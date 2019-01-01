B. Riley Financial Inc is a diversified financial services company. The company through its subsidiaries offers investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional and high net worth clients and also asset disposition, valuation and appraisal and capital advisory services to retail, wholesale, institutional, lenders, capital providers, private equity investors, and professional services firms in United States, Canada, and Europe. It also provides internet access and subscription services. The reportable operating segments of the company include Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments - United Online and magicJack, and Brand segment, of which key revenue is derived from the Capital Markets segment.