Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Thursday's morning session saw 213 companies set new 52-week highs.

Facts of Interest:

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ: ALTM) saw the largest move of the companies, as it moved 75.62% to hit a new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday are as follows:

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1,793.51. The stock traded up 2.23% on the session.

(NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares were up 2.31% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1,791.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) shares set a new yearly high of $529.87 this morning. The stock was up 1.71% on the session.

(NYSE: TMO) shares set a new yearly high of $529.87 this morning. The stock was up 1.71% on the session. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $114.83. The stock traded up 1.92% on the session.

(NYSE: ABT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $114.83. The stock traded up 1.92% on the session. Danaher (NYSE: DHR) shares hit a yearly high of $247.04. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.

(NYSE: DHR) shares hit a yearly high of $247.04. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $385.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.08%.

(NASDAQ: COST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $385.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.08%. Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares were up 14.47% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $148.80.

(NASDAQ: QCOM) shares were up 14.47% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $148.80. Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) shares set a new yearly high of $116.79 this morning. The stock was up 4.78% on the session.

(NASDAQ: PDD) shares set a new yearly high of $116.79 this morning. The stock was up 4.78% on the session. JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) shares set a new yearly high of $92.00 this morning. The stock was up 2.24% on the session.

(NASDAQ: JD) shares set a new yearly high of $92.00 this morning. The stock was up 2.24% on the session. Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $184.25. Shares traded up 2.22%.

(NYSE: HON) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $184.25. Shares traded up 2.22%. Sony (NYSE: SNE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $89.58 with a daily change of up 3.39%.

(NYSE: SNE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $89.58 with a daily change of up 3.39%. BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) shares hit $670.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.25%.

(NYSE: BLK) shares hit $670.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.25%. Sea (NYSE: SE) stock hit a yearly high price of $187.45. The stock was up 4.56% for the day.

(NYSE: SE) stock hit a yearly high price of $187.45. The stock was up 4.56% for the day. Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) shares broke to $176.64 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%.

(NYSE: ZTS) shares broke to $176.64 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%. Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) stock hit a yearly high price of $333.43. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.

(NYSE: ANTM) stock hit a yearly high price of $333.43. The stock was up 0.2% for the day. MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) shares hit $1,437.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.37%.

(NASDAQ: MELI) shares hit $1,437.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.37%. Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) shares set a new yearly high of $740.36 this morning. The stock was up 1.86% on the session.

(NYSE: SHW) shares set a new yearly high of $740.36 this morning. The stock was up 1.86% on the session. Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) stock hit a yearly high price of $209.72. The stock was up 2.59% for the day.

(NYSE: ITW) stock hit a yearly high price of $209.72. The stock was up 2.59% for the day. Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) stock hit a yearly high price of $397.62. The stock was up 4.12% for the day.

(NASDAQ: LRCX) stock hit a yearly high price of $397.62. The stock was up 4.12% for the day. Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $206.06 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.73%.

(NYSE: RACE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $206.06 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.73%. Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) shares hit $129.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.22%.

(NASDAQ: ADI) shares hit $129.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.22%. Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $85.72. Shares traded up 1.35%.

(NYSE: TRI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $85.72. Shares traded up 1.35%. NIO (NYSE: NIO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $39.87. Shares traded up 4.68%.

(NYSE: NIO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $39.87. Shares traded up 4.68%. NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares were up 3.76% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $145.24.

(NASDAQ: NXPI) shares were up 3.76% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $145.24. Align Tech (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares were up 2.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $498.62.

(NASDAQ: ALGN) shares were up 2.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $498.62. Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) shares set a new 52-week high of $74.86 on Thursday, moving up 1.86%.

(NASDAQ: XEL) shares set a new 52-week high of $74.86 on Thursday, moving up 1.86%. Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares set a new 52-week high of $137.28 on Thursday, moving up 4.62%.

(NASDAQ: MTCH) shares set a new 52-week high of $137.28 on Thursday, moving up 4.62%. Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares were up 2.91% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $241.82 for a change of up 2.91%.

(NASDAQ: SNPS) shares were up 2.91% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $241.82 for a change of up 2.91%. KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $227.78. The stock was up 3.09% for the day.

(NASDAQ: KLAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $227.78. The stock was up 3.09% for the day. IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $88.52. Shares traded up 2.17%.

(NYSE: INFO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $88.52. Shares traded up 2.17%. Amphenol (NYSE: APH) shares were up 2.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $119.87.

(NYSE: APH) shares were up 2.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $119.87. Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) stock made a new 52-week high of $124.27 Thursday. The stock was up 2.07% for the day.

(NASDAQ: CDNS) stock made a new 52-week high of $124.27 Thursday. The stock was up 2.07% for the day. MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $413.44. Shares traded up 3.2%.

(NYSE: MSCI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $413.44. Shares traded up 3.2%. Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) stock made a new 52-week high of $111.93 Thursday. The stock was up 2.34% for the day.

(NYSE: A) stock made a new 52-week high of $111.93 Thursday. The stock was up 2.34% for the day. Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) shares were up 4.09% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $143.47.

(NYSE: TT) shares were up 4.09% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $143.47. IQVIA Holdings (NYSE: IQV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $176.07 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.93%.

(NYSE: IQV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $176.07 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.93%. KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) shares hit a yearly high of $39.34. The stock traded up 5.66% on the session.

(NYSE: KKR) shares hit a yearly high of $39.34. The stock traded up 5.66% on the session. Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) shares broke to $38.28 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.26%.

(NYSE: CARR) shares broke to $38.28 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.26%. PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $138.54 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.56%.

(NYSE: PPG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $138.54 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.56%. Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) shares were up 1.61% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $204.85 for a change of up 1.61%.

(NASDAQ: VRSK) shares were up 1.61% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $204.85 for a change of up 1.61%. Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) shares were up 3.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $124.89.

(NYSE: BBY) shares were up 3.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $124.89. Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares set a new 52-week high of $131.44 on Thursday, moving up 2.38%.

(NASDAQ: XLNX) shares set a new 52-week high of $131.44 on Thursday, moving up 2.38%. Ball (NYSE: BLL) shares set a new yearly high of $97.62 this morning. The stock was up 2.36% on the session.

(NYSE: BLL) shares set a new yearly high of $97.62 this morning. The stock was up 2.36% on the session. ResMed (NYSE: RMD) stock made a new 52-week high of $215.64 Thursday. The stock was up 2.17% for the day.

(NYSE: RMD) stock made a new 52-week high of $215.64 Thursday. The stock was up 2.17% for the day. Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) shares hit $235.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.92%.

(NYSE: PH) shares hit $235.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.92%. Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) shares were up 3.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $117.65.

(NASDAQ: MCHP) shares were up 3.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $117.65. Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $255.70 with a daily change of up 4.52%.

(NYSE: ROK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $255.70 with a daily change of up 4.52%. Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) shares were up 2.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $124.73.

(NASDAQ: CPRT) shares were up 2.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $124.73. American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) shares set a new 52-week high of $161.07 on Thursday, moving up 2.53%.

(NYSE: AWK) shares set a new 52-week high of $161.07 on Thursday, moving up 2.53%. McKesson (NYSE: MCK) shares were up 4.13% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $174.05 for a change of up 4.13%.

(NYSE: MCK) shares were up 4.13% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $174.05 for a change of up 4.13%. Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.05 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.16%.

(NYSE: FCX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.05 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.16%. Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE: MTD) shares hit $1,102.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.49%.

(NYSE: MTD) shares hit $1,102.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.49%. Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) shares broke to $39.67 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.58%.

(NASDAQ: GMAB) shares broke to $39.67 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.58%. MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) shares broke to $601.37 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.26%.

(NASDAQ: MKTX) shares broke to $601.37 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.26%. Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $399.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.25%.

(NYSE: PAYC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $399.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.25%. AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $109.59 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.14%.

(NYSE: ABC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $109.59 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.14%. Laboratory Corp (NYSE: LH) shares were up 1.33% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $218.20.

(NYSE: LH) shares were up 1.33% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $218.20. Rollins (NYSE: ROL) shares were up 3.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $63.62.

(NYSE: ROL) shares were up 3.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $63.62. Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) shares broke to $111.07 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.69%.

(NYSE: KEYS) shares broke to $111.07 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.69%. Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ: MXIM) stock hit a yearly high price of $76.94. The stock was up 2.49% for the day.

(NASDAQ: MXIM) stock hit a yearly high price of $76.94. The stock was up 2.49% for the day. EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) shares broke to $356.98 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.64%.

(NYSE: EPAM) shares broke to $356.98 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.64%. Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) shares broke to $77.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.64%.

(NASDAQ: HOLX) shares broke to $77.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.64%. Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) shares set a new 52-week high of $636.95 on Thursday, moving up 0.66%.

(NYSE: BIO) shares set a new 52-week high of $636.95 on Thursday, moving up 0.66%. Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) shares were up 3.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $343.58.

(NASDAQ: ZBRA) shares were up 3.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $343.58. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares set a new 52-week high of $61.78 on Thursday, moving up 4.68%.

(NASDAQ: STNE) shares set a new 52-week high of $61.78 on Thursday, moving up 4.68%. Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares were up 10.77% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $152.36.

(NASDAQ: QRVO) shares were up 10.77% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $152.36. Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE: BR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $147.94. Shares traded up 1.16%.

(NYSE: BR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $147.94. Shares traded up 1.16%. Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares broke to $424.98 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.66%.

(NYSE: TYL) shares broke to $424.98 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.66%. Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) stock hit a yearly high price of $99.24. The stock was up 3.41% for the day.

(NASDAQ: TER) stock hit a yearly high price of $99.24. The stock was up 3.41% for the day. Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) shares set a new yearly high of $103.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session.

(NYSE: CTLT) shares set a new yearly high of $103.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session. NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $254.02. Shares traded up 1.55%.

(NASDAQ: NICE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $254.02. Shares traded up 1.55%. Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) shares set a new 52-week high of $390.84 on Thursday, moving up 3.36%.

(NASDAQ: POOL) shares set a new 52-week high of $390.84 on Thursday, moving up 3.36%. Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) shares were up 2.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $348.67.

(NASDAQ: MPWR) shares were up 2.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $348.67. PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) shares hit a yearly high of $139.17. The stock traded up 1.94% on the session.

(NYSE: PKI) shares hit a yearly high of $139.17. The stock traded up 1.94% on the session. Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) shares were down 0.49% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.53.

(NYSE: DRE) shares were down 0.49% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.53. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $120.54 with a daily change of up 11.59%.

(NASDAQ: ENPH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $120.54 with a daily change of up 11.59%. HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) stock hit a yearly high price of $336.93. The stock was up 3.13% for the day.

(NYSE: HUBS) stock hit a yearly high price of $336.93. The stock was up 3.13% for the day. Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) shares set a new 52-week high of $97.14 on Thursday, moving up 1.29%.

(NYSE: BKI) shares set a new 52-week high of $97.14 on Thursday, moving up 1.29%. GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $97.08. The stock traded up 2.73% on the session.

(NASDAQ: GDS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $97.08. The stock traded up 2.73% on the session. Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares hit a yearly high of $232.41. The stock traded up 2.92% on the session.

(NYSE: GNRC) shares hit a yearly high of $232.41. The stock traded up 2.92% on the session. Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) stock set a new 52-week high of $58.25 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.51%.

(NASDAQ: TRMB) stock set a new 52-week high of $58.25 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.51%. Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares hit $93.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.97%.

(NYSE: CDAY) shares hit $93.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.97%. ODP (NASDAQ: ODP) shares were up 18.87% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.62 for a change of up 18.87%.

(NASDAQ: ODP) shares were up 18.87% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.62 for a change of up 18.87%. Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) stock made a new 52-week high of $96.86 Thursday. The stock was up 2.66% for the day.

(NYSE: CCK) stock made a new 52-week high of $96.86 Thursday. The stock was up 2.66% for the day. Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) stock made a new 52-week high of $75.00 Thursday. The stock was up 2.82% for the day.

(NASDAQ: CGNX) stock made a new 52-week high of $75.00 Thursday. The stock was up 2.82% for the day. Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $163.21. The stock traded up 3.04% on the session.

(NYSE: AVLR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $163.21. The stock traded up 3.04% on the session. Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.16. The stock traded up 5.81% on the session.

(NYSE: FTCH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.16. The stock traded up 5.81% on the session. Charles River (NYSE: CRL) shares set a new yearly high of $254.44 this morning. The stock was up 1.28% on the session.

(NYSE: CRL) shares set a new yearly high of $254.44 this morning. The stock was up 1.28% on the session. Autohome (NYSE: ATHM) shares were up 1.34% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $107.92.

(NYSE: ATHM) shares were up 1.34% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $107.92. Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $148.33 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.22%.

(NYSE: AVY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $148.33 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.22%. DaVita (NYSE: DVA) stock made a new 52-week high of $99.86 Thursday. The stock was up 3.39% for the day.

(NYSE: DVA) stock made a new 52-week high of $99.86 Thursday. The stock was up 3.39% for the day. James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) shares set a new yearly high of $27.17 this morning. The stock was up 2.25% on the session.

(NYSE: JHX) shares set a new yearly high of $27.17 this morning. The stock was up 2.25% on the session. RPM International (NYSE: RPM) shares were up 2.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $92.82.

(NYSE: RPM) shares were up 2.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $92.82. Lennox International (NYSE: LII) shares hit $304.38 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.57%.

(NYSE: LII) shares hit $304.38 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.57%. Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $85.55. The stock traded up 2.92% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ENTG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $85.55. The stock traded up 2.92% on the session. Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) shares hit $116.69 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.41%.

(NASDAQ: GH) shares hit $116.69 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.41%. Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH) shares set a new 52-week high of $292.50 on Thursday, moving up 8.76%.

(NASDAQ: TECH) shares set a new 52-week high of $292.50 on Thursday, moving up 8.76%. Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) shares set a new 52-week high of $207.67 on Thursday, moving up 0.16%.

(NASDAQ: PCTY) shares set a new 52-week high of $207.67 on Thursday, moving up 0.16%. Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $167.17 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.0%.

(NASDAQ: FIVN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $167.17 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.0%. MyoKardia (NASDAQ: MYOK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $224.63 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.04%.

(NASDAQ: MYOK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $224.63 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.04%. Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) shares were up 5.57% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $199.98 for a change of up 5.57%.

(NASDAQ: RGEN) shares were up 5.57% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $199.98 for a change of up 5.57%. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE: SQM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.72. The stock traded up 5.09% on the session.

(NYSE: SQM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.72. The stock traded up 5.09% on the session. Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW) shares hit $14.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.69%.

(NYSE: SBSW) shares hit $14.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.69%. Pentair (NYSE: PNR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.22 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.51%.

(NYSE: PNR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.22 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.51%. Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $273.77. Shares traded down 0.37%.

(NASDAQ: AMED) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $273.77. Shares traded down 0.37%. Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $83.12 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.36%.

(NYSE: DLB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $83.12 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.36%. IAA (NYSE: IAA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.58%.

(NYSE: IAA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.58%. Gap (NYSE: GPS) shares hit $21.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.77%.

(NYSE: GPS) shares hit $21.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.77%. Globant (NYSE: GLOB) shares broke to $202.72 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.38%.

(NYSE: GLOB) shares broke to $202.72 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.38%. Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) stock hit a yearly high price of $273.38. The stock was up 3.97% for the day.

(NYSE: DECK) stock hit a yearly high price of $273.38. The stock was up 3.97% for the day. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) shares were up 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $68.38.

(NYSE: RBA) shares were up 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $68.38. PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ: PRAH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $117.71. The stock traded up 5.51% on the session.

(NASDAQ: PRAH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $117.71. The stock traded up 5.51% on the session. Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) shares set a new 52-week high of $62.50 on Thursday, moving up 0.81%.

(NYSE: EV) shares set a new 52-week high of $62.50 on Thursday, moving up 0.81%. LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) stock hit a yearly high price of $234.09. The stock was down 3.37% for the day.

(NASDAQ: LHCG) stock hit a yearly high price of $234.09. The stock was down 3.37% for the day. SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) shares set a new yearly high of $22.88 this morning. The stock was up 2.81% on the session.

(NYSE: SWI) shares set a new yearly high of $22.88 this morning. The stock was up 2.81% on the session. Inphi (NASDAQ: IPHI) shares hit a yearly high of $146.00. The stock traded up 1.68% on the session.

(NASDAQ: IPHI) shares hit a yearly high of $146.00. The stock traded up 1.68% on the session. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) shares were up 1.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $115.83.

(NASDAQ: RARE) shares were up 1.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $115.83. AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $89.93 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.48%.

(NYSE: AGCO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $89.93 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.48%. Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $72.39. The stock traded up 7.7% on the session.

(NASDAQ: SRCL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $72.39. The stock traded up 7.7% on the session. BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) shares set a new yearly high of $112.99 this morning. The stock was up 3.6% on the session.

(NASDAQ: BL) shares set a new yearly high of $112.99 this morning. The stock was up 3.6% on the session. FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $142.14. Shares traded down 0.47%.

(NASDAQ: FSV) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $142.14. Shares traded down 0.47%. Tetra Tech (NASDAQ: TTEK) shares were up 3.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $113.00.

(NASDAQ: TTEK) shares were up 3.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $113.00. Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) shares hit a yearly high of $76.89. The stock traded up 0.73% on the session.

(NASDAQ: NTRA) shares hit a yearly high of $76.89. The stock traded up 0.73% on the session. SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) shares set a new 52-week high of $141.08 on Thursday, moving up 3.63%.

(NYSE: SITE) shares set a new 52-week high of $141.08 on Thursday, moving up 3.63%. Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.89 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 75.62%.

(NASDAQ: ALTM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.89 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 75.62%. Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $137.00. The stock traded up 2.29% on the session.

(NASDAQ: FRPT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $137.00. The stock traded up 2.29% on the session. Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.72 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.41%.

(NASDAQ: FOLD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.72 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.41%. Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $39.10 with a daily change of up 1.28%.

(NASDAQ: LSCC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $39.10 with a daily change of up 1.28%. Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $89.23 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.2%.

(NYSE: BHVN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $89.23 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.2%. Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $214.04 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.13%.

(NASDAQ: LFUS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $214.04 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.13%. Trinet Group (NYSE: TNET) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $74.88. Shares traded up 3.05%.

(NYSE: TNET) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $74.88. Shares traded up 3.05%. II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) shares set a new yearly high of $55.61 this morning. The stock was up 14.08% on the session.

(NASDAQ: IIVI) shares set a new yearly high of $55.61 this morning. The stock was up 14.08% on the session. YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $57.22. The stock traded up 8.72% on the session.

(NYSE: YETI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $57.22. The stock traded up 8.72% on the session. Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $33.85 with a daily change of up 2.66%.

(NASDAQ: HALO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $33.85 with a daily change of up 2.66%. Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) shares were down 3.48% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $106.19 for a change of down 3.48%.

(NASDAQ: KOD) shares were down 3.48% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $106.19 for a change of down 3.48%. Regal Beloit (NYSE: RBC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $108.31 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.14%.

(NYSE: RBC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $108.31 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.14%. SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.55 Thursday. The stock was up 3.95% for the day.

(NYSE: SAIL) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.55 Thursday. The stock was up 3.95% for the day. Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) shares hit a yearly high of $167.03. The stock traded up 2.81% on the session.

(NASDAQ: SAIA) shares hit a yearly high of $167.03. The stock traded up 2.81% on the session. Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ: GO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.87 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ: GO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.87 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat). Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.06 on Thursday morning, moving up 5.29%.

(NASDAQ: BLDR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.06 on Thursday morning, moving up 5.29%. Watts Water Technologies (NYSE: WTS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $118.11. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session.

(NYSE: WTS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $118.11. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session. Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) shares were up 3.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $57.89.

(NASDAQ: CROX) shares were up 3.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $57.89. Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.20. The stock was up 3.1% for the day.

(NASDAQ: LPRO) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.20. The stock was up 3.1% for the day. Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.37 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.03%.

(NASDAQ: IMVT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.37 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.03%. Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) stock hit a yearly high price of $71.76. The stock was up 6.4% for the day.

(NASDAQ: RPD) stock hit a yearly high price of $71.76. The stock was up 6.4% for the day. National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ: EYE) shares were up 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.00.

(NASDAQ: EYE) shares were up 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.00. Altair Eng (NASDAQ: ALTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $47.89 with a daily change of up 2.91%.

(NASDAQ: ALTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $47.89 with a daily change of up 2.91%. Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ: ACHC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $38.85 with a daily change of up 4.42%.

(NASDAQ: ACHC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $38.85 with a daily change of up 4.42%. Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.95 on Thursday, moving up 39.66%.

(NASDAQ: UPWK) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.95 on Thursday, moving up 39.66%. SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $93.25. The stock traded up 1.97% on the session.

(NASDAQ: SPSC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $93.25. The stock traded up 1.97% on the session. BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ: BMCH) shares hit $46.97 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.93%.

(NASDAQ: BMCH) shares hit $46.97 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.93%. Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ: AEIS) stock made a new 52-week high of $82.81 Thursday. The stock was up 7.37% for the day.

(NASDAQ: AEIS) stock made a new 52-week high of $82.81 Thursday. The stock was up 7.37% for the day. Workiva (NYSE: WK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $67.06 with a daily change of up 14.48%.

(NYSE: WK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $67.06 with a daily change of up 14.48%. TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC) shares were up 4.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.95.

(NASDAQ: TTEC) shares were up 4.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.95. Norbord (NYSE: OSB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.96. The stock traded down 0.86% on the session.

(NYSE: OSB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.96. The stock traded down 0.86% on the session. Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC) shares set a new yearly high of $61.49 this morning. The stock was up 3.87% on the session.

(NYSE: BIPC) shares set a new yearly high of $61.49 this morning. The stock was up 3.87% on the session. Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) shares hit a yearly high of $33.07. The stock traded up 12.78% on the session.

(NYSE: NOVA) shares hit a yearly high of $33.07. The stock traded up 12.78% on the session. Stepan (NYSE: SCL) shares were up 3.37% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $120.78 for a change of up 3.37%.

(NYSE: SCL) shares were up 3.37% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $120.78 for a change of up 3.37%. Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) stock set a new 52-week high of $147.41 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.88%.

(NYSE: IIPR) stock set a new 52-week high of $147.41 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.88%. FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) shares hit $33.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.05%.

(NASDAQ: FORM) shares hit $33.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.05%. Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $35.75 with a daily change of up 4.08%.

(NASDAQ: MCRB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $35.75 with a daily change of up 4.08%. Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.02 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.16%.

(NASDAQ: NIU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.02 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.16%. BlackRock Science (NYSE: BSTZ) shares were up 3.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.82.

(NYSE: BSTZ) shares were up 3.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.82. Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) stock made a new 52-week high of $73.80 Thursday. The stock was up 5.06% for the day.

(NYSE: DY) stock made a new 52-week high of $73.80 Thursday. The stock was up 5.06% for the day. MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.78. The stock was up 2.93% for the day.

(NYSE: MXL) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.78. The stock was up 2.93% for the day. Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $36.20 with a daily change of up 8.84%.

(NASDAQ: KURA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $36.20 with a daily change of up 8.84%. Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) stock hit a yearly high price of $68.95. The stock was up 5.28% for the day.

(NASDAQ: SNBR) stock hit a yearly high price of $68.95. The stock was up 5.28% for the day. Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $15.20 with a daily change of up 31.98%.

(NYSE: REZI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $15.20 with a daily change of up 31.98%. Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ: KLIC) shares broke to $28.77 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.25%.

(NASDAQ: KLIC) shares broke to $28.77 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.25%. Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) shares set a new yearly high of $62.28 this morning. The stock was up 1.53% on the session.

(NASDAQ: NVMI) shares set a new yearly high of $62.28 this morning. The stock was up 1.53% on the session. Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.96. The stock traded up 5.04% on the session.

(NASDAQ: NTLA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.96. The stock traded up 5.04% on the session. Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE: CPK) stock set a new 52-week high of $103.99 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.38%.

(NYSE: CPK) stock set a new 52-week high of $103.99 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.38%. Providence Service (NASDAQ: PRSC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $127.05. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.

(NASDAQ: PRSC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $127.05. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session. Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $39.88 with a daily change of up 3.79%.

(NASDAQ: LOB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $39.88 with a daily change of up 3.79%. Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ: SYKE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.97 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.8%.

(NASDAQ: SYKE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.97 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.8%. Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.58 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.36%.

(NYSE: PHR) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.58 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.36%. SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $99.07 on Thursday morning, moving up 5.48%.

(NASDAQ: SITM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $99.07 on Thursday morning, moving up 5.48%. TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $54.00 with a daily change of up 15.59%.

(NASDAQ: TTGT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $54.00 with a daily change of up 15.59%. CSW Industrials (NASDAQ: CSWI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $99.98. Shares traded up 7.58%.

(NASDAQ: CSWI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $99.98. Shares traded up 7.58%. Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.87 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.01%.

(NASDAQ: PNTG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.87 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.01%. Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.21 on Thursday morning, moving up 5.11%.

(NYSE: HBM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.21 on Thursday morning, moving up 5.11%. TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.00 Thursday. The stock was up 11.56% for the day.

(NASDAQ: TPIC) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.00 Thursday. The stock was up 11.56% for the day. Heska (NASDAQ: HSKA) shares hit $140.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.91%.

(NASDAQ: HSKA) shares hit $140.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.91%. Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.47 Thursday. The stock was up 5.18% for the day.

(NASDAQ: UPLD) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.47 Thursday. The stock was up 5.18% for the day. Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ: GRBK) shares were up 3.44% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.25.

(NASDAQ: GRBK) shares were up 3.44% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.25. BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) shares broke to $46.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.67%.

(NYSE: BST) shares broke to $46.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.67%. Wabash National (NYSE: WNC) shares were up 8.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.93 for a change of up 8.3%.

(NYSE: WNC) shares were up 8.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.93 for a change of up 8.3%. BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS) shares were up 4.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.98.

(NASDAQ: BLFS) shares were up 4.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.98. Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.18%.

(NASDAQ: CAMT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.18%. The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.13%.

(NASDAQ: SHYF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.13%. Collectors Universe (NASDAQ: CLCT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $73.70 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.87%.

(NASDAQ: CLCT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $73.70 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.87%. California Resources (NYSE: CRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.00 on Thursday, moving up 1.91%.

(NYSE: CRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.00 on Thursday, moving up 1.91%. Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ: STRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.88 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.53%.

(NASDAQ: STRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.88 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.53%. Morgan Stanley China (NYSE: CAF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.21 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.85%.

(NYSE: CAF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.21 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.85%. Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE: DFIN) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.07 Thursday. The stock was up 6.25% for the day.

(NYSE: DFIN) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.07 Thursday. The stock was up 6.25% for the day. Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.00. The stock traded up 6.0% on the session.

(NYSE: SI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.00. The stock traded up 6.0% on the session. Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID) shares were up 4.61% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.08.

(NASDAQ: AVID) shares were up 4.61% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.08. Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ: AOSL) shares were up 6.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.35.

(NASDAQ: AOSL) shares were up 6.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.35. ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.39 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.01%.

(NASDAQ: ORBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.39 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.01%. South Mountain Merger (NASDAQ: SMMCU) shares hit a yearly high of $13.80. The stock traded up 7.5% on the session.

(NASDAQ: SMMCU) shares hit a yearly high of $13.80. The stock traded up 7.5% on the session. Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares were up 5.21% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.68 for a change of up 5.21%.

(NASDAQ: AVXL) shares were up 5.21% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.68 for a change of up 5.21%. South Mountain Merger (NASDAQ: SMMC) shares broke to $12.53 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.84%.

(NASDAQ: SMMC) shares broke to $12.53 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.84%. Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE: HBB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $25.00. Shares traded up 9.93%.

(NYSE: HBB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $25.00. Shares traded up 9.93%. CHINA FUND (NYSE: CHN) shares were up 1.2% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.58.

(NYSE: CHN) shares were up 1.2% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.58. Liberty All Star Growth (NYSE: ASG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $7.85. Shares traded up 2.35%.

(NYSE: ASG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $7.85. Shares traded up 2.35%. Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares broke to $22.45 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 4.81%.

(NASDAQ: HEAR) shares broke to $22.45 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 4.81%. TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $31.20 with a daily change of up 5.59%.

(NASDAQ: TA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $31.20 with a daily change of up 5.59%. Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE: HOV) shares were up 3.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $40.38.

(NYSE: HOV) shares were up 3.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $40.38. Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) shares broke to $7.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%.

(NASDAQ: INVE) shares broke to $7.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%. Aberdeen Japan Equity (NYSE: JEQ) shares set a new yearly high of $8.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.

(NYSE: JEQ) shares set a new yearly high of $8.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session. RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.40 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.32%.

(NASDAQ: RMBL) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.40 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.32%. Issuer Direct Corporation Common Stock (AMEX: ISDR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $23.28. Shares traded up 1.56%.

(AMEX: ISDR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $23.28. Shares traded up 1.56%. Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ: SMIT) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.45 Thursday. The stock was down 2.03% for the day.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.