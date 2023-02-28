Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Gaotu Techedu GOTU is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• MINISO Group Holding MNSO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $364.68 million.

• Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals KNSA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $45.83 million.

• TG Therapeutics TGTX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.83 million.

• Compass Pathways CMPS is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Black Knight BKI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $387.84 million.

• BlackRock TCP Cap TCPC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $46.68 million.

• Sculptor Cap SCU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $101.45 million.

• Pacira BioSciences PCRX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $173.50 million.

• Perficient PRFT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $236.02 million.

• Cracker Barrel Old CBRL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $917.47 million.

• Heska HSKA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $64.66 million.

• Delek Logistics Partners DKL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $294.15 million.

• Delek US Hldgs DK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion.

• Spirit Realty Cap SRC is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Cronos Group CRON is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $32.02 million.

• Target Hospitality TH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $28.90 million.

• Beauty Health SKIN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $94.61 million.

• Jones Lang LaSalle JLL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.44 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.

• Altimmune ALT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $30 thousand.

• JM Smucker SJM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

• Bentley Systems BSY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $279.98 million.

• Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Dorman Products DORM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $449.42 million.

• Builders FirstSource BLDR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $4.26 billion.

• Nexstar Media Group NXST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $8.26 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Clear Channel Outdoor CCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $705.50 million.

• AutoZone AZO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $21.91 per share on revenue of $3.56 billion.

• Olaplex Hldgs OLPX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $138.98 million.

• Warby Parker WRBY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $142.51 million.

• Intl Game Tech IGT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Playtika Holding PLTK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $627.65 million.

• Easterly Government Props DEA is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Privia Health Group PRVA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $587.13 million.

• Civeo CVEO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $145.96 million.

• Advance Auto Parts AAP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.

• Target TGT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $30.67 billion.

• Golar LNG GLNG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $79.05 million.

• Bank of Nova Scotia BNS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $8.27 billion.

• New Fortress Energy NFE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $734.38 million.

• Thoughtworks Holding TWKS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $306.40 million.

• Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $27.78 million.

• Dentsply Sirona XRAY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $941.37 million.

• First Advantage FA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $217.44 million.

• Interface TILE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $338.00 million.

• Bank of Montreal BMO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.18 per share on revenue of $7.29 billion.

• Frontline FRO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $365.02 million.

• Perimeter Solutions PRM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $40.77 million.

• ADC Therapeutics ADCT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $65.49 million.

• Daqo New Energy DQ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.37 per share on revenue of $987.83 million.

• Mersana Therapeutics MRSN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $15.28 million.

• Gogo GOGO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $107.10 million.

• ADT ADT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• Nuwellis NUWE is likely to report quarterly loss at $24.65 per share on revenue of $2.20 million.

• Veritiv VRTV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.44 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.

• eHealth EHTH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $185.95 million.

• Clover Health Investments CLOV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $785.38 million.

• Consolidated Comms Hldgs CNSL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $287.23 million.

• Ituran Location & Control ITRN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $74.60 million.

• Chico's FAS CHS is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sempra Energy SRE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $3.79 billion.

• Shift4 Payments FOUR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $545.62 million.

• Hayward Holdings HAYW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $260.17 million.

• International Seaways INSW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.64 per share on revenue of $310.01 million.

• FTC Solar FTCI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $30.38 million.

• Ocwen Financial OCN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $254.49 million.

• Fusion Fuel Green HTOO is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Owens & Minor OMI is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ocugen OCGN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $2.60 million.

• Sotera Health SHC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $247.55 million.

• Kontoor Brands KTB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $668.80 million.

• RadNet RDNT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $347.27 million.

• Vertex Energy VTNR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $912.58 million.

• Theratechnologies THTX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $21.42 million.

• American Woodmark AMWD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $511.95 million.

• Mondee Hldgs MOND is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $38.12 million.

• Carrols Restaurant Group TAST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $438.69 million.

• XPEL XPEL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $84.14 million.

• Zevia ZVIA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $31.01 million.

• Codere Online Luxembourg CDRO is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Butterfly Network BFLY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $19.93 million.

• Allot ALLT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $33.54 million.

• Ecovyst ECVT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $189.45 million.

• Lindblad Expeditions LIND is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $94.26 million.

• Mallinckrodt MNK is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sibanye Stillwater SBSW is projected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2022.

• Itau Corpbanca ITCB is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SeaWorld Entertainment SEAS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $382.08 million.

• HUTCHMED (China) HCM is expected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2022.

• MultiPlan MPLN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $240.04 million.

• APi Gr APG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Buenaventura Mining Co BVN is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Enviva EVA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $422.30 million.

• MBIA MBI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $6.00 million.

• Jackson Finl JXN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.21 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• Ryan Specialty Holdings RYAN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $427.63 million.

• Urban Outfitters URBN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Regenxbio RGNX is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.23 per share on revenue of $37.45 million.

• Smart Sand SND is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $65.70 million.

• Novavax NVAX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.92 per share on revenue of $383.14 million.

• Vroom VRM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $268.22 million.

• Rocket Companies RKT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $682.73 million.

• Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $370 thousand.

• Quotient Technology QUOT is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• The RealReal REAL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $157.68 million.

• Ambarella AMBA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $83.30 million.

• Alexandria Real Estate ARE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• PROCEPT BioRobotics PRCT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $23.01 million.

• Blink Charging BLNK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $19.11 million.

• Cutera CUTR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $68.24 million.

• Ecopetrol EC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $9.68 billion.

• Myriad Genetics MYGN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $169.46 million.

• Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $238.29 million.

• eXp World Holdings EXPI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Monster Beverage MNST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Natera NTRA is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.42 per share on revenue of $215.55 million.

• Service Properties Trust SVC is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.99 million.

• Omnicell OMCL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $287.43 million.

• Assured Guaranty AGO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $190.21 million.

• Ambac Financial Group AMBC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $130.40 million.

• Ross Stores ROST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $5.17 billion.

• Cosan CSAN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion.

• PetIQ PETQ is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $192.47 million.

• CarGurus CARG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $281.41 million.

• Skyward Specialty SKWD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $173.54 million.

• Arcutis Biotherapeutics ARQT is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.42 per share on revenue of $2.20 million.

• Compass COMP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Axon Enterprise AXON is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $305.87 million.

• Rocket Lab USA RKLB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $49.24 million.

• Alphatec Holdings ATEC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $100.92 million.

• Rivian Automotive RIVN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.94 per share on revenue of $747.39 million.

• Accel Entertainment ACEL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $275.42 million.

• Solid Power SLDP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $950 thousand.

• Amphastar Pharmaceuticals AMPH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $126.98 million.

• Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Syndax Pharmaceuticals SNDX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $370 thousand.

• Southwest Gas Hldgs SWX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Fabrinet FN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $194.00 million.

• Marchex MCHX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $12.90 million.

• MiMedx Group MDXG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $74.53 million.

• Arteris AIP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $11.32 million.

• Rogers ROG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $235.40 million.

• Revance Therapeutics RVNC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.95 per share on revenue of $46.55 million.

• Microvision MVIS is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Arcus Biosciences RCUS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.07 per share on revenue of $23.31 million.

• Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.35 per share on revenue of $248.34 million.

• Allogene Therapeutics ALLO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $60 thousand.

• Marathon Digital Holdings MARA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $34.95 million.

• comScore SCOR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $95.53 million.

• Talos Energy TALO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $345.44 million.

• Horizon Tech Finance HRZN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $23.06 million.

• Gulfport Energy GPOR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $320.67 million.

• First Solar FSLR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $989.28 million.

• GoodRx Holdings GDRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $178.60 million.

• Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $289.01 million.

• FIGS FIGS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $135.43 million.

• Health Catalyst HCAT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $68.26 million.

• B&G Foods BGS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $583.90 million.

• Grocery Outlet Holding GO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $906.51 million.

• Inter Parfums IPAR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $294.02 million.

• Clean Energy Fuels CLNE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $123.41 million.

• Jamf Holding JAMF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $128.90 million.

• ON24 ONTF is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $46.15 million.

• Payoneer Global PAYO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $171.53 million.

• Alexander & Baldwin ALEX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $95.40 million.

• SmileDirectClub SDC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $90.62 million.

• PubMatic PUBM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $76.71 million.

• Flywire FLYW is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $67.79 million.

• Whitestone REIT WSR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $35.76 million.

• ICF International ICFI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $472.27 million.

• Mirati Therapeutics MRTX is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.55 per share on revenue of $2.27 million.

• NanoString Technologies NSTG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $33.71 million.

• Nerdy NRDY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $39.93 million.

• 3D Sys DDD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $133.94 million.

• Duolingo DUOL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $99.91 million.

• Nextdoor Holdings KIND is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $50.75 million.

• AMC Entertainment AMC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Coupang CPNG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $5.40 billion.

• Mayville Engineering MEC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $123.72 million.

• OrthoPediatrics KIDS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $32.62 million.

• Global Medical REIT GMRE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $35.95 million.

• Fate Therapeutics FATE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $16.72 million.

• Supernus Pharmaceuticals SUPN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $180.37 million.

• VIZIO Holding VZIO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $510.69 million.

• Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $85.96 million.

• Nelnet NNI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $337.04 million.

• Alignment Healthcare ALHC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $341.11 million.

• Endeavor Gr Hldgs EDR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• UMH Properties UMH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $51.68 million.

• Marqeta MQ is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $201.93 million.

• Franchise Group FRG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Montrose Environmental Gr MEG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $141.24 million.

• Cerus CERS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $45.96 million.

• Hyliion Holdings HYLN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $790 thousand.

• Corcept Therapeutics CORT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $105.08 million.

• Fulgent Genetics FLGT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $59.57 million.

• Masimo MASI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $602.49 million.

• Huron Consulting Gr HURN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $282.35 million.

• Invitae NVTA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $121.28 million.

• Luxfer Holdings LXFR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $101.25 million.

• Schrodinger SDGR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $47.43 million.

• Forge Global Holdings FRGE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $17.88 million.

• Cytek Biosciences CTKB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $50.22 million.

• Eventbrite EB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $70.99 million.

• Castle Biosciences CSTL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.84 per share on revenue of $37.16 million.

• Silk Road Medical SILK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $37.35 million.

• Bain Capital Specialty BCSF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $58.36 million.

• HP HPQ is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• iHeartMedia IHRT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Verisk Analytics VRSK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $616.33 million.

• Agilent Technologies A is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• Doma Holdings DOMA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $81.08 million.

• BRP Group BRP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $234.70 million.

• SLR Investment SLRC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $53.25 million.

• Radius Global Infr RADI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $34.72 million.

• OneSpan OSPN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $53.19 million.

