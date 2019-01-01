|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.130
|-0.020
|-0.1500
|REV
|111.300M
|213.546M
|102.246M
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-1.590
|-0.180
|1.4100
|REV
|605.570M
|171.825M
|-433.745M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Frontline (NYSE: FRO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Frontline’s space includes: Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS), Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG), NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) and Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN).
The latest price target for Frontline (NYSE: FRO) was reported by Jefferies on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting FRO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.76% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Frontline (NYSE: FRO) is $8.51 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 18, 2016 to stockholders of record on March 9, 2016.
Frontline’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 17, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Frontline.
Frontline is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.