Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of combination therapies in multiple cancer indications. The company's product candidates are entinostat which has direct effects on both cancer cells and immune regulatory cells, and SNDX-6352, an anti-CSF-1R monoclonal antibody, to enhance the body's immune response on tumors that have shown sensitivity to immunotherapy. Business activity of the group is primarily functioned through the region of United States.