Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

On Thursday morning, 207 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Highlights:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Morgan Group Holding (OTC: MGHL) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high

was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) 's stock actually fell; It moved 9.76% shortly after reaching a new 52-week high.

's stock actually fell; It moved 9.76% shortly after reaching a new 52-week high.



The stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $258.69. Shares traded up 0.43%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $258.69. Shares traded up 0.43%. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares were up 1.33% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1,299.56.

shares were up 1.33% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1,299.56. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) stock made a new 52-week high of $1,299.40 Thursday. The stock was up 1.26% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $1,299.40 Thursday. The stock was up 1.26% for the day. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) shares were up 1.45% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $130.33.

shares were up 1.45% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $130.33. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) shares hit $33.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.88%.

shares hit $33.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.88%. Citigroup (NYSE: C) shares hit a yearly high of $75.97. The stock traded up 2.48% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $75.97. The stock traded up 2.48% on the session. Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $181.87. Shares traded up 0.52%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $181.87. Shares traded up 0.52%. United Technologies (NYSE: UTX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $148.75. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $148.75. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session. Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGOP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1,163.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.36%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1,163.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.36%. United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $123.78.

shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $123.78. Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $90.35. Shares traded up 8.03%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $90.35. Shares traded up 8.03%. Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.21 on Thursday, moving up 0.39%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $58.21 on Thursday, moving up 0.39%. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.16 on Thursday, moving up 1.14%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $59.16 on Thursday, moving up 1.14%. Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares hit a yearly high of $56.54. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $56.54. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session. Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) shares were up 1.47% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $148.02 for a change of up 1.47%.

shares were up 1.47% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $148.02 for a change of up 1.47%. Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $110.00. Shares traded up 3.55%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $110.00. Shares traded up 3.55%. BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $492.32. Shares traded up 0.64%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $492.32. Shares traded up 0.64%. PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE: PNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $152.52 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.33%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $152.52 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.33%. Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) shares hit a yearly high of $178.32. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $178.32. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session. Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.54 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.9%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $19.54 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.9%. Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $98.62 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.64%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $98.62 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.64%. Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.06 Thursday. The stock was up 9.6% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $31.06 Thursday. The stock was up 9.6% for the day. Eaton (NYSE: ETN) shares set a new yearly high of $91.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $91.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session. Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) shares were up 1.54% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.38.

shares were up 1.54% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.38. Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR) stock made a new 52-week high of $132.42 Thursday. The stock was up 0.18% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $132.42 Thursday. The stock was up 0.18% for the day. PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $130.05 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.31%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $130.05 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.31%. T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) shares were up 0.69% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $121.15.

shares were up 0.69% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $121.15. Cummins (NYSE: CMI) shares set a new 52-week high of $182.91 on Thursday, moving up 1.07%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $182.91 on Thursday, moving up 1.07%. Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) shares were up 0.05% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $201.12 for a change of up 0.05%.

shares were up 0.05% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $201.12 for a change of up 0.05%. Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) shares were up 1.73% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $96.41.

shares were up 1.73% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $96.41. Synchrony Finl (NYSE: SYF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.04 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.77%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.04 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.77%. Magna International (NYSE: MGA) shares hit $56.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.74%.

shares hit $56.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.74%. Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) shares hit $17.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.36%.

shares hit $17.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.36%. AMETEK (NYSE: AME) shares hit a yearly high of $97.30. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $97.30. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session. Hartford Financial Servs (NYSE: HIG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $61.33 with a daily change of up 0.33%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $61.33 with a daily change of up 0.33%. TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.95. The stock was up 0.11% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $43.95. The stock was up 0.11% for the day. Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $106.92 with a daily change of up 1.05%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $106.92 with a daily change of up 1.05%. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) shares were up 0.74% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.67 for a change of up 0.74%.

shares were up 0.74% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.67 for a change of up 0.74%. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) shares set a new yearly high of $159.39 this morning. The stock was up 0.81% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $159.39 this morning. The stock was up 0.81% on the session. KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $19.34. Shares traded up 1.33%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $19.34. Shares traded up 1.33%. Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.23 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.24%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.23 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.24%. Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) shares set a new yearly high of $15.01 this morning. The stock was up 1.21% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $15.01 this morning. The stock was up 1.21% on the session. Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ: ODFL) shares were up 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $194.17.

shares were up 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $194.17. Dover (NYSE: DOV) stock set a new 52-week high of $110.37 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.02%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $110.37 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.02%. DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $185.29 with a daily change of up 25.07%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $185.29 with a daily change of up 25.07%. Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) stock set a new 52-week high of $152.41 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.13%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $152.41 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.13%. Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) shares hit a yearly high of $47.00. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $47.00. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session. JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ: JBHT) stock set a new 52-week high of $121.89 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.01%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $121.89 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.01%. Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $59.45. The stock was up 3.38% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $59.45. The stock was up 3.38% for the day. Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: JEC) shares broke to $97.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.54%.

shares broke to $97.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.54%. Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) shares were up 0.57% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $344.05.

shares were up 0.57% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $344.05. Air Canada (OTC: ACDVF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $38.59. Shares traded up 5.15%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $38.59. Shares traded up 5.15%. Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) shares were up 0.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.99 for a change of up 0.07%.

shares were up 0.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.99 for a change of up 0.07%. AXA Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH) shares were up 3.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.24 for a change of up 3.02%.

shares were up 3.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.24 for a change of up 3.02%. The Western Union (NYSE: WU) shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.53.

shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.53. Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares broke to $277.07 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.39%.

shares broke to $277.07 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.39%. Reinsurance Group (NYSE: RGA) shares hit $169.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.15%.

shares hit $169.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.15%. Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares set a new 52-week high of $102.39 on Thursday, moving up 1.01%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $102.39 on Thursday, moving up 1.01%. Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE: HII) shares hit $242.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.0%.

shares hit $242.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.0%. SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) shares broke to $62.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.18%.

shares broke to $62.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.18%. IGM Financial (OTC: IGIFF) shares were up 0.48% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.16.

shares were up 0.48% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.16. BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $45.70 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.67%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $45.70 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.67%. Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.45. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.45. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session. Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $164.63 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.17%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $164.63 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.17%. Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) shares set a new 52-week high of $54.26 on Thursday, moving up 1.41%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $54.26 on Thursday, moving up 1.41%. Toro (NYSE: TTC) shares hit $78.67 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.78%.

shares hit $78.67 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.78%. First American Financial (NYSE: FAF) shares set a new yearly high of $62.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $62.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session. Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH) shares set a new yearly high of $66.75 this morning. The stock was up 0.98% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $66.75 this morning. The stock was up 0.98% on the session. Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) shares were up 0.37% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $54.82.

shares were up 0.37% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $54.82. Xerox Holdings (NYSE: XRX) shares set a new yearly high of $38.03 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $38.03 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session. Knight-Swift (NYSE: KNX) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.31 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.06%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $39.31 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.06%. Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) shares set a new yearly high of $90.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.02% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $90.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.02% on the session. Curtiss-Wright (NYSE: CW) shares were up 1.16% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $140.84 for a change of up 1.16%.

shares were up 1.16% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $140.84 for a change of up 1.16%. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $81.47 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.04%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $81.47 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.04%. Jabil (NYSE: JBL) shares hit a yearly high of $39.37. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $39.37. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session. TFS Financial (NASDAQ: TFSL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.72 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.41%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.72 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.41%. Polaris (NYSE: PII) stock set a new 52-week high of $104.19 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.05%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $104.19 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.05%. BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.16. The stock was up 1.72% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $46.16. The stock was up 1.72% for the day. NewMarket (NYSE: NEU) shares were up 0.54% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $492.54.

shares were up 0.54% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $492.54. Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $62.82. Shares traded up 0.75%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $62.82. Shares traded up 0.75%. Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) shares were up 1.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.31 for a change of up 1.07%.

shares were up 1.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.31 for a change of up 1.07%. Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.38. The stock traded up 2.36% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.38. The stock traded up 2.36% on the session. JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.89 Thursday. The stock was up 1.35% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $19.89 Thursday. The stock was up 1.35% for the day. Marriott Vacations (NYSE: VAC) shares hit $120.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.71%.

shares hit $120.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.71%. Brunswick (NYSE: BC) shares were up 2.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.03.

shares were up 2.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.03. J2 Global (NASDAQ: JCOM) stock set a new 52-week high of $99.63 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.08%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $99.63 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.08%. Genworth MI Canada (OTC: GMICF) shares were up 1.34% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.36 for a change of up 1.34%.

shares were up 1.34% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.36 for a change of up 1.34%. Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) shares set a new 52-week high of $85.62 on Thursday, moving up 0.49%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $85.62 on Thursday, moving up 0.49%. Assured Guaranty (NYSE: AGO) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.64 on Thursday, moving up 0.08%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $48.64 on Thursday, moving up 0.08%. Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE: GPK) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $16.15. Shares traded down 0.25%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $16.15. Shares traded down 0.25%. MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) stock set a new 52-week high of $124.08 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.46%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $124.08 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.46%. Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) shares were up 1.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.88.

shares were up 1.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.88. Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $23.18. Shares traded up 6.27%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $23.18. Shares traded up 6.27%. KBR (NYSE: KBR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $29.73 with a daily change of up 1.26%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $29.73 with a daily change of up 1.26%. EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.48 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.64%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.48 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.64%. UniFirst (NYSE: UNF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $209.84. Shares traded down 0.15%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $209.84. Shares traded down 0.15%. F N B (NYSE: FNB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $12.71 with a daily change of up 1.12%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $12.71 with a daily change of up 1.12%. Timken (NYSE: TKR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $53.89. The stock traded up 2.58% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $53.89. The stock traded up 2.58% on the session. LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $130.44. Shares traded up 2.09%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $130.44. Shares traded up 2.09%. Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.38 Thursday. The stock was up 2.33% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $24.38 Thursday. The stock was up 2.33% for the day. Valley National (NASDAQ: VLY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.83%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.83%. First Hawaiian (NASDAQ: FHB) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.64 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.77%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $28.64 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.77%. Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) shares were up 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $90.00.

shares were up 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $90.00. Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.97. The stock traded up 2.53% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.97. The stock traded up 2.53% on the session. Community Bank System (NYSE: CBU) shares set a new 52-week high of $69.34 on Thursday, moving up 1.25%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $69.34 on Thursday, moving up 1.25%. Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE: SSD) shares set a new yearly high of $85.22 this morning. The stock was up 1.23% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $85.22 this morning. The stock was up 1.23% on the session. SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) shares were up 0.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $92.28.

shares were up 0.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $92.28. Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $146.94. Shares traded up 0.82%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $146.94. Shares traded up 0.82%. Canadian Western Bank (OTC: CBWBF) shares set a new yearly high of $26.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.37% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $26.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.37% on the session. GATX (NYSE: GATX) stock made a new 52-week high of $85.51 Thursday. The stock was up 1.49% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $85.51 Thursday. The stock was up 1.49% for the day. Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) shares were up 17.96% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $94.78 for a change of up 17.96%.

shares were up 17.96% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $94.78 for a change of up 17.96%. South State (NASDAQ: SSB) shares hit a yearly high of $82.88. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $82.88. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session. Fulton Financial (NASDAQ: FULT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $17.78. Shares traded up 1.36%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $17.78. Shares traded up 1.36%. Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.99 on Thursday, moving up 8.37%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $44.99 on Thursday, moving up 8.37%. Barnes Gr (NYSE: B) shares reached a new 52-week high of $62.20 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.46%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $62.20 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.46%. Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) shares set a new yearly high of $67.91 this morning. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $67.91 this morning. The stock was down 0.06% on the session. International Bancshares (NASDAQ: IBOC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.73%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.73%. Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) shares were up 5.49% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.18 for a change of up 5.49%.

shares were up 5.49% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.18 for a change of up 5.49%. LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $107.44 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $107.44 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $47.89. Shares traded up 2.64%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $47.89. Shares traded up 2.64%. Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.23. The stock was up 0.82% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $38.23. The stock was up 0.82% for the day. Laurentian Bank (OTC: LRCDF) shares hit a yearly high of $35.42. The stock traded up 1.66% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $35.42. The stock traded up 1.66% on the session. Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) shares were up 1.22% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $75.99.

shares were up 1.22% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $75.99. BancFirst (NASDAQ: BANF) shares broke to $60.10 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.81%.

shares broke to $60.10 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.81%. NMI Holdings (NASDAQ: NMIH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $31.37 with a daily change of up 13.29%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $31.37 with a daily change of up 13.29%. Equitable Group (OTC: EQGPF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $89.20. Shares traded up 3.64%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $89.20. Shares traded up 3.64%. Aircastle (NYSE: AYR) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.30 Thursday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $32.30 Thursday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day. Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) shares were up 0.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.52 for a change of up 0.02%.

shares were up 0.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.52 for a change of up 0.02%. Kaman (NYSE: KAMN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $65.83 with a daily change of up 1.49%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $65.83 with a daily change of up 1.49%. NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBTB) shares set a new yearly high of $40.82 this morning. The stock was up 1.19% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $40.82 this morning. The stock was up 1.19% on the session. MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $156.20 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.74%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $156.20 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.74%. La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.67 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.53%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.67 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.53%. Cardtronics (NASDAQ: CATM) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.80 on Thursday, moving up 1.55%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $38.80 on Thursday, moving up 1.55%. Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ: KLIC) shares were up 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.60.

shares were up 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.60. ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI) shares were up 3.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $87.00.

shares were up 3.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $87.00. Easterly Government Props (NYSE: DEA) shares set a new yearly high of $22.48 this morning. The stock was up 1.94% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $22.48 this morning. The stock was up 1.94% on the session. Atkore International Gr (NYSE: ATKR) shares broke to $38.06 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.59%.

shares broke to $38.06 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.59%. Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC) shares broke to $38.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.05%.

shares broke to $38.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.05%. Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $15.10 with a daily change of up 4.1%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $15.10 with a daily change of up 4.1%. Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ: SYKE) shares hit a yearly high of $37.58. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $37.58. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session. Herc Holdings (NYSE: HRI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.25 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.65%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.25 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.65%. Kearny Financial (NASDAQ: KRNY) shares broke to $14.29 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.14%.

shares broke to $14.29 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.14%. Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) shares were up 18.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.05 for a change of up 18.64%.

shares were up 18.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.05 for a change of up 18.64%. 1st Source (NASDAQ: SRCE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $52.88 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.3%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $52.88 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.3%. FB Financial (NYSE: FBK) shares hit $39.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.36%.

shares hit $39.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.36%. Douglas Dynamics (NYSE: PLOW) shares hit a yearly high of $52.23. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $52.23. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session. ePlus (NASDAQ: PLUS) stock hit a yearly high price of $96.15. The stock was up 18.78% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $96.15. The stock was up 18.78% for the day. Chase (AMEX: CCF) shares set a new 52-week high of $124.69 on Thursday, moving up 1.64%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $124.69 on Thursday, moving up 1.64%. Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ: EBSB) shares were up 0.45% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.08 for a change of up 0.45%.

shares were up 0.45% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.08 for a change of up 0.45%. Buckle (NYSE: BKE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $22.85 with a daily change of up 4.34%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $22.85 with a daily change of up 4.34%. Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) shares set a new yearly high of $35.99 this morning. The stock was up 2.87% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $35.99 this morning. The stock was up 2.87% on the session. General American Investor (NYSE: GAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.45 on Thursday, moving up 0.53%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $38.45 on Thursday, moving up 0.53%. e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.70. The stock was up 2.66% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $19.70. The stock was up 2.66% for the day. Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.29 Thursday. The stock was up 2.46% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $23.29 Thursday. The stock was up 2.46% for the day. Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.26. The stock was up 0.86% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $41.26. The stock was up 0.86% for the day. Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ: GSBC) shares hit a yearly high of $61.99. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $61.99. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session. Foundation Building (NYSE: FBM) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.96 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.83%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $21.96 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.83%. Oritani Financial (NASDAQ: ORIT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.45 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.45 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%. Central Securities (AMEX: CET) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.06. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.06. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session. Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) shares were up 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.09.

shares were up 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.09. ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.33. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.33. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session. B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILYP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $25.15 with a daily change of down 0.06%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $25.15 with a daily change of down 0.06%. RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.56. The stock traded down 0.61% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.56. The stock traded down 0.61% on the session. TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.94. The stock was up 12.35% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $26.94. The stock was up 12.35% for the day. QCR Holdings (NASDAQ: QCRH) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.2%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $42.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.2%. Tredegar (NYSE: TG) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.98 on Thursday, moving up 1.67%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $20.98 on Thursday, moving up 1.67%. Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC) shares were up 0.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.60.

shares were up 0.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.60. Koppers Hldgs (NYSE: KOP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.48 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.26%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.48 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.26%. Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: BDGE) shares were up 1.37% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.91 for a change of up 1.37%.

shares were up 1.37% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.91 for a change of up 1.37%. Bank of Marin (NASDAQ: BMRC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.34 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.65%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.34 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.65%. Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: MBWM) shares hit a yearly high of $36.47. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $36.47. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session. Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.49. The stock was up 1.24% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $11.49. The stock was up 1.24% for the day. Arrow Financial (NASDAQ: AROW) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.53 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.24%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $36.53 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.24%. Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) shares were up 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.98.

shares were up 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.98. Financial Institutions (NASDAQ: FISI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.69. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.69. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session. MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ: MOFG) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.29. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $35.29. The stock was up 1.09% for the day. Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ: CCBG) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.85. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $30.85. The stock was up 0.66% for the day. CNB Financial (NASDAQ: CCNE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.18 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.41%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.18 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.41%. Revere Bank (OTC: REVB) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.47 on Thursday, moving up 1.12%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $36.47 on Thursday, moving up 1.12%. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.35. The stock traded up 2.32% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.35. The stock traded up 2.32% on the session. Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: COLL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.97 on Thursday morning, moving up 30.66%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.97 on Thursday morning, moving up 30.66%. West Bancorp (NASDAQ: WTBA) shares hit a yearly high of $24.50. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $24.50. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session. Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.21 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.3%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.21 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.3%. Regional Management (NYSE: RM) shares hit a yearly high of $32.20. The stock traded up 15.99% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $32.20. The stock traded up 15.99% on the session. Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ: SFST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.01%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.01%. Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) shares broke to $33.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.76%.

shares broke to $33.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.76%. First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNLC) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.35 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.97%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $29.35 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.97%. Oil-Dri Corp of America (NYSE: ODC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $38.18 with a daily change of up 1.02%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $38.18 with a daily change of up 1.02%. Invacare (NYSE: IVC) shares broke to $10.65 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 32.49%.

shares broke to $10.65 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 32.49%. BSR REIT (OTC: BSRTF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $11.98 with a daily change of flat%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $11.98 with a daily change of flat%. Transcat (NASDAQ: TRNS) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.67 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.32%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $31.67 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.32%. Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ: PWOD) shares broke to $31.66 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.89%.

shares broke to $31.66 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.89%. Saratoga Investment (NYSE: SAR) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.38. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $26.38. The stock was up 0.38% for the day. DNB Financial (NASDAQ: DNBF) shares hit a yearly high of $47.19. The stock traded up 1.24% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $47.19. The stock traded up 1.24% on the session. StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ: BANX) shares broke to $22.93 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.57%.

shares broke to $22.93 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.57%. LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS) shares set a new yearly high of $5.68 this morning. The stock was up 1.8% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $5.68 this morning. The stock was up 1.8% on the session. Townsquare Media (NYSE: TSQ) shares hit a yearly high of $8.01. The stock traded up 2.82% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $8.01. The stock traded up 2.82% on the session. Bancorp of New Jersey (AMEX: BKJ) shares were flat% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.80.

shares were flat% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.80. U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares were up 6.59% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.05.

shares were up 6.59% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.05. Perma-Fix Environmental (NASDAQ: PESI) shares were up 12.67% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.67.

shares were up 12.67% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.67. Skeena Resources (OTC: SKREF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.46 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 15.83%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $0.46 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 15.83%. Crexendo (OTC: CXDO) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.40. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $4.40. The stock was up 0.23% for the day. Butler National (OTC: BUKS) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.58 Thursday. The stock was down 1.75% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.58 Thursday. The stock was down 1.75% for the day. GreenBox POS (OTC: GRBX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.56 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.22%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.56 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.22%. Giga Metals (OTC: HNCKF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.40. The stock traded up 7.15% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.40. The stock traded up 7.15% on the session. BioAmber (OTC: BIOAQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.04 Thursday. The stock was down 9.76% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.04 Thursday. The stock was down 9.76% for the day. Morgan Group Holding (OTC: MGHL) shares were up 72.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.90.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.