Brookfield Infrastructure Corp along with its subsidiaries is engaged in owning and operating regulated utility investments in Brazil and the United Kingdom. The group's operations include utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company generates a majority of its revenue from regulated gas transmission operations. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from Brazil.

Brookfield Infrastructure Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brookfield Infrastructure's (BIPC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Brookfield Infrastructure.

Q

What is the target price for Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC) was reported by Wells Fargo on October 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting BIPC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.20% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC)?

A

The stock price for Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC) is $67.83 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIPC) reporting earnings?

A

Brookfield Infrastructure does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brookfield Infrastructure.

Q

What sector and industry does Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC) operate in?

A

Brookfield Infrastructure is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.