IGM Financial is the largest non-bank-affiliated asset manager in Canada. The firm is part of the Power Financial group of companies, which includes Great West Life, London Life, Canada Life, and Putnam Investments. IGM has two main operating divisions--asset management (operated through Mackenzie Investments) and wealth management (via its Investors Group Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel subsidiaries)--that provide investment management products and services. IGM Financial had CAD 241.1 billion in assets under management and CAD 30.0 billion in assets under advisement at the end of October 2021.