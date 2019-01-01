QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Cadence Design Systems was founded in 1988 after the merger of ECAD and SDA Systems. Cadence is known as an electronic design automation, or EDA, firm that specializes in developing software, hardware, and intellectual property that automates the design and verification of integrated circuits or larger chip systems. Historically, semiconductor firms have relied on the firm's tools, but there has been a shift toward other nontraditional "systems" users given the development of the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, and cloud computing. Cadence is headquartered in Silicon Valley, has approximately 8,100 employees worldwide, and was added to the S&P 500 in late 2017.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7600.820 0.0600
REV757.380M773.036M15.656M

Cadence Design Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cadence Design Systems's (CDNS) competitors?

A

Other companies in Cadence Design Systems’s space includes: AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), SAP (NYSE:SAP), Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).

Q

What is the target price for Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) was reported by JP Morgan on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 175.00 expecting CDNS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.43% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)?

A

The stock price for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) is $135.21 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cadence Design Systems.

Q

When is Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) reporting earnings?

A

Cadence Design Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cadence Design Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) operate in?

A

Cadence Design Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.