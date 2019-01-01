QQQ
Theratechnologies Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company that addresses the unmet medical needs of HIV patients. The company mainly operates in Canada and the United States. The company has two approved products, EGRIFTA marketed in Canada and the United States, and Trogarzo approved for commercialization in the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.070-0.100 -0.0300
REV18.754M

Theratechnologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Theratechnologies (THTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Theratechnologies's (THTX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Theratechnologies.

Q

What is the target price for Theratechnologies (THTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on July 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting THTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.70% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Theratechnologies (THTX)?

A

The stock price for Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX) is $2.76 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Theratechnologies (THTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Theratechnologies.

Q

When is Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) reporting earnings?

A

Theratechnologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 13, 2022.

Q

Is Theratechnologies (THTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Theratechnologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Theratechnologies (THTX) operate in?

A

Theratechnologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.