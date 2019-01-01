|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Brookfield Infrastructure.
The latest price target for Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC) was reported by Wells Fargo on October 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting BIPC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.20% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC) is $67.83 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.
Brookfield Infrastructure does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Brookfield Infrastructure.
Brookfield Infrastructure is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.