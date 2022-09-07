On Wednesday, 297 companies achieved new lows for the year.
Things to Consider About Today's 52-Week Lows:
- Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Mobilicom MOB.
- NewAge NBEV's stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 22.72% to reach a new 52-week low.
- ACI Worldwide ACIW was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 0.0% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low.
Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Wednesday are as follows:
- Toyota Motor TM shares hit a yearly low of $140.96. The stock was down 1.19% on the session.
- Verizon Communications VZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $41.06 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.31%.
- Salesforce CRM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $150.48 and moving up 0.1%.
- Intel INTC shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.05 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.59%.
- Medtronic MDT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $85.66. Shares traded up 0.09%.
- Sony Group SONY shares hit a yearly low of $73.05. The stock was down 2.22% on the session.
- Rio Tinto RIO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $53.21 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.44%.
- Mitsubishi UFJ Finl Gr MUFG shares moved down 1.97% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.88, drifting down 1.97%.
- Vodafone Group VOD stock hit $12.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.05%.
- Dow DOW shares fell to $48.04 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.92%.
- Southern Copper SCCO stock set a new 52-week low of $44.33 on Wednesday, moving up 0.24%.
- ING Groep ING shares made a new 52-week low of $8.43 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
- Warner Bros.Discovery WBD shares made a new 52-week low of $12.48 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.39% for the day.
- Dell Technologies DELL stock hit a yearly low of $36.74. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
- LyondellBasell Industries LYB shares fell to $79.38 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.35%.
- Tyson Foods TSN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $72.18. Shares traded up 0.31%.
- Telefonica TEF shares hit a yearly low of $3.93. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.
- PerkinElmer PKI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $130.13. Shares traded down 0.73%.
- Liberty Broadband LBRDK shares set a new yearly low of $96.32 this morning. The stock was up 1.1% on the session.
- XPeng XPEV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $15.63. Shares traded down 0.5%.
- Western Digital WDC stock hit a yearly low of $40.13. The stock was down 0.85% for the day.
- Stanley Black & Decker SWK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $84.62 and moving up 1.04%.
- Liberty Global LBTYK shares set a new 52-week low of $19.84. The stock traded up 0.1%.
- Liberty Global LBTYA stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.83. The stock was up 0.29% on the session.
- MarketAxess Holdings MKTX shares set a new yearly low of $235.42 this morning. The stock was down 0.79% on the session.
- Korea Electric Power KEP shares made a new 52-week low of $6.97 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.
- Medical Properties Trust MPW shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.07 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.81%.
- AMC Entertainment AMC stock hit a yearly low of $7.89. The stock was down 1.65% for the day.
- Bruker BRKR shares set a new 52-week low of $54.78. The stock traded up 0.34%.
- Open Text OTEX stock hit a yearly low of $28.94. The stock was down 0.88% for the day.
- Organon OGN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $28.23 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%.
- UiPath PATH shares fell to $12.21 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 14.53%.
- Gold Fields GFI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.74 and moving up 1.27%.
- Newell Brands NWL shares moved down 0.67% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.48, drifting down 0.67%.
- Elanco Animal Health ELAN shares made a new 52-week low of $14.32 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.37% for the day.
- Dentsply Sirona XRAY stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.89. The stock was up 1.26% on the session.
- Qualtrics International XM shares made a new 52-week low of $11.21 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.74% for the day.
- Concentrix CNXC shares reached a new 52-week low of $120.42 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.9%.
- Ternium TX stock set a new 52-week low of $28.72 on Wednesday, moving down 1.14%.
- Sotera Health SHC stock set a new 52-week low of $16.06 on Wednesday, moving down 3.3%.
- Nuvei NVEI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $27.93. Shares traded down 1.05%.
- Azenta AZTA shares made a new 52-week low of $49.78 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.07% for the day.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM shares reached a new 52-week low of $31.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.72%.
- PVH PVH shares made a new 52-week low of $53.03 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.
- Grupo Televisa TV shares set a new 52-week low of $6.06. The stock traded down 1.77%.
- Vontier VNT stock hit a yearly low of $20.89. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.
- Teradata TDC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $31.88. Shares traded down 0.6%.
- Simply Good Foods SMPL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $29.35 and moving up 0.24%.
- Nomad Foods NOMD stock drifted down 1.06% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.47.
- Helen Of Troy HELE shares fell to $119.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.12%.
- Maravai LifeSciences MRVI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $19.83. Shares traded down 1.5%.
- Dorman Products DORM shares fell to $84.61 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.08%.
- Enovis ENOV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $47.73. Shares traded up 0.46%.
- Cogent Comms Hldgs CCOI stock set a new 52-week low of $51.80 on Wednesday, moving down 2.99%.
- ACI Worldwide ACIW shares made a new 52-week low of $21.62 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Patterson Cos PDCO shares set a new yearly low of $25.03 this morning. The stock was up 1.03% on the session.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB shares were down 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $59.90.
- ESAB ESAB shares were up 0.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $38.28.
- CommVault Systems CVLT shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $50.88.
- Novavax NVAX shares set a new yearly low of $28.25 this morning. The stock was up 2.45% on the session.
- John Wiley & Sons WLY shares were down 13.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $39.43.
- Tronox Holdings TROX shares hit a yearly low of $13.72. The stock was up 1.66% on the session.
- FormFactor FORM stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $27.28. Shares traded up 0.35%.
- IHS Holding IHS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.09 and moving down 1.59%.
- SiTime SITM stock hit a new 52-week low of $94.21. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.
- Nu Skin Enterprises NUS stock hit a new 52-week low of $38.70. The stock was down 0.46% on the session.
- Freshpet FRPT stock hit a new 52-week low of $38.14. The stock was down 5.43% on the session.
- OPKO Health OPK stock hit $2.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.36%.
- Hain Celestial Group HAIN shares hit a yearly low of $18.44. The stock was down 0.04% on the session.
- American Assets Trust AAT stock hit a yearly low of $26.98. The stock was down 0.91% for the day.
- Maxar Technologies MAXR stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.75. The stock was up 0.29% on the session.
- Cinemark Hldgs CNK shares made a new 52-week low of $13.09 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
- Kratos Defense & Security KTOS shares made a new 52-week low of $11.73 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- EchoStar SATS stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.51. The stock was up 0.96% on the session.
- Harmony Gold Mining Co HMY shares hit a yearly low of $2.30. The stock was up 2.34% on the session.
- Pediatrix Medical Group MD shares were up 4.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.33.
- GrafTech International EAF stock set a new 52-week low of $5.52 on Wednesday, moving up 1.7%.
- Liberty Latin America LILA shares were down 2.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.47.
- Liberty Latin America LILAK shares set a new 52-week low of $6.45. The stock traded down 2.04%.
- SolarWinds SWI shares were down 2.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.26.
- LiveRamp Holdings RAMP shares set a new 52-week low of $18.74. The stock traded up 0.74%.
- Knowles KN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $13.58. Shares traded down 0.77%.
- Usana Health Sciences USNA shares moved up 0.34% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $61.04, drifting up 0.34%.
- Avanos Medical AVNS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $23.29 and moving up 0.17%.
- Advantage Solutions ADV shares fell to $3.19 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.27%.
- Customers Bancorp CUBI shares set a new 52-week low of $31.35. The stock traded down 1.12%.
- AMC Networks AMCX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $23.85. Shares traded down 1.4%.
- Primoris Services PRIM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.55%.
- Himax Technologies HIMX stock drifted down 2.0% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.57.
- Cyxtera Technologies CYXT shares set a new yearly low of $5.27 this morning. The stock was down 2.19% on the session.
- CareDx CDNA shares made a new 52-week low of $17.08 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.32% for the day.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.62 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.13%.
- Byline Bancorp BY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.19 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%.
- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES IMOS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.17 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.43%.
- Deluxe DLX shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.49 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.59%.
- Standard Motor Products SMP shares hit a yearly low of $35.34. The stock was down 1.05% on the session.
- MarineMax HZO shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $34.41.
- Cerence CRNC shares hit a yearly low of $18.05. The stock was up 0.94% on the session.
- Univest Financial UVSP shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.20 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.49%.
- Tuya TUYA shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.55%.
- Lilium LILM shares moved up 0.47% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.12, drifting up 0.47%.
- Blackrock Enhanced Global BOE shares hit a yearly low of $9.49. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.
- Unisys UIS shares set a new 52-week low of $8.70. The stock traded down 1.69%.
- Genco Shipping & Trading GNK shares set a new 52-week low of $13.17. The stock traded down 3.21%.
- Heidrick & Struggles Intl HSII shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.60 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.06%.
- Blackrock Enhanced Intl BGY shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.74 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.1%.
- Charge Enterprises CRGE shares made a new 52-week low of $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.87% for the day.
- I-MAB IMAB shares were up 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.39.
- InnovAge Holding INNV shares made a new 52-week low of $3.39 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.71% for the day.
- Granite Point Mortgage GPMT shares made a new 52-week low of $8.79 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.66% for the day.
- New Gold NGD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.61 and moving up 8.74%.
- Organogenesis Hldgs ORGO shares made a new 52-week low of $3.46 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.44% for the day.
- Skillsoft SKIL shares hit a yearly low of $2.65. The stock was down 3.6% on the session.
- Wheels Up Experience UP stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.73. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.
- 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS shares were down 2.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.47.
- RMR Group RMR shares fell to $25.57 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.16%.
- Eagle Pharmaceuticals EGRX shares set a new 52-week low of $30.24. The stock traded down 1.22%.
- AMMO POWW shares were down 2.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.43.
- Niu Technologies NIU shares hit a yearly low of $5.04. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.
- Sema4 Holdings SMFR shares hit a yearly low of $0.96. The stock was up 2.86% on the session.
- OneSpan OSPN shares were down 4.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.56.
- ZimVie ZIMV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.19 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.3%.
- Daseke DSKE shares set a new 52-week low of $5.76. The stock traded down 2.67%.
- Templeton Dragon Fund TDF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.30 and moving up 0.68%.
- Offerpad Solutions OPAD shares set a new 52-week low of $1.35. The stock traded up 0.72%.
- Nuveen New York Quality NAN shares set a new yearly low of $11.03 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session.
- Diversified Healthcare DHC shares moved down 2.84% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.34, drifting down 2.84%.
- El Pollo Loco Holdings LOCO shares set a new yearly low of $8.15 this morning. The stock was up 3.7% on the session.
- Albireo Pharma ALBO stock drifted down 0.67% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.02.
- Blue Foundry BLFY shares set a new yearly low of $11.03 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Gannett Co GCI stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.08. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.
- Sierra Bancorp BSRR stock hit $20.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.9%.
- Zymeworks ZYME shares fell to $4.11 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.09%.
- NI Holdings NODK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.83 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.08%.
- Rigetti Computing RGTI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.13. Shares traded down 3.93%.
- ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS AEF shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.12 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Information Servs Gr III stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.18%.
- WeTrade Group WETG stock set a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Wednesday, moving down 4.15%.
- Duluth Holdings DLTH shares moved down 2.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.56, drifting down 2.06%.
- Pioneer Bancorp PBFS stock set a new 52-week low of $9.13 on Wednesday, moving up 1.74%.
- SWK Holdings SWKH shares fell to $16.28 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.21%.
- Intercure INCR stock hit a yearly low of $4.62. The stock was down 2.91% for the day.
- Astra Space ASTR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.86%.
- Semantix STIX shares set a new 52-week low of $2.25. The stock traded down 5.6%.
- Hooker Furnishings HOFT shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.79 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.22%.
- PLBY Group PLBY shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.90 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.75%.
- Natures Sunshine Products NATR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.13 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.
- Japan Smaller JOF stock hit $6.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.96%.
- Starbox Group Hldgs STBX shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.22%.
- Fathom Digital Mfg FATH stock hit $2.61 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.75%.
- Kandi Technologies Gr KNDI stock set a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Wednesday, moving up 0.5%.
- XL Fleet XL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.83%.
- Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY shares set a new 52-week low of $1.13. The stock traded down 4.24%.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares hit a yearly low of $0.68. The stock was down 1.94% on the session.
- AG Mortgage Investment MITT shares hit a yearly low of $5.83. The stock was down 1.01% on the session.
- TeraWulf WULF shares set a new 52-week low of $1.12. The stock traded down 5.79%.
- L.B. Foster FSTR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.00. Shares traded down 1.56%.
- United Security UBFO stock hit $6.84 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.8%.
- Profound Medical PROF shares set a new 52-week low of $5.48. The stock traded up 0.18%.
- Co-Diagnostics CODX shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.06 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.79%.
- MediciNova MNOV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.08. Shares traded down 0.93%.
- Lakeland Industries LAKE shares fell to $13.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.38%.
- Hempacco HPCO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.00 and moving down 4.51%.
- Magic Empire Global MEGL shares fell to $4.83 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.38%.
- First Eagle Alternative FCRD shares moved down 0.3% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.21, drifting down 0.3%.
- DarioHealth DRIO shares fell to $4.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
- Pixelworks PXLW stock hit $1.73 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.14%.
- Express EXPR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.30 and moving down 4.38%.
- Cheetah Mobile CMCM shares were up 6.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.77.
- AquaBounty Technologies AQB shares made a new 52-week low of $1.08 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.83% for the day.
- Voya Asia Pacific High IAE shares set a new yearly low of $6.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.31% on the session.
- Smart Sand SND stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.59. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.
- One Stop Systems OSS shares hit a yearly low of $3.68. The stock was down 0.51% on the session.
- Aberdeen Japan Equity JEQ shares fell to $5.33 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.65%.
- Renalytix RNLX shares fell to $1.77 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.57%.
- Advanced Emissions Solns ADES stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.42. Shares traded down 2.26%.
- Perma-Fix Envirn Servs PESI shares were up 0.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.70.
- Golden Path Acquisition GPCO stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.23. The stock was down 16.23% on the session.
- Treasure Global TGL stock hit $2.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.71%.
- Icecure Medical ICCM shares hit a yearly low of $1.38. The stock was down 5.84% on the session.
- US Global Investors GROW shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.27%.
- Dogness (Intl) DOGZ stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.26. Shares traded down 2.17%.
- DSS DSS stock hit $0.32 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.02%.
- Mobile Global Esports MGAM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.21 and moving down 12.13%.
- Lizhi LIZI shares set a new 52-week low of $0.84. The stock traded up 0.47%.
- Better Choice Co BTTR shares set a new 52-week low of $1.45. The stock traded down 1.01%.
- Elevate Credit ELVT stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.27. The stock was down 1.19% on the session.
- EuroDry EDRY stock drifted down 3.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.03.
- Tessco Technologies TESS shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.23 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.3%.
- Entera Bio ENTX stock hit $1.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.64%.
- T2 Biosystems TTOO shares were down 8.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.10.
- Acasti Pharma ACST shares fell to $0.78 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.87%.
- Vaccinex VCNX shares made a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.98% for the day.
- Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock hit $1.27 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.28%.
- Reborn Coffee REBN shares made a new 52-week low of $2.11 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.4% for the day.
- Digital Ally DGLY shares were up 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.53.
- Jaguar Health JAGX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.52%.
- iMedia Brands IMBI shares set a new 52-week low of $0.85. The stock traded down 6.75%.
- PolyPid PYPD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.10 and moving down 2.17%.
- Humanigen HGEN stock drifted up 1.52% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.20.
- Brooklyn BTX shares set a new yearly low of $0.35 this morning. The stock was up 0.94% on the session.
- Presidio Property Trust SQFT stock hit $1.66 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 17.31%.
- JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 7.37%.
- WidePoint WYY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.22 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.2%.
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares set a new 52-week low of $0.47. The stock traded down 1.06%.
- Carver Bancorp CARV stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.30. The stock was down 2.25% on the session.
- Innovative Eyewear LUCY stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.35. The stock was down 3.6% on the session.
- Agrify AGFY shares made a new 52-week low of $0.62 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.55% for the day.
- TOP Ships TOPS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.68%.
- NewAge NBEV shares set a new 52-week low of $0.09. The stock traded down 22.72%.
- Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.08% for the day.
- Minim MINM shares set a new yearly low of $0.29 this morning. The stock was down 3.63% on the session.
- Vascular Biogenics VBLT stock set a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Wednesday, moving down 3.15%.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals PTPI shares hit a yearly low of $0.64. The stock was up 0.81% on the session.
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares set a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock traded down 6.12%.
- FG Finl Gr FGF stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.31. Shares traded up 0.74%.
- Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.15. Shares traded down 0.89%.
- MIND Technology MIND shares fell to $0.72 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.45%.
- Kintara Therapeutics KTRA stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.14. The stock was down 4.42% on the session.
- China Pharma Holding CPHI shares made a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.52% for the day.
- TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.30. Shares traded down 0.94%.
- Zovio ZVO shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.22%.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC shares hit a yearly low of $0.18. The stock was down 7.32% on the session.
- Rubicon Technology RBCN shares moved down 2.23% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.05, drifting down 2.23%.
- Scopus BioPharma SCPS shares made a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.03% for the day.
- Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 18.9%.
- Benitec Biopharma BNTC stock hit a yearly low of $0.59. The stock was down 1.71% for the day.
- Mobilicom MOB shares made a new 52-week low of $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.36% for the day.
Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.