Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients. The business services segment provides financial services, commercial banking, real estate financing, and equipment and inventory financing to business clients. The firm launched LBC Digital, allowing it to expand its customer reach from coast to coast through a direct-to-customer channel. The Canadian geographic segment provides most of the revenue for the company.