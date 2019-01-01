QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 2:07PM
IGM Financial is the largest non-bank-affiliated asset manager in Canada. The firm is part of the Power Financial group of companies, which includes Great West Life, London Life, Canada Life, and Putnam Investments. IGM has two main operating divisions--asset management (operated through Mackenzie Investments) and wealth management (via its Investors Group Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel subsidiaries)--that provide investment management products and services. IGM Financial had CAD 241.1 billion in assets under management and CAD 30.0 billion in assets under advisement at the end of October 2021.

IGM Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IGM Financial (IGIFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IGM Financial (OTCPK: IGIFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IGM Financial's (IGIFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IGM Financial.

Q

What is the target price for IGM Financial (IGIFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IGM Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for IGM Financial (IGIFF)?

A

The stock price for IGM Financial (OTCPK: IGIFF) is $35.17 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IGM Financial (IGIFF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is IGM Financial (OTCPK:IGIFF) reporting earnings?

A

IGM Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IGM Financial (IGIFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IGM Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does IGM Financial (IGIFF) operate in?

A

IGM Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.