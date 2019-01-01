|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-13
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.070
|-0.100
|-0.0300
|REV
|18.754M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Theratechnologies.
The latest price target for Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on July 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting THTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.70% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX) is $2.76 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Theratechnologies.
Theratechnologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Theratechnologies.
Theratechnologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.