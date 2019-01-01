QQQ
Range
130.71 - 136.49
Vol / Avg.
1M/774K
Div / Yield
3.96/2.96%
52 Wk
111.59 - 145.82
Mkt Cap
14.5B
Payout Ratio
52.64
Open
135.91
P/E
19.08
EPS
1.9
Shares
108.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
J.M. Smucker is a packaged food company that primarily operates in the U.S. retail channel (88% of fiscal 2021 revenue), but also in U.S. food-service (5%), and international (7%). Its largest segment is pet food and treats (36% of 2021 revenue), with popular brands such as Milk-Bone, Meow Mix, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits, Nature's Recipe, and Rachael Ray Nutrish. Its second- largest category is coffee (33% across channels) with the number-two brand Folgers and number-six Dunkin'. Other large categories are peanut butter (10%), with number-one Jif, fruit spreads (5%) with number-one Smucker's, and frozen hand-held foods (5%) with number-one Uncrustables.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.090

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV2.040B

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

JM Smucker Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JM Smucker (SJM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JM Smucker (NYSE: SJM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JM Smucker's (SJM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for JM Smucker (SJM) stock?

A

The latest price target for JM Smucker (NYSE: SJM) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 130.00 expecting SJM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.81% downside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for JM Smucker (SJM)?

A

The stock price for JM Smucker (NYSE: SJM) is $133.76 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JM Smucker (SJM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.99 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) reporting earnings?

A

JM Smucker’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 1, 2022.

Q

Is JM Smucker (SJM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JM Smucker.

Q

What sector and industry does JM Smucker (SJM) operate in?

A

JM Smucker is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.