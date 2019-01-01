J.M. Smucker is a packaged food company that primarily operates in the U.S. retail channel (88% of fiscal 2021 revenue), but also in U.S. food-service (5%), and international (7%). Its largest segment is pet food and treats (36% of 2021 revenue), with popular brands such as Milk-Bone, Meow Mix, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits, Nature's Recipe, and Rachael Ray Nutrish. Its second- largest category is coffee (33% across channels) with the number-two brand Folgers and number-six Dunkin'. Other large categories are peanut butter (10%), with number-one Jif, fruit spreads (5%) with number-one Smucker's, and frozen hand-held foods (5%) with number-one Uncrustables.