day.
  • Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) shares set a new yearly high of $103.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session.
  • NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $254.02. Shares traded up 1.55%.
  • Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) shares set a new 52-week high of $390.84 on Thursday, moving up 3.36%.
  • Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) shares were up 2.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $348.67.
  • PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) shares hit a yearly high of $139.17. The stock traded up 1.94% on the session.
  • Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) shares were down 0.49% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.53.
  • Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $120.54 with a daily change of up 11.59%.
  • HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) stock hit a yearly high price of $336.93. The stock was up 3.13% for the day.
  • Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) shares set a new 52-week high of $97.14 on Thursday, moving up 1.29%.
  • GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $97.08. The stock traded up 2.73% on the session.
  • Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares hit a yearly high of $232.41. The stock traded up 2.92% on the session.
  • Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) stock set a new 52-week high of $58.25 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.51%.
  • Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares hit $93.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.97%.
  • ODP (NASDAQ: ODP) shares were up 18.87% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.62 for a change of up 18.87%.
  • Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) stock made a new 52-week high of $96.86 Thursday. The stock was up 2.66% for the day.
  • Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) stock made a new 52-week high of $75.00 Thursday. The stock was up 2.82% for the day.
  • Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $163.21. The stock traded up 3.04% on the session.
  • Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.16. The stock traded up 5.81% on the session.
  • Charles River (NYSE: CRL) shares set a new yearly high of $254.44 this morning. The stock was up 1.28% on the session.
  • Autohome (NYSE: ATHM) shares were up 1.34% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $107.92.
  • Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $148.33 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.22%.
  • DaVita (NYSE: DVA) stock made a new 52-week high of $99.86 Thursday. The stock was up 3.39% for the day.
  • James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) shares set a new yearly high of $27.17 this morning. The stock was up 2.25% on the session.
  • RPM International (NYSE: RPM) shares were up 2.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $92.82.
  • Lennox International (NYSE: LII) shares hit $304.38 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.57%.
  • Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $85.55. The stock traded up 2.92% on the session.
  • Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) shares hit $116.69 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.41%.
  • Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH) shares set a new 52-week high of $292.50 on Thursday, moving up 8.76%.
  • Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) shares set a new 52-week high of $207.67 on Thursday, moving up 0.16%.
  • Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $167.17 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.0%.
  • MyoKardia (NASDAQ: MYOK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $224.63 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.04%.
  • Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) shares were up 5.57% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $199.98 for a change of up 5.57%.
  • Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE: SQM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.72. The stock traded up 5.09% on the session.
  • Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW) shares hit $14.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.69%.
  • Pentair (NYSE: PNR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.22 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.51%.
  • Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $273.77. Shares traded down 0.37%.
  • Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $83.12 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.36%.
  • IAA (NYSE: IAA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.58%.
  • Gap (NYSE: GPS) shares hit $21.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.77%.
  • Globant (NYSE: GLOB) shares broke to $202.72 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.38%.
  • Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) stock hit a yearly high price of $273.38. The stock was up 3.97% for the day.
  • Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) shares were up 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $68.38.
  • PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ: PRAH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $117.71. The stock traded up 5.51% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) shares set a new 52-week high of $62.50 on Thursday, moving up 0.81%.
  • LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) stock hit a yearly high price of $234.09. The stock was down 3.37% for the day.
  • SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) shares set a new yearly high of $22.88 this morning. The stock was up 2.81% on the session.
  • Inphi (NASDAQ: IPHI) shares hit a yearly high of $146.00. The stock traded up 1.68% on the session.
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) shares were up 1.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $115.83.
  • AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $89.93 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.48%.
  • Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $72.39. The stock traded up 7.7% on the session.
  • BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) shares set a new yearly high of $112.99 this morning. The stock was up 3.6% on the session.
  • FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $142.14. Shares traded down 0.47%.
  • Tetra Tech (NASDAQ: TTEK) shares were up 3.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $113.00.
  • Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) shares hit a yearly high of $76.89. The stock traded up 0.73% on the session.
  • SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) shares set a new 52-week high of $141.08 on Thursday, moving up 3.63%.
  • Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.89 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 75.62%.
  • Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $137.00. The stock traded up 2.29% on the session.
  • Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.72 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.41%.
  • Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $39.10 with a daily change of up 1.28%.
  • Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $89.23 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.2%.
  • Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $214.04 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.13%.
  • Trinet Group (NYSE: TNET) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $74.88. Shares traded up 3.05%.
  • II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) shares set a new yearly high of $55.61 this morning. The stock was up 14.08% on the session.
  • YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $57.22. The stock traded up 8.72% on the session.
  • Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $33.85 with a daily change of up 2.66%.
  • Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) shares were down 3.48% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $106.19 for a change of down 3.48%.
  • Regal Beloit (NYSE: RBC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $108.31 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.14%.
  • SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.55 Thursday. The stock was up 3.95% for the day.
  • Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) shares hit a yearly high of $167.03. The stock traded up 2.81% on the session.
  • Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ: GO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.87 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.06 on Thursday morning, moving up 5.29%.
  • Watts Water Technologies (NYSE: WTS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $118.11. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session.
  • Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) shares were up 3.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $57.89.
  • Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.20. The stock was up 3.1% for the day.
  • Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.37 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.03%.
  • Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) stock hit a yearly high price of $71.76. The stock was up 6.4% for the day.
  • National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ: EYE) shares were up 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.00.
  • Altair Eng (NASDAQ: ALTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $47.89 with a daily change of up 2.91%.
  • Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ: ACHC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $38.85 with a daily change of up 4.42%.
  • Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.95 on Thursday, moving up 39.66%.
  • SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $93.25. The stock traded up 1.97% on the session.
  • BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ: BMCH) shares hit $46.97 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.93%.
  • Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ: AEIS) stock made a new 52-week high of $82.81 Thursday. The stock was up 7.37% for the day.
  • Workiva (NYSE: WK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $67.06 with a daily change of up 14.48%.
  • TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC) shares were up 4.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.95.
  • Norbord (NYSE: OSB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.96. The stock traded down 0.86% on the session.
  • Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC) shares set a new yearly high of $61.49 this morning. The stock was up 3.87% on the session.
  • Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) shares hit a yearly high of $33.07. The stock traded up 12.78% on the session.
  • Stepan (NYSE: SCL) shares were up 3.37% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $120.78 for a change of up 3.37%.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) stock set a new 52-week high of $147.41 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.88%.
  • FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) shares hit $33.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.05%.
  • Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $35.75 with a daily change of up 4.08%.
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.02 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.16%.
  • BlackRock Science (NYSE: BSTZ) shares were up 3.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.82.
  • Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) stock made a new 52-week high of $73.80 Thursday. The stock was up 5.06% for the day.
  • MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.78. The stock was up 2.93% for the day.
  • Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $36.20 with a daily change of up 8.84%.
  • Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) stock hit a yearly high price of $68.95. The stock was up 5.28% for the day.
  • Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $15.20 with a daily change of up 31.98%.
  • Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ: KLIC) shares broke to $28.77 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.25%.
  • Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) shares set a new yearly high of $62.28 this morning. The stock was up 1.53% on the session.
  • Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.96. The stock traded up 5.04% on the session.
  • Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE: CPK) stock set a new 52-week high of $103.99 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.38%.
  • Providence Service (NASDAQ: PRSC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $127.05. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.
  • Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $39.88 with a daily change of up 3.79%.
  • Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ: SYKE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.97 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.8%.
  • Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.58 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.36%.
  • SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $99.07 on Thursday morning, moving up 5.48%.
  • TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $54.00 with a daily change of up 15.59%.
  • CSW Industrials (NASDAQ: CSWI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $99.98. Shares traded up 7.58%.
  • Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.87 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.01%.
  • Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.21 on Thursday morning, moving up 5.11%.
  • TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.00 Thursday. The stock was up 11.56% for the day.
  • Heska (NASDAQ: HSKA) shares hit $140.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.91%.
  • Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.47 Thursday. The stock was up 5.18% for the day.
  • Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ: GRBK) shares were up 3.44% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.25.
  • BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) shares broke to $46.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.67%.
  • Wabash National (NYSE: WNC) shares were up 8.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.93 for a change of up 8.3%.
  • BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS) shares were up 4.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.98.
  • Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.18%.
  • The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.13%.
  • Collectors Universe (NASDAQ: CLCT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $73.70 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.87%.
  • California Resources (NYSE: CRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.00 on Thursday, moving up 1.91%.
  • Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ: STRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.88 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.53%.
  • Morgan Stanley China (NYSE: CAF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.21 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.85%.
  • Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE: DFIN) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.07 Thursday. The stock was up 6.25% for the day.
  • Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.00. The stock traded up 6.0% on the session.
  • Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID) shares were up 4.61% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.08.
  • Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ: AOSL) shares were up 6.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.35.
  • ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.39 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.01%.
  • South Mountain Merger (NASDAQ: SMMCU) shares hit a yearly high of $13.80. The stock traded up 7.5% on the session.
  • Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares were up 5.21% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.68 for a change of up 5.21%.
  • South Mountain Merger (NASDAQ: SMMC) shares broke to $12.53 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.84%.
  • Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE: HBB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $25.00. Shares traded up 9.93%.
  • CHINA FUND (NYSE: CHN) shares were up 1.2% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.58.
  • Liberty All Star Growth (NYSE: ASG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $7.85. Shares traded up 2.35%.
  • Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares broke to $22.45 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 4.81%.
  • TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $31.20 with a daily change of up 5.59%.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE: HOV) shares were up 3.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $40.38.
  • Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) shares broke to $7.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%.
  • Aberdeen Japan Equity (NYSE: JEQ) shares set a new yearly high of $8.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.
  • RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.40 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.32%.
  • Issuer Direct Corporation Common Stock (AMEX: ISDR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $23.28. Shares traded up 1.56%.
  • Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ: SMIT) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.45 Thursday. The stock was down 2.03% for the day.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

