Douglas Dynamics Inc is a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial vehicle attachments and equipment. The product line includes snow plows, sand and salt spreaders for light trucks, and turf-care equipment. The products are sold under the Blizzard, Fisher, Snowex, Western, Turfex, and Sweepex brands. The clients include professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial, municipal, and residential areas. The majority of Douglas Dynamics' operations are focused in the snow-belt regions in North America.