Range
19.57 - 20.14
Vol / Avg.
69.1K/116.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.95 - 24.82
Mkt Cap
7.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
19.63
P/E
-
EPS
-1.79
Shares
357.7M
Outstanding
Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, generally serving nearly 50 million passengers each year together with its regional partners. Air Canada is a sixth freedom airline, similar to Gulf carriers, which flies many U.S. nationals on long-haul trips with a layover in Canada. In 2020, the company generated about CAD 6 billion in total revenue, down from $19 billion in 2019 due to the pandemic and related travel restrictions.

Air Canada Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Air Canada (ACDVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Air Canada (OTCQX: ACDVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Air Canada's (ACDVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Air Canada.

Q

What is the target price for Air Canada (ACDVF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Air Canada (OTCQX: ACDVF) was reported by Scotiabank on July 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting ACDVF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 55.16% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Air Canada (ACDVF)?

A

The stock price for Air Canada (OTCQX: ACDVF) is $19.98 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Air Canada (ACDVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Air Canada.

Q

When is Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) reporting earnings?

A

Air Canada does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Air Canada (ACDVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Air Canada.

Q

What sector and industry does Air Canada (ACDVF) operate in?

A

Air Canada is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.