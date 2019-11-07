Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 07, 2019 10:16am   Comments
On Thursday morning, 207 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Highlights:

  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Morgan Group Holding (OTC: MGHL) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high
  • Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC)'s stock actually fell; It moved 9.76% shortly after reaching a new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $258.69. Shares traded up 0.43%.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares were up 1.33% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1,299.56.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) stock made a new 52-week high of $1,299.40 Thursday. The stock was up 1.26% for the day.
  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) shares were up 1.45% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $130.33.
  • Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) shares hit $33.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.88%.
  • Citigroup (NYSE: C) shares hit a yearly high of $75.97. The stock traded up 2.48% on the session.
  • Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $181.87. Shares traded up 0.52%.
  • United Technologies (NYSE: UTX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $148.75. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.
  • Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGOP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1,163.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.36%.
  • United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $123.78.
  • Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $90.35. Shares traded up 8.03%.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.21 on Thursday, moving up 0.39%.
  • U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.16 on Thursday, moving up 1.14%.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares hit a yearly high of $56.54. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.
  • Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) shares were up 1.47% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $148.02 for a change of up 1.47%.
  • Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $110.00. Shares traded up 3.55%.
  • BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $492.32. Shares traded up 0.64%.
  • PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE: PNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $152.52 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.33%.
  • Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) shares hit a yearly high of $178.32. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.
  • Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.54 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.9%.
  • Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $98.62 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.64%.
  • Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.06 Thursday. The stock was up 9.6% for the day.
  • Eaton (NYSE: ETN) shares set a new yearly high of $91.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.
  • Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) shares were up 1.54% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.38.
  • Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR) stock made a new 52-week high of $132.42 Thursday. The stock was up 0.18% for the day.
  • PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $130.05 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.31%.
  • T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) shares were up 0.69% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $121.15.
  • Cummins (NYSE: CMI) shares set a new 52-week high of $182.91 on Thursday, moving up 1.07%.
  • Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) shares were up 0.05% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $201.12 for a change of up 0.05%.
  • Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) shares were up 1.73% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $96.41.
  • Synchrony Finl (NYSE: SYF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.04 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.77%.
  • Magna International (NYSE: MGA) shares hit $56.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.74%.
  • Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) shares hit $17.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.36%.
  • AMETEK (NYSE: AME) shares hit a yearly high of $97.30. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session.
  • Hartford Financial Servs (NYSE: HIG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $61.33 with a daily change of up 0.33%.
  • TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.95. The stock was up 0.11% for the day.
  • Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $106.92 with a daily change of up 1.05%.
  • Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) shares were up 0.74% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.67 for a change of up 0.74%.
  • Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) shares set a new yearly high of $159.39 this morning. The stock was up 0.81% on the session.
  • KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $19.34. Shares traded up 1.33%.
  • Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.23 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.24%.
  • Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) shares set a new yearly high of $15.01 this morning. The stock was up 1.21% on the session.
  • Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ: ODFL) shares were up 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $194.17.
  • Dover (NYSE: DOV) stock set a new 52-week high of $110.37 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.02%.
  • DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $185.29 with a daily change of up 25.07%.
  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) stock set a new 52-week high of $152.41 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.13%.
  • Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) shares hit a yearly high of $47.00. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session.
  • JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ: JBHT) stock set a new 52-week high of $121.89 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.01%.
  • Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $59.45. The stock was up 3.38% for the day.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: JEC) shares broke to $97.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.54%.
  • Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) shares were up 0.57% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $344.05.
  • Air Canada (OTC: ACDVF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $38.59. Shares traded up 5.15%.
  • Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) shares were up 0.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.99 for a change of up 0.07%.
  • AXA Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH) shares were up 3.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.24 for a change of up 3.02%.
  • The Western Union (NYSE: WU) shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.53.
  • Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares broke to $277.07 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.39%.
  • Reinsurance Group (NYSE: RGA) shares hit $169.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.15%.
  • Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares set a new 52-week high of $102.39 on Thursday, moving up 1.01%.
  • Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE: HII) shares hit $242.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.0%.
  • SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) shares broke to $62.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.18%.
  • IGM Financial (OTC: IGIFF) shares were up 0.48% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.16.
  • BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $45.70 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.67%.
  • Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.45. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session.
  • Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $164.63 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.17%.
  • Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) shares set a new 52-week high of $54.26 on Thursday, moving up 1.41%.
  • Toro (NYSE: TTC) shares hit $78.67 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.78%.
  • First American Financial (NYSE: FAF) shares set a new yearly high of $62.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session.
  • Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH) shares set a new yearly high of $66.75 this morning. The stock was up 0.98% on the session.
  • Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) shares were up 0.37% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $54.82.
  • Xerox Holdings (NYSE: XRX) shares set a new yearly high of $38.03 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.
  • Knight-Swift (NYSE: KNX) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.31 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.06%.
  • Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) shares set a new yearly high of $90.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.02% on the session.
  • Curtiss-Wright (NYSE: CW) shares were up 1.16% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $140.84 for a change of up 1.16%.
  • Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $81.47 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.04%.
  • Jabil (NYSE: JBL) shares hit a yearly high of $39.37. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.
  • TFS Financial (NASDAQ: TFSL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.72 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.41%.
  • Polaris (NYSE: PII) stock set a new 52-week high of $104.19 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.05%.
  • BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.16. The stock was up 1.72% for the day.
  • NewMarket (NYSE: NEU) shares were up 0.54% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $492.54.
  • Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $62.82. Shares traded up 0.75%.
  • Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) shares were up 1.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.31 for a change of up 1.07%.
  • Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.38. The stock traded up 2.36% on the session.
  • JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.89 Thursday. The stock was up 1.35% for the day.
  • Marriott Vacations (NYSE: VAC) shares hit $120.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.71%.
  • Brunswick (NYSE: BC) shares were up 2.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.03.
  • J2 Global (NASDAQ: JCOM) stock set a new 52-week high of $99.63 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.08%.
  • Genworth MI Canada (OTC: GMICF) shares were up 1.34% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.36 for a change of up 1.34%.
  • Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) shares set a new 52-week high of $85.62 on Thursday, moving up 0.49%.
  • Assured Guaranty (NYSE: AGO) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.64 on Thursday, moving up 0.08%.
  • Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE: GPK) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $16.15. Shares traded down 0.25%.
  • MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) stock set a new 52-week high of $124.08 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.46%.
  • Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) shares were up 1.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.88.
  • Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $23.18. Shares traded up 6.27%.
  • KBR (NYSE: KBR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $29.73 with a daily change of up 1.26%.
  • EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.48 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.64%.
  • UniFirst (NYSE: UNF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $209.84. Shares traded down 0.15%.
  • F N B (NYSE: FNB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $12.71 with a daily change of up 1.12%.
  • Timken (NYSE: TKR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $53.89. The stock traded up 2.58% on the session.
  • LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $130.44. Shares traded up 2.09%.
  • Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.38 Thursday. The stock was up 2.33% for the day.
  • Valley National (NASDAQ: VLY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.83%.
  • First Hawaiian (NASDAQ: FHB) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.64 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.77%.
  • Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) shares were up 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $90.00.
  • Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.97. The stock traded up 2.53% on the session.
  • Community Bank System (NYSE: CBU) shares set a new 52-week high of $69.34 on Thursday, moving up 1.25%.
  • Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE: SSD) shares set a new yearly high of $85.22 this morning. The stock was up 1.23% on the session.
  • SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) shares were up 0.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $92.28.
  • Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $146.94. Shares traded up 0.82%.
  • Canadian Western Bank (OTC: CBWBF) shares set a new yearly high of $26.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.37% on the session.
  • GATX (NYSE: GATX) stock made a new 52-week high of $85.51 Thursday. The stock was up 1.49% for the day.
  • Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) shares were up 17.96% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $94.78 for a change of up 17.96%.
  • South State (NASDAQ: SSB) shares hit a yearly high of $82.88. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session.
  • Fulton Financial (NASDAQ: FULT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $17.78. Shares traded up 1.36%.
  • Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.99 on Thursday, moving up 8.37%.
  • Barnes Gr (NYSE: B) shares reached a new 52-week high of $62.20 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.46%.
  • Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) shares set a new yearly high of $67.91 this morning. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.
  • International Bancshares (NASDAQ: IBOC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.73%.
  • Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) shares were up 5.49% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.18 for a change of up 5.49%.
  • LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $107.44 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%.
  • Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $47.89. Shares traded up 2.64%.
  • Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.23. The stock was up 0.82% for the day.
  • Laurentian Bank (OTC: LRCDF) shares hit a yearly high of $35.42. The stock traded up 1.66% on the session.
  • Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) shares were up 1.22% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $75.99.
  • BancFirst (NASDAQ: BANF) shares broke to $60.10 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.81%.
  • NMI Holdings (NASDAQ: NMIH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $31.37 with a daily change of up 13.29%.
  • Equitable Group (OTC: EQGPF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $89.20. Shares traded up 3.64%.
  • Aircastle (NYSE: AYR) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.30 Thursday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
  • Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) shares were up 0.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.52 for a change of up 0.02%.
  • Kaman (NYSE: KAMN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $65.83 with a daily change of up 1.49%.
  • NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBTB) shares set a new yearly high of $40.82 this morning. The stock was up 1.19% on the session.
  • MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $156.20 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.74%.
  • La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.67 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.53%.
  • Cardtronics (NASDAQ: CATM) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.80 on Thursday, moving up 1.55%.
  • Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ: KLIC) shares were up 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.60.
  • ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI) shares were up 3.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $87.00.
  • Easterly Government Props (NYSE: DEA) shares set a new yearly high of $22.48 this morning. The stock was up 1.94% on the session.
  • Atkore International Gr (NYSE: ATKR) shares broke to $38.06 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.59%.
  • Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC) shares broke to $38.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.05%.
  • Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $15.10 with a daily change of up 4.1%.
  • Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ: SYKE) shares hit a yearly high of $37.58. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.
  • Herc Holdings (NYSE: HRI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.25 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.65%.
  • Kearny Financial (NASDAQ: KRNY) shares broke to $14.29 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.14%.
  • Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) shares were up 18.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.05 for a change of up 18.64%.
  • 1st Source (NASDAQ: SRCE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $52.88 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.3%.
  • FB Financial (NYSE: FBK) shares hit $39.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.36%.
  • Douglas Dynamics (NYSE: PLOW) shares hit a yearly high of $52.23. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.
  • ePlus (NASDAQ: PLUS) stock hit a yearly high price of $96.15. The stock was up 18.78% for the day.
  • Chase (AMEX: CCF) shares set a new 52-week high of $124.69 on Thursday, moving up 1.64%.
  • Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ: EBSB) shares were up 0.45% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.08 for a change of up 0.45%.
  • Buckle (NYSE: BKE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $22.85 with a daily change of up 4.34%.
  • Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) shares set a new yearly high of $35.99 this morning. The stock was up 2.87% on the session.
  • General American Investor (NYSE: GAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.45 on Thursday, moving up 0.53%.
  • e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.70. The stock was up 2.66% for the day.
  • Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.29 Thursday. The stock was up 2.46% for the day.
  • Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.26. The stock was up 0.86% for the day.
  • Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ: GSBC) shares hit a yearly high of $61.99. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.
  • Foundation Building (NYSE: FBM) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.96 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.83%.
  • Oritani Financial (NASDAQ: ORIT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.45 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.
  • Central Securities (AMEX: CET) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.06. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.
  • Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) shares were up 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.09.
  • ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.33. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.
  • B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILYP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $25.15 with a daily change of down 0.06%.
  • RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.56. The stock traded down 0.61% on the session.
  • TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.94. The stock was up 12.35% for the day.
  • QCR Holdings (NASDAQ: QCRH) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.2%.
  • Tredegar (NYSE: TG) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.98 on Thursday, moving up 1.67%.
  • Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC) shares were up 0.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.60.
  • Koppers Hldgs (NYSE: KOP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.48 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.26%.
  • Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: BDGE) shares were up 1.37% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.91 for a change of up 1.37%.
  • Bank of Marin (NASDAQ: BMRC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.34 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.65%.
  • Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: MBWM) shares hit a yearly high of $36.47. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session.
  • Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.49. The stock was up 1.24% for the day.
  • Arrow Financial (NASDAQ: AROW) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.53 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.24%.
  • Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) shares were up 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.98.
  • Financial Institutions (NASDAQ: FISI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.69. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session.
  • MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ: MOFG) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.29. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
  • Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ: CCBG) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.85. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
  • CNB Financial (NASDAQ: CCNE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.18 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.41%.
  • Revere Bank (OTC: REVB) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.47 on Thursday, moving up 1.12%.
  • Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.35. The stock traded up 2.32% on the session.
  • Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: COLL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.97 on Thursday morning, moving up 30.66%.
  • West Bancorp (NASDAQ: WTBA) shares hit a yearly high of $24.50. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session.
  • Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.21 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.3%.
  • Regional Management (NYSE: RM) shares hit a yearly high of $32.20. The stock traded up 15.99% on the session.
  • Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ: SFST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.01%.
  • Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) shares broke to $33.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.76%.
  • First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNLC) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.35 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.97%.
  • Oil-Dri Corp of America (NYSE: ODC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $38.18 with a daily change of up 1.02%.
  • Invacare (NYSE: IVC) shares broke to $10.65 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 32.49%.
  • BSR REIT (OTC: BSRTF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $11.98 with a daily change of flat%.
  • Transcat (NASDAQ: TRNS) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.67 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.32%.
  • Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ: PWOD) shares broke to $31.66 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.89%.
  • Saratoga Investment (NYSE: SAR) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.38. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.
  • DNB Financial (NASDAQ: DNBF) shares hit a yearly high of $47.19. The stock traded up 1.24% on the session.
  • StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ: BANX) shares broke to $22.93 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.57%.
  • LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS) shares set a new yearly high of $5.68 this morning. The stock was up 1.8% on the session.
  • Townsquare Media (NYSE: TSQ) shares hit a yearly high of $8.01. The stock traded up 2.82% on the session.
  • Bancorp of New Jersey (AMEX: BKJ) shares were flat% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.80.
  • U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares were up 6.59% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.05.
  • Perma-Fix Environmental (NASDAQ: PESI) shares were up 12.67% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.67.
  • Skeena Resources (OTC: SKREF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.46 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 15.83%.
  • Crexendo (OTC: CXDO) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.40. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.
  • Butler National (OTC: BUKS) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.58 Thursday. The stock was down 1.75% for the day.
  • GreenBox POS (OTC: GRBX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.56 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.22%.
  • Giga Metals (OTC: HNCKF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.40. The stock traded up 7.15% on the session.
  • BioAmber (OTC: BIOAQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.04 Thursday. The stock was down 9.76% for the day.
  • Morgan Group Holding (OTC: MGHL) shares were up 72.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.90.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

