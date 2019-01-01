|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.440
|0.420
|-0.0200
|REV
|146.730M
|152.945M
|6.215M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE: PLOW) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Douglas Dynamics’s space includes: PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), REV Group (NYSE:REVG), Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF), Terex (NYSE:TEX) and Wabash National (NYSE:WNC).
The latest price target for Douglas Dynamics (NYSE: PLOW) was reported by DA Davidson on October 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting PLOW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.09% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Douglas Dynamics (NYSE: PLOW) is $35.27 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021.
Douglas Dynamics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Douglas Dynamics.
Douglas Dynamics is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.