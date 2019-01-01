|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.760
|0.820
|0.0600
|REV
|757.380M
|773.036M
|15.656M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cadence Design Systems’s space includes: AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), SAP (NYSE:SAP), Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).
The latest price target for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) was reported by JP Morgan on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 175.00 expecting CDNS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.43% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) is $135.21 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Cadence Design Systems.
Cadence Design Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cadence Design Systems.
Cadence Design Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.