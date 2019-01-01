Equitable Group Inc is a Canadian company that operates business through Equitable Bank, the company's subsidiary. Equitable Bank provides personal and commercial banking services like the Savings Plus Account that reimagines banking by offering a high interest rate and the flexibility of a chequing account, as well as a range of smart banking solutions for Canadians; fast international money transfers, US dollar accounts and registered products. It owns several business lines, including single-family lending services, commercial lending services, commercial mortgage, and deposit services. The company operates in one segment namely, deposit-taking institution investing in mortgages.