Range
58.36 - 58.9
Vol / Avg.
0.9K/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.88/1.46%
52 Wk
53.64 - 127.08
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
8.85
Open
58.9
P/E
9.19
EPS
2.33
Shares
34.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Equitable Group Inc is a Canadian company that operates business through Equitable Bank, the company's subsidiary. Equitable Bank provides personal and commercial banking services like the Savings Plus Account that reimagines banking by offering a high interest rate and the flexibility of a chequing account, as well as a range of smart banking solutions for Canadians; fast international money transfers, US dollar accounts and registered products. It owns several business lines, including single-family lending services, commercial lending services, commercial mortgage, and deposit services. The company operates in one segment namely, deposit-taking institution investing in mortgages.

Analyst Ratings

Equitable Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Equitable Group (EQGPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Equitable Group (OTCPK: EQGPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Equitable Group's (EQGPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Equitable Group.

Q

What is the target price for Equitable Group (EQGPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Equitable Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Equitable Group (EQGPF)?

A

The stock price for Equitable Group (OTCPK: EQGPF) is $58.52 last updated Today at 8:56:09 PM.

Q

Does Equitable Group (EQGPF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on June 14, 2006.

Q

When is Equitable Group (OTCPK:EQGPF) reporting earnings?

A

Equitable Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Equitable Group (EQGPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Equitable Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Equitable Group (EQGPF) operate in?

A

Equitable Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.