On Wednesday, 297 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Things to Consider About Today's 52-Week Lows:

Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Mobilicom MOB .

. NewAge NBEV 's stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 22.72% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 22.72% to reach a new 52-week low. ACI Worldwide ACIW was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 0.0% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Wednesday are as follows:

Toyota Motor TM shares hit a yearly low of $140.96. The stock was down 1.19% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $140.96. The stock was down 1.19% on the session. Verizon Communications VZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $41.06 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.31%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $41.06 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.31%. Salesforce CRM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $150.48 and moving up 0.1%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $150.48 and moving up 0.1%. Intel INTC shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.05 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.59%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.05 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.59%. Medtronic MDT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $85.66. Shares traded up 0.09%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $85.66. Shares traded up 0.09%. Sony Group SONY shares hit a yearly low of $73.05. The stock was down 2.22% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $73.05. The stock was down 2.22% on the session. Rio Tinto RIO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $53.21 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.44%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $53.21 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.44%. Mitsubishi UFJ Finl Gr MUFG shares moved down 1.97% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.88, drifting down 1.97%.

shares moved down 1.97% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.88, drifting down 1.97%. Vodafone Group VOD stock hit $12.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.05%.

stock hit $12.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.05%. Dow DOW shares fell to $48.04 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.92%.

shares fell to $48.04 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.92%. Southern Copper SCCO stock set a new 52-week low of $44.33 on Wednesday, moving up 0.24%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $44.33 on Wednesday, moving up 0.24%. ING Groep ING shares made a new 52-week low of $8.43 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $8.43 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day. Warner Bros.Discovery WBD shares made a new 52-week low of $12.48 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.39% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $12.48 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.39% for the day. Dell Technologies DELL stock hit a yearly low of $36.74. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $36.74. The stock was up 0.47% for the day. LyondellBasell Industries LYB shares fell to $79.38 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.35%.

shares fell to $79.38 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.35%. Tyson Foods TSN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $72.18. Shares traded up 0.31%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $72.18. Shares traded up 0.31%. Telefonica TEF shares hit a yearly low of $3.93. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.93. The stock was up 0.13% on the session. PerkinElmer PKI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $130.13. Shares traded down 0.73%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $130.13. Shares traded down 0.73%. Liberty Broadband LBRDK shares set a new yearly low of $96.32 this morning. The stock was up 1.1% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $96.32 this morning. The stock was up 1.1% on the session. XPeng XPEV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $15.63. Shares traded down 0.5%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $15.63. Shares traded down 0.5%. Western Digital WDC stock hit a yearly low of $40.13. The stock was down 0.85% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $40.13. The stock was down 0.85% for the day. Stanley Black & Decker SWK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $84.62 and moving up 1.04%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $84.62 and moving up 1.04%. Liberty Global LBTYK shares set a new 52-week low of $19.84. The stock traded up 0.1%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $19.84. The stock traded up 0.1%. Liberty Global LBTYA stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.83. The stock was up 0.29% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.83. The stock was up 0.29% on the session. MarketAxess Holdings MKTX shares set a new yearly low of $235.42 this morning. The stock was down 0.79% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $235.42 this morning. The stock was down 0.79% on the session. Korea Electric Power KEP shares made a new 52-week low of $6.97 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.97 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.21% for the day. Medical Properties Trust MPW shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.07 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.81%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.07 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.81%. AMC Entertainment AMC stock hit a yearly low of $7.89. The stock was down 1.65% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.89. The stock was down 1.65% for the day. Bruker BRKR shares set a new 52-week low of $54.78. The stock traded up 0.34%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $54.78. The stock traded up 0.34%. Open Text OTEX stock hit a yearly low of $28.94. The stock was down 0.88% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $28.94. The stock was down 0.88% for the day. Organon OGN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $28.23 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $28.23 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%. UiPath PATH shares fell to $12.21 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 14.53%.

shares fell to $12.21 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 14.53%. Gold Fields GFI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.74 and moving up 1.27%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.74 and moving up 1.27%. Newell Brands NWL shares moved down 0.67% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.48, drifting down 0.67%.

shares moved down 0.67% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.48, drifting down 0.67%. Elanco Animal Health ELAN shares made a new 52-week low of $14.32 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.37% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $14.32 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.37% for the day. Dentsply Sirona XRAY stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.89. The stock was up 1.26% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.89. The stock was up 1.26% on the session. Qualtrics International XM shares made a new 52-week low of $11.21 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.74% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $11.21 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.74% for the day. Concentrix CNXC shares reached a new 52-week low of $120.42 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.9%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $120.42 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.9%. Ternium TX stock set a new 52-week low of $28.72 on Wednesday, moving down 1.14%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $28.72 on Wednesday, moving down 1.14%. Sotera Health SHC stock set a new 52-week low of $16.06 on Wednesday, moving down 3.3%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $16.06 on Wednesday, moving down 3.3%. Nuvei NVEI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $27.93. Shares traded down 1.05%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $27.93. Shares traded down 1.05%. Azenta AZTA shares made a new 52-week low of $49.78 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.07% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $49.78 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.07% for the day. ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM shares reached a new 52-week low of $31.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.72%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $31.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.72%. PVH PVH shares made a new 52-week low of $53.03 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $53.03 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.61% for the day. Grupo Televisa TV shares set a new 52-week low of $6.06. The stock traded down 1.77%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.06. The stock traded down 1.77%. Vontier VNT stock hit a yearly low of $20.89. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $20.89. The stock was up 0.67% for the day. Teradata TDC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $31.88. Shares traded down 0.6%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $31.88. Shares traded down 0.6%. Simply Good Foods SMPL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $29.35 and moving up 0.24%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $29.35 and moving up 0.24%. Nomad Foods NOMD stock drifted down 1.06% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.47.

stock drifted down 1.06% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.47. Helen Of Troy HELE shares fell to $119.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.12%.

shares fell to $119.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.12%. Maravai LifeSciences MRVI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $19.83. Shares traded down 1.5%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $19.83. Shares traded down 1.5%. Dorman Products DORM shares fell to $84.61 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.08%.

shares fell to $84.61 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.08%. Enovis ENOV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $47.73. Shares traded up 0.46%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $47.73. Shares traded up 0.46%. Cogent Comms Hldgs CCOI stock set a new 52-week low of $51.80 on Wednesday, moving down 2.99%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $51.80 on Wednesday, moving down 2.99%. ACI Worldwide ACIW shares made a new 52-week low of $21.62 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $21.62 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Patterson Cos PDCO shares set a new yearly low of $25.03 this morning. The stock was up 1.03% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $25.03 this morning. The stock was up 1.03% on the session. Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB shares were down 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $59.90.

shares were down 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $59.90. ESAB ESAB shares were up 0.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $38.28.

shares were up 0.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $38.28. CommVault Systems CVLT shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $50.88.

shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $50.88. Novavax NVAX shares set a new yearly low of $28.25 this morning. The stock was up 2.45% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $28.25 this morning. The stock was up 2.45% on the session. John Wiley & Sons WLY shares were down 13.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $39.43.

shares were down 13.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $39.43. Tronox Holdings TROX shares hit a yearly low of $13.72. The stock was up 1.66% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.72. The stock was up 1.66% on the session. FormFactor FORM stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $27.28. Shares traded up 0.35%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $27.28. Shares traded up 0.35%. IHS Holding IHS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.09 and moving down 1.59%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.09 and moving down 1.59%. SiTime SITM stock hit a new 52-week low of $94.21. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $94.21. The stock was up 1.11% on the session. Nu Skin Enterprises NUS stock hit a new 52-week low of $38.70. The stock was down 0.46% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $38.70. The stock was down 0.46% on the session. Freshpet FRPT stock hit a new 52-week low of $38.14. The stock was down 5.43% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $38.14. The stock was down 5.43% on the session. OPKO Health OPK stock hit $2.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.36%.

stock hit $2.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.36%. Hain Celestial Group HAIN shares hit a yearly low of $18.44. The stock was down 0.04% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $18.44. The stock was down 0.04% on the session. American Assets Trust AAT stock hit a yearly low of $26.98. The stock was down 0.91% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $26.98. The stock was down 0.91% for the day. Maxar Technologies MAXR stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.75. The stock was up 0.29% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.75. The stock was up 0.29% on the session. Cinemark Hldgs CNK shares made a new 52-week low of $13.09 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $13.09 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day. Kratos Defense & Security KTOS shares made a new 52-week low of $11.73 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $11.73 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. EchoStar SATS stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.51. The stock was up 0.96% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.51. The stock was up 0.96% on the session. Harmony Gold Mining Co HMY shares hit a yearly low of $2.30. The stock was up 2.34% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.30. The stock was up 2.34% on the session. Pediatrix Medical Group MD shares were up 4.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.33.

shares were up 4.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.33. GrafTech International EAF stock set a new 52-week low of $5.52 on Wednesday, moving up 1.7%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.52 on Wednesday, moving up 1.7%. Liberty Latin America LILA shares were down 2.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.47.

shares were down 2.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.47. Liberty Latin America LILAK shares set a new 52-week low of $6.45. The stock traded down 2.04%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.45. The stock traded down 2.04%. SolarWinds SWI shares were down 2.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.26.

shares were down 2.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.26. LiveRamp Holdings RAMP shares set a new 52-week low of $18.74. The stock traded up 0.74%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $18.74. The stock traded up 0.74%. Knowles KN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $13.58. Shares traded down 0.77%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $13.58. Shares traded down 0.77%. Usana Health Sciences USNA shares moved up 0.34% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $61.04, drifting up 0.34%.

shares moved up 0.34% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $61.04, drifting up 0.34%. Avanos Medical AVNS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $23.29 and moving up 0.17%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $23.29 and moving up 0.17%. Advantage Solutions ADV shares fell to $3.19 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.27%.

shares fell to $3.19 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.27%. Customers Bancorp CUBI shares set a new 52-week low of $31.35. The stock traded down 1.12%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $31.35. The stock traded down 1.12%. AMC Networks AMCX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $23.85. Shares traded down 1.4%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $23.85. Shares traded down 1.4%. Primoris Services PRIM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.55%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.55%. Himax Technologies HIMX stock drifted down 2.0% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.57.

stock drifted down 2.0% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.57. Cyxtera Technologies CYXT shares set a new yearly low of $5.27 this morning. The stock was down 2.19% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.27 this morning. The stock was down 2.19% on the session. CareDx CDNA shares made a new 52-week low of $17.08 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.32% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $17.08 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.32% for the day. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.62 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.13%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.62 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.13%. Byline Bancorp BY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.19 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.19 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES IMOS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.17 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.43%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.17 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.43%. Deluxe DLX shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.49 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.59%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.49 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.59%. Standard Motor Products SMP shares hit a yearly low of $35.34. The stock was down 1.05% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $35.34. The stock was down 1.05% on the session. MarineMax HZO shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $34.41.

shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $34.41. Cerence CRNC shares hit a yearly low of $18.05. The stock was up 0.94% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $18.05. The stock was up 0.94% on the session. Univest Financial UVSP shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.20 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.49%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.20 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.49%. Tuya TUYA shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.55%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.55%. Lilium LILM shares moved up 0.47% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.12, drifting up 0.47%.

shares moved up 0.47% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.12, drifting up 0.47%. Blackrock Enhanced Global BOE shares hit a yearly low of $9.49. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.49. The stock was up 0.42% on the session. Unisys UIS shares set a new 52-week low of $8.70. The stock traded down 1.69%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.70. The stock traded down 1.69%. Genco Shipping & Trading GNK shares set a new 52-week low of $13.17. The stock traded down 3.21%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.17. The stock traded down 3.21%. Heidrick & Struggles Intl HSII shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.60 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.06%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.60 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.06%. Blackrock Enhanced Intl BGY shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.74 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.1%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.74 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.1%. Charge Enterprises CRGE shares made a new 52-week low of $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.87% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.87% for the day. I-MAB IMAB shares were up 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.39.

shares were up 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.39. InnovAge Holding INNV shares made a new 52-week low of $3.39 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.71% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.39 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.71% for the day. Granite Point Mortgage GPMT shares made a new 52-week low of $8.79 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.66% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $8.79 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.66% for the day. New Gold NGD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.61 and moving up 8.74%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.61 and moving up 8.74%. Organogenesis Hldgs ORGO shares made a new 52-week low of $3.46 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.44% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.46 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.44% for the day. Skillsoft SKIL shares hit a yearly low of $2.65. The stock was down 3.6% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.65. The stock was down 3.6% on the session. Wheels Up Experience UP stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.73. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.73. The stock was up 0.86% on the session. 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS shares were down 2.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.47.

shares were down 2.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.47. RMR Group RMR shares fell to $25.57 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.16%.

shares fell to $25.57 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.16%. Eagle Pharmaceuticals EGRX shares set a new 52-week low of $30.24. The stock traded down 1.22%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $30.24. The stock traded down 1.22%. AMMO POWW shares were down 2.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.43.

shares were down 2.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.43. Niu Technologies NIU shares hit a yearly low of $5.04. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.04. The stock was down 0.2% on the session. Sema4 Holdings SMFR shares hit a yearly low of $0.96. The stock was up 2.86% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.96. The stock was up 2.86% on the session. OneSpan OSPN shares were down 4.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.56.

shares were down 4.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.56. ZimVie ZIMV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.19 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.3%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.19 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.3%. Daseke DSKE shares set a new 52-week low of $5.76. The stock traded down 2.67%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.76. The stock traded down 2.67%. Templeton Dragon Fund TDF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.30 and moving up 0.68%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.30 and moving up 0.68%. Offerpad Solutions OPAD shares set a new 52-week low of $1.35. The stock traded up 0.72%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.35. The stock traded up 0.72%. Nuveen New York Quality NAN shares set a new yearly low of $11.03 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.03 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session. Diversified Healthcare DHC shares moved down 2.84% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.34, drifting down 2.84%.

shares moved down 2.84% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.34, drifting down 2.84%. El Pollo Loco Holdings LOCO shares set a new yearly low of $8.15 this morning. The stock was up 3.7% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.15 this morning. The stock was up 3.7% on the session. Albireo Pharma ALBO stock drifted down 0.67% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.02.

stock drifted down 0.67% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.02. Blue Foundry BLFY shares set a new yearly low of $11.03 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.03 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Gannett Co GCI stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.08. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.08. The stock was up 0.7% on the session. Sierra Bancorp BSRR stock hit $20.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.9%.

stock hit $20.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.9%. Zymeworks ZYME shares fell to $4.11 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.09%.

shares fell to $4.11 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.09%. NI Holdings NODK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.83 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.08%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.83 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.08%. Rigetti Computing RGTI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.13. Shares traded down 3.93%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.13. Shares traded down 3.93%. ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS AEF shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.12 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.12 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat). Information Servs Gr III stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.18%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.18%. WeTrade Group WETG stock set a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Wednesday, moving down 4.15%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Wednesday, moving down 4.15%. Duluth Holdings DLTH shares moved down 2.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.56, drifting down 2.06%.

shares moved down 2.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.56, drifting down 2.06%. Pioneer Bancorp PBFS stock set a new 52-week low of $9.13 on Wednesday, moving up 1.74%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.13 on Wednesday, moving up 1.74%. SWK Holdings SWKH shares fell to $16.28 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.21%.

shares fell to $16.28 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.21%. Intercure INCR stock hit a yearly low of $4.62. The stock was down 2.91% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.62. The stock was down 2.91% for the day. Astra Space ASTR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.86%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.86%. Semantix STIX shares set a new 52-week low of $2.25. The stock traded down 5.6%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.25. The stock traded down 5.6%. Hooker Furnishings HOFT shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.79 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.22%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.79 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.22%. PLBY Group PLBY shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.90 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.75%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.90 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.75%. Natures Sunshine Products NATR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.13 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.13 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%. Japan Smaller JOF stock hit $6.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.96%.

stock hit $6.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.96%. Starbox Group Hldgs STBX shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.22%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.22%. Fathom Digital Mfg FATH stock hit $2.61 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.75%.

stock hit $2.61 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.75%. Kandi Technologies Gr KNDI stock set a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Wednesday, moving up 0.5%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Wednesday, moving up 0.5%. XL Fleet XL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.83%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.83%. Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY shares set a new 52-week low of $1.13. The stock traded down 4.24%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.13. The stock traded down 4.24%. Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares hit a yearly low of $0.68. The stock was down 1.94% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.68. The stock was down 1.94% on the session. AG Mortgage Investment MITT shares hit a yearly low of $5.83. The stock was down 1.01% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.83. The stock was down 1.01% on the session. TeraWulf WULF shares set a new 52-week low of $1.12. The stock traded down 5.79%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.12. The stock traded down 5.79%. L.B. Foster FSTR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.00. Shares traded down 1.56%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.00. Shares traded down 1.56%. United Security UBFO stock hit $6.84 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.8%.

stock hit $6.84 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.8%. Profound Medical PROF shares set a new 52-week low of $5.48. The stock traded up 0.18%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.48. The stock traded up 0.18%. Co-Diagnostics CODX shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.06 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.79%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.06 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.79%. MediciNova MNOV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.08. Shares traded down 0.93%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.08. Shares traded down 0.93%. Lakeland Industries LAKE shares fell to $13.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.38%.

shares fell to $13.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.38%. Hempacco HPCO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.00 and moving down 4.51%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.00 and moving down 4.51%. Magic Empire Global MEGL shares fell to $4.83 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.38%.

shares fell to $4.83 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.38%. First Eagle Alternative FCRD shares moved down 0.3% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.21, drifting down 0.3%.

shares moved down 0.3% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.21, drifting down 0.3%. DarioHealth DRIO shares fell to $4.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $4.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat). Pixelworks PXLW stock hit $1.73 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.14%.

stock hit $1.73 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.14%. Express EXPR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.30 and moving down 4.38%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.30 and moving down 4.38%. Cheetah Mobile CMCM shares were up 6.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.77.

shares were up 6.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.77. AquaBounty Technologies AQB shares made a new 52-week low of $1.08 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.83% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.08 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.83% for the day. Voya Asia Pacific High IAE shares set a new yearly low of $6.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.31% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.31% on the session. Smart Sand SND stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.59. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.59. The stock was down 2.35% on the session. One Stop Systems OSS shares hit a yearly low of $3.68. The stock was down 0.51% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.68. The stock was down 0.51% on the session. Aberdeen Japan Equity JEQ shares fell to $5.33 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.65%.

shares fell to $5.33 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.65%. Renalytix RNLX shares fell to $1.77 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.57%.

shares fell to $1.77 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.57%. Advanced Emissions Solns ADES stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.42. Shares traded down 2.26%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.42. Shares traded down 2.26%. Perma-Fix Envirn Servs PESI shares were up 0.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.70.

shares were up 0.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.70. Golden Path Acquisition GPCO stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.23. The stock was down 16.23% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.23. The stock was down 16.23% on the session. Treasure Global TGL stock hit $2.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.71%.

stock hit $2.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.71%. Icecure Medical ICCM shares hit a yearly low of $1.38. The stock was down 5.84% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.38. The stock was down 5.84% on the session. US Global Investors GROW shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.27%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.27%. Dogness (Intl) DOGZ stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.26. Shares traded down 2.17%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.26. Shares traded down 2.17%. DSS DSS stock hit $0.32 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.02%.

stock hit $0.32 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.02%. Mobile Global Esports MGAM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.21 and moving down 12.13%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.21 and moving down 12.13%. Lizhi LIZI shares set a new 52-week low of $0.84. The stock traded up 0.47%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.84. The stock traded up 0.47%. Better Choice Co BTTR shares set a new 52-week low of $1.45. The stock traded down 1.01%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.45. The stock traded down 1.01%. Elevate Credit ELVT stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.27. The stock was down 1.19% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.27. The stock was down 1.19% on the session. EuroDry EDRY stock drifted down 3.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.03.

stock drifted down 3.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.03. Tessco Technologies TESS shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.23 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.3%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.23 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.3%. Entera Bio ENTX stock hit $1.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.64%.

stock hit $1.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.64%. T2 Biosystems TTOO shares were down 8.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.10.

shares were down 8.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.10. Acasti Pharma ACST shares fell to $0.78 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.87%.

shares fell to $0.78 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.87%. Vaccinex VCNX shares made a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.98% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.98% for the day. Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock hit $1.27 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.28%.

stock hit $1.27 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.28%. Reborn Coffee REBN shares made a new 52-week low of $2.11 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.4% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.11 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.4% for the day. Digital Ally DGLY shares were up 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.53.

shares were up 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.53. Jaguar Health JAGX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.52%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.52%. iMedia Brands IMBI shares set a new 52-week low of $0.85. The stock traded down 6.75%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.85. The stock traded down 6.75%. PolyPid PYPD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.10 and moving down 2.17%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.10 and moving down 2.17%. Humanigen HGEN stock drifted up 1.52% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.20.

stock drifted up 1.52% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.20. Brooklyn BTX shares set a new yearly low of $0.35 this morning. The stock was up 0.94% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.35 this morning. The stock was up 0.94% on the session. Presidio Property Trust SQFT stock hit $1.66 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 17.31%.

stock hit $1.66 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 17.31%. JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 7.37%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 7.37%. WidePoint WYY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.22 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.2%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.22 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.2%. Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares set a new 52-week low of $0.47. The stock traded down 1.06%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.47. The stock traded down 1.06%. Carver Bancorp CARV stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.30. The stock was down 2.25% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.30. The stock was down 2.25% on the session. Innovative Eyewear LUCY stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.35. The stock was down 3.6% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.35. The stock was down 3.6% on the session. Agrify AGFY shares made a new 52-week low of $0.62 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.55% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.62 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.55% for the day. TOP Ships TOPS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.68%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.68%. NewAge NBEV shares set a new 52-week low of $0.09. The stock traded down 22.72%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.09. The stock traded down 22.72%. Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.08% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.08% for the day. Minim MINM shares set a new yearly low of $0.29 this morning. The stock was down 3.63% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.29 this morning. The stock was down 3.63% on the session. Vascular Biogenics VBLT stock set a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Wednesday, moving down 3.15%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Wednesday, moving down 3.15%. Petros Pharmaceuticals PTPI shares hit a yearly low of $0.64. The stock was up 0.81% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.64. The stock was up 0.81% on the session. Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares set a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock traded down 6.12%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock traded down 6.12%. FG Finl Gr FGF stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.31. Shares traded up 0.74%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.31. Shares traded up 0.74%. Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.15. Shares traded down 0.89%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.15. Shares traded down 0.89%. MIND Technology MIND shares fell to $0.72 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.45%.

shares fell to $0.72 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.45%. Kintara Therapeutics KTRA stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.14. The stock was down 4.42% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.14. The stock was down 4.42% on the session. China Pharma Holding CPHI shares made a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.52% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.52% for the day. TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.30. Shares traded down 0.94%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.30. Shares traded down 0.94%. Zovio ZVO shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.22%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.22%. AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC shares hit a yearly low of $0.18. The stock was down 7.32% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.18. The stock was down 7.32% on the session. Rubicon Technology RBCN shares moved down 2.23% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.05, drifting down 2.23%.

shares moved down 2.23% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.05, drifting down 2.23%. Scopus BioPharma SCPS shares made a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.03% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.03% for the day. Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 18.9%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 18.9%. Benitec Biopharma BNTC stock hit a yearly low of $0.59. The stock was down 1.71% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.59. The stock was down 1.71% for the day. Mobilicom MOB shares made a new 52-week low of $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.36% for the day.

