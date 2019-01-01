Butler National Corp is engaged in design, manufacture and sell, install, repair, modify, overhaul, service and distribute a broad portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems. The company's operating segment includes Professional Services and Aerospace Products. It generates maximum revenue from the Aerospace Products segment. The Professional Services segment provides professional management services in the gaming industry, professional architectural, and engineering services. It has a business presence in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and other geographical regions.