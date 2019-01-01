QQQ
92.49 - 95.11
4.7M/4.2M
-
92.06 - 127.34
61.1B
-
93.7
46.99
0.5
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for U.S. banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Through the merger with First Data in 2019, Fiserv now provides payment processing services for merchants. About 10% of the company's revenue is generated internationally.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.5601.570 0.0100
REV4.030B4.257B227.000M

Fiserv Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fiserv (FISV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fiserv's (FISV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fiserv (FISV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 114.00 expecting FISV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.11% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fiserv (FISV)?

A

The stock price for Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) is $92.6 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fiserv (FISV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fiserv.

Q

When is Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) reporting earnings?

A

Fiserv’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Fiserv (FISV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fiserv.

Q

What sector and industry does Fiserv (FISV) operate in?

A

Fiserv is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.