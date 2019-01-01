QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Douglas Dynamics Inc is a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial vehicle attachments and equipment. The product line includes snow plows, sand and salt spreaders for light trucks, and turf-care equipment. The products are sold under the Blizzard, Fisher, Snowex, Western, Turfex, and Sweepex brands. The clients include professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial, municipal, and residential areas. The majority of Douglas Dynamics' operations are focused in the snow-belt regions in North America.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4400.420 -0.0200
REV146.730M152.945M6.215M

Douglas Dynamics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE: PLOW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Douglas Dynamics's (PLOW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Douglas Dynamics (NYSE: PLOW) was reported by DA Davidson on October 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting PLOW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.09% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Douglas Dynamics (PLOW)?

A

The stock price for Douglas Dynamics (NYSE: PLOW) is $35.27 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021.

Q

When is Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) reporting earnings?

A

Douglas Dynamics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Douglas Dynamics.

Q

What sector and industry does Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) operate in?

A

Douglas Dynamics is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.