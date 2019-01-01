QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
0.52 - 0.89
Mkt Cap
52M
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
7.2
EPS
0.04
Shares
75.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 8:00AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Butler National Corp is engaged in design, manufacture and sell, install, repair, modify, overhaul, service and distribute a broad portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems. The company's operating segment includes Professional Services and Aerospace Products. It generates maximum revenue from the Aerospace Products segment. The Professional Services segment provides professional management services in the gaming industry, professional architectural, and engineering services. It has a business presence in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and other geographical regions.

Butler National Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Butler National (BUKS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Butler National (OTCQB: BUKS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Butler National's (BUKS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Butler National.

Q

What is the target price for Butler National (BUKS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Butler National

Q

Current Stock Price for Butler National (BUKS)?

A

The stock price for Butler National (OTCQB: BUKS) is $0.69 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:57:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Butler National (BUKS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Butler National.

Q

When is Butler National (OTCQB:BUKS) reporting earnings?

A

Butler National does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Butler National (BUKS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Butler National.

Q

What sector and industry does Butler National (BUKS) operate in?

A

Butler National is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.