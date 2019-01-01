QQQ
Range
8.37 - 8.77
Vol / Avg.
3M/1.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.1 - 9.86
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.37
P/E
-
EPS
-0.17
Shares
203.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Frontline Ltd is a shipping company engaged in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. Group operates through the tankers segment. The tankers segment includes crude oil tankers and product tankers. Its geographical area of operation includes Arabian Gulf, West African, the North Sea, and the Caribbean. Frontline earns revenue through voyage charters, time charters, and a finance lease. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.130-0.020 -0.1500
REV111.300M213.546M102.246M
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.590-0.180 1.4100
REV605.570M171.825M-433.745M

Analyst Ratings

Frontline Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Frontline (FRO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Frontline (NYSE: FRO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Frontline's (FRO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Frontline (FRO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Frontline (NYSE: FRO) was reported by Jefferies on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting FRO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.76% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Frontline (FRO)?

A

The stock price for Frontline (NYSE: FRO) is $8.51 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Frontline (FRO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 18, 2016 to stockholders of record on March 9, 2016.

Q

When is Frontline (NYSE:FRO) reporting earnings?

A

Frontline’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 17, 2022.

Q

Is Frontline (FRO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Frontline.

Q

What sector and industry does Frontline (FRO) operate in?

A

Frontline is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.