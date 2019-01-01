QQQ
Range
29.64 - 30.55
Vol / Avg.
16.5K/21.9K
Div / Yield
1.08/3.50%
52 Wk
29.64 - 38.45
Mkt Cap
223.1M
Payout Ratio
96.33
Open
30.8
P/E
28.29
EPS
0.08
Shares
7.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Household Products
Oil-Dri Corp of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products made primarily from clay. Its absorbent offerings, which draw liquid up, include cat litter, floor products, toxin control substances for livestock, and agricultural chemical carriers. The company has two segments based on the different characteristics of two primary customer groups namely Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The company's products are sold under various brands such as Cat's Pride, Jonny Cat, Amlan, Agsorb, Verge, Pure-Flo, and Ultra-Clear.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.080
REV82.460M

Oil-Dri Corp of America Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oil-Dri Corp of America (ODC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oil-Dri Corp of America (NYSE: ODC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oil-Dri Corp of America's (ODC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Oil-Dri Corp of America (ODC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oil-Dri Corp of America

Q

Current Stock Price for Oil-Dri Corp of America (ODC)?

A

The stock price for Oil-Dri Corp of America (NYSE: ODC) is $30.09 last updated Today at 8:55:10 PM.

Q

Does Oil-Dri Corp of America (ODC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Oil-Dri Corp of America (NYSE:ODC) reporting earnings?

A

Oil-Dri Corp of America’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 10, 2022.

Q

Is Oil-Dri Corp of America (ODC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oil-Dri Corp of America.

Q

What sector and industry does Oil-Dri Corp of America (ODC) operate in?

A

Oil-Dri Corp of America is in the Consumer Staples sector and Household Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.