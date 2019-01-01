QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
0.52/2.82%
52 Wk
10.49 - 19.81
Mkt Cap
570.9M
Payout Ratio
9.56
Open
P/E
3.52
EPS
3.46
Shares
31M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 12:26PM
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business to acquire and operate multi-family residential rental properties, with a focus on garden-style multifamily communities in select high growth markets across the Sunbelt region of the United States. The REIT operates in Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Mississippi. Its key revenue source is the rental income.

BSR REIT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BSR REIT (BSRTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BSR REIT (OTC: BSRTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BSR REIT's (BSRTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BSR REIT.

Q

What is the target price for BSR REIT (BSRTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BSR REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for BSR REIT (BSRTF)?

A

The stock price for BSR REIT (OTC: BSRTF) is $18.44 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:56:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BSR REIT (BSRTF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is BSR REIT (OTC:BSRTF) reporting earnings?

A

BSR REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BSR REIT (BSRTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BSR REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does BSR REIT (BSRTF) operate in?

A

BSR REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.