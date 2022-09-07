ñol

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 7, 2022 1:08 PM | 28 min read
On Wednesday, 297 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Things to Consider About Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Mobilicom MOB.
  • NewAge NBEV's stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 22.72% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • ACI Worldwide ACIW was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 0.0% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Wednesday are as follows:

  • Toyota Motor TM shares hit a yearly low of $140.96. The stock was down 1.19% on the session.
  • Verizon Communications VZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $41.06 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.31%.
  • Salesforce CRM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $150.48 and moving up 0.1%.
  • Intel INTC shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.05 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.59%.
  • Medtronic MDT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $85.66. Shares traded up 0.09%.
  • Sony Group SONY shares hit a yearly low of $73.05. The stock was down 2.22% on the session.
  • Rio Tinto RIO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $53.21 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.44%.
  • Mitsubishi UFJ Finl Gr MUFG shares moved down 1.97% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.88, drifting down 1.97%.
  • Vodafone Group VOD stock hit $12.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.05%.
  • Dow DOW shares fell to $48.04 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.92%.
  • Southern Copper SCCO stock set a new 52-week low of $44.33 on Wednesday, moving up 0.24%.
  • ING Groep ING shares made a new 52-week low of $8.43 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
  • Warner Bros.Discovery WBD shares made a new 52-week low of $12.48 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.39% for the day.
  • Dell Technologies DELL stock hit a yearly low of $36.74. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
  • LyondellBasell Industries LYB shares fell to $79.38 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.35%.
  • Tyson Foods TSN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $72.18. Shares traded up 0.31%.
  • Telefonica TEF shares hit a yearly low of $3.93. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.
  • PerkinElmer PKI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $130.13. Shares traded down 0.73%.
  • Liberty Broadband LBRDK shares set a new yearly low of $96.32 this morning. The stock was up 1.1% on the session.
  • XPeng XPEV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $15.63. Shares traded down 0.5%.
  • Western Digital WDC stock hit a yearly low of $40.13. The stock was down 0.85% for the day.
  • Stanley Black & Decker SWK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $84.62 and moving up 1.04%.
  • Liberty Global LBTYK shares set a new 52-week low of $19.84. The stock traded up 0.1%.
  • Liberty Global LBTYA stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.83. The stock was up 0.29% on the session.
  • MarketAxess Holdings MKTX shares set a new yearly low of $235.42 this morning. The stock was down 0.79% on the session.
  • Korea Electric Power KEP shares made a new 52-week low of $6.97 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.
  • Medical Properties Trust MPW shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.07 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.81%.
  • AMC Entertainment AMC stock hit a yearly low of $7.89. The stock was down 1.65% for the day.
  • Bruker BRKR shares set a new 52-week low of $54.78. The stock traded up 0.34%.
  • Open Text OTEX stock hit a yearly low of $28.94. The stock was down 0.88% for the day.
  • Organon OGN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $28.23 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%.
  • UiPath PATH shares fell to $12.21 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 14.53%.
  • Gold Fields GFI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.74 and moving up 1.27%.
  • Newell Brands NWL shares moved down 0.67% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.48, drifting down 0.67%.
  • Elanco Animal Health ELAN shares made a new 52-week low of $14.32 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.37% for the day.
  • Dentsply Sirona XRAY stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.89. The stock was up 1.26% on the session.
  • Qualtrics International XM shares made a new 52-week low of $11.21 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.74% for the day.
  • Concentrix CNXC shares reached a new 52-week low of $120.42 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.9%.
  • Ternium TX stock set a new 52-week low of $28.72 on Wednesday, moving down 1.14%.
  • Sotera Health SHC stock set a new 52-week low of $16.06 on Wednesday, moving down 3.3%.
  • Nuvei NVEI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $27.93. Shares traded down 1.05%.
  • Azenta AZTA shares made a new 52-week low of $49.78 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.07% for the day.
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM shares reached a new 52-week low of $31.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.72%.
  • PVH PVH shares made a new 52-week low of $53.03 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.
  • Grupo Televisa TV shares set a new 52-week low of $6.06. The stock traded down 1.77%.
  • Vontier VNT stock hit a yearly low of $20.89. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.
  • Teradata TDC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $31.88. Shares traded down 0.6%.
  • Simply Good Foods SMPL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $29.35 and moving up 0.24%.
  • Nomad Foods NOMD stock drifted down 1.06% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.47.
  • Helen Of Troy HELE shares fell to $119.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.12%.
  • Maravai LifeSciences MRVI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $19.83. Shares traded down 1.5%.
  • Dorman Products DORM shares fell to $84.61 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.08%.
  • Enovis ENOV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $47.73. Shares traded up 0.46%.
  • Cogent Comms Hldgs CCOI stock set a new 52-week low of $51.80 on Wednesday, moving down 2.99%.
  • ACI Worldwide ACIW shares made a new 52-week low of $21.62 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Patterson Cos PDCO shares set a new yearly low of $25.03 this morning. The stock was up 1.03% on the session.
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB shares were down 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $59.90.
  • ESAB ESAB shares were up 0.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $38.28.
  • CommVault Systems CVLT shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $50.88.
  • Novavax NVAX shares set a new yearly low of $28.25 this morning. The stock was up 2.45% on the session.
  • John Wiley & Sons WLY shares were down 13.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $39.43.
  • Tronox Holdings TROX shares hit a yearly low of $13.72. The stock was up 1.66% on the session.
  • FormFactor FORM stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $27.28. Shares traded up 0.35%.
  • IHS Holding IHS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.09 and moving down 1.59%.
  • SiTime SITM stock hit a new 52-week low of $94.21. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.
  • Nu Skin Enterprises NUS stock hit a new 52-week low of $38.70. The stock was down 0.46% on the session.
  • Freshpet FRPT stock hit a new 52-week low of $38.14. The stock was down 5.43% on the session.
  • OPKO Health OPK stock hit $2.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.36%.
  • Hain Celestial Group HAIN shares hit a yearly low of $18.44. The stock was down 0.04% on the session.
  • American Assets Trust AAT stock hit a yearly low of $26.98. The stock was down 0.91% for the day.
  • Maxar Technologies MAXR stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.75. The stock was up 0.29% on the session.
  • Cinemark Hldgs CNK shares made a new 52-week low of $13.09 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
  • Kratos Defense & Security KTOS shares made a new 52-week low of $11.73 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • EchoStar SATS stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.51. The stock was up 0.96% on the session.
  • Harmony Gold Mining Co HMY shares hit a yearly low of $2.30. The stock was up 2.34% on the session.
  • Pediatrix Medical Group MD shares were up 4.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.33.
  • GrafTech International EAF stock set a new 52-week low of $5.52 on Wednesday, moving up 1.7%.
  • Liberty Latin America LILA shares were down 2.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.47.
  • Liberty Latin America LILAK shares set a new 52-week low of $6.45. The stock traded down 2.04%.
  • SolarWinds SWI shares were down 2.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.26.
  • LiveRamp Holdings RAMP shares set a new 52-week low of $18.74. The stock traded up 0.74%.
  • Knowles KN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $13.58. Shares traded down 0.77%.
  • Usana Health Sciences USNA shares moved up 0.34% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $61.04, drifting up 0.34%.
  • Avanos Medical AVNS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $23.29 and moving up 0.17%.
  • Advantage Solutions ADV shares fell to $3.19 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.27%.
  • Customers Bancorp CUBI shares set a new 52-week low of $31.35. The stock traded down 1.12%.
  • AMC Networks AMCX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $23.85. Shares traded down 1.4%.
  • Primoris Services PRIM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.55%.
  • Himax Technologies HIMX stock drifted down 2.0% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.57.
  • Cyxtera Technologies CYXT shares set a new yearly low of $5.27 this morning. The stock was down 2.19% on the session.
  • CareDx CDNA shares made a new 52-week low of $17.08 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.32% for the day.
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.62 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.13%.
  • Byline Bancorp BY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.19 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%.
  • ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES IMOS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.17 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.43%.
  • Deluxe DLX shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.49 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.59%.
  • Standard Motor Products SMP shares hit a yearly low of $35.34. The stock was down 1.05% on the session.
  • MarineMax HZO shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $34.41.
  • Cerence CRNC shares hit a yearly low of $18.05. The stock was up 0.94% on the session.
  • Univest Financial UVSP shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.20 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.49%.
  • Tuya TUYA shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.55%.
  • Lilium LILM shares moved up 0.47% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.12, drifting up 0.47%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Global BOE shares hit a yearly low of $9.49. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.
  • Unisys UIS shares set a new 52-week low of $8.70. The stock traded down 1.69%.
  • Genco Shipping & Trading GNK shares set a new 52-week low of $13.17. The stock traded down 3.21%.
  • Heidrick & Struggles Intl HSII shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.60 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.06%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Intl BGY shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.74 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.1%.
  • Charge Enterprises CRGE shares made a new 52-week low of $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.87% for the day.
  • I-MAB IMAB shares were up 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.39.
  • InnovAge Holding INNV shares made a new 52-week low of $3.39 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.71% for the day.
  • Granite Point Mortgage GPMT shares made a new 52-week low of $8.79 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.66% for the day.
  • New Gold NGD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.61 and moving up 8.74%.
  • Organogenesis Hldgs ORGO shares made a new 52-week low of $3.46 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.44% for the day.
  • Skillsoft SKIL shares hit a yearly low of $2.65. The stock was down 3.6% on the session.
  • Wheels Up Experience UP stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.73. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.
  • 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS shares were down 2.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.47.
  • RMR Group RMR shares fell to $25.57 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.16%.
  • Eagle Pharmaceuticals EGRX shares set a new 52-week low of $30.24. The stock traded down 1.22%.
  • AMMO POWW shares were down 2.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.43.
  • Niu Technologies NIU shares hit a yearly low of $5.04. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.
  • Sema4 Holdings SMFR shares hit a yearly low of $0.96. The stock was up 2.86% on the session.
  • OneSpan OSPN shares were down 4.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.56.
  • ZimVie ZIMV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.19 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.3%.
  • Daseke DSKE shares set a new 52-week low of $5.76. The stock traded down 2.67%.
  • Templeton Dragon Fund TDF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.30 and moving up 0.68%.
  • Offerpad Solutions OPAD shares set a new 52-week low of $1.35. The stock traded up 0.72%.
  • Nuveen New York Quality NAN shares set a new yearly low of $11.03 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session.
  • Diversified Healthcare DHC shares moved down 2.84% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.34, drifting down 2.84%.
  • El Pollo Loco Holdings LOCO shares set a new yearly low of $8.15 this morning. The stock was up 3.7% on the session.
  • Albireo Pharma ALBO stock drifted down 0.67% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.02.
  • Blue Foundry BLFY shares set a new yearly low of $11.03 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Gannett Co GCI stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.08. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.
  • Sierra Bancorp BSRR stock hit $20.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.9%.
  • Zymeworks ZYME shares fell to $4.11 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.09%.
  • NI Holdings NODK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.83 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.08%.
  • Rigetti Computing RGTI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.13. Shares traded down 3.93%.
  • ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS AEF shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.12 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Information Servs Gr III stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.18%.
  • WeTrade Group WETG stock set a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Wednesday, moving down 4.15%.
  • Duluth Holdings DLTH shares moved down 2.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.56, drifting down 2.06%.
  • Pioneer Bancorp PBFS stock set a new 52-week low of $9.13 on Wednesday, moving up 1.74%.
  • SWK Holdings SWKH shares fell to $16.28 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.21%.
  • Intercure INCR stock hit a yearly low of $4.62. The stock was down 2.91% for the day.
  • Astra Space ASTR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.86%.
  • Semantix STIX shares set a new 52-week low of $2.25. The stock traded down 5.6%.
  • Hooker Furnishings HOFT shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.79 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.22%.
  • PLBY Group PLBY shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.90 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.75%.
  • Natures Sunshine Products NATR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.13 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.
  • Japan Smaller JOF stock hit $6.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.96%.
  • Starbox Group Hldgs STBX shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.22%.
  • Fathom Digital Mfg FATH stock hit $2.61 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.75%.
  • Kandi Technologies Gr KNDI stock set a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Wednesday, moving up 0.5%.
  • XL Fleet XL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.83%.
  • Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY shares set a new 52-week low of $1.13. The stock traded down 4.24%.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares hit a yearly low of $0.68. The stock was down 1.94% on the session.
  • AG Mortgage Investment MITT shares hit a yearly low of $5.83. The stock was down 1.01% on the session.
  • TeraWulf WULF shares set a new 52-week low of $1.12. The stock traded down 5.79%.
  • L.B. Foster FSTR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.00. Shares traded down 1.56%.
  • United Security UBFO stock hit $6.84 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.8%.
  • Profound Medical PROF shares set a new 52-week low of $5.48. The stock traded up 0.18%.
  • Co-Diagnostics CODX shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.06 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.79%.
  • MediciNova MNOV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.08. Shares traded down 0.93%.
  • Lakeland Industries LAKE shares fell to $13.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.38%.
  • Hempacco HPCO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.00 and moving down 4.51%.
  • Magic Empire Global MEGL shares fell to $4.83 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.38%.
  • First Eagle Alternative FCRD shares moved down 0.3% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.21, drifting down 0.3%.
  • DarioHealth DRIO shares fell to $4.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
  • Pixelworks PXLW stock hit $1.73 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.14%.
  • Express EXPR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.30 and moving down 4.38%.
  • Cheetah Mobile CMCM shares were up 6.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.77.
  • AquaBounty Technologies AQB shares made a new 52-week low of $1.08 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.83% for the day.
  • Voya Asia Pacific High IAE shares set a new yearly low of $6.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.31% on the session.
  • Smart Sand SND stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.59. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.
  • One Stop Systems OSS shares hit a yearly low of $3.68. The stock was down 0.51% on the session.
  • Aberdeen Japan Equity JEQ shares fell to $5.33 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.65%.
  • Renalytix RNLX shares fell to $1.77 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.57%.
  • Advanced Emissions Solns ADES stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.42. Shares traded down 2.26%.
  • Perma-Fix Envirn Servs PESI shares were up 0.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.70.
  • Golden Path Acquisition GPCO stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.23. The stock was down 16.23% on the session.
  • Treasure Global TGL stock hit $2.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.71%.
  • Icecure Medical ICCM shares hit a yearly low of $1.38. The stock was down 5.84% on the session.
  • US Global Investors GROW shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.27%.
  • Dogness (Intl) DOGZ stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.26. Shares traded down 2.17%.
  • DSS DSS stock hit $0.32 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.02%.
  • Mobile Global Esports MGAM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.21 and moving down 12.13%.
  • Lizhi LIZI shares set a new 52-week low of $0.84. The stock traded up 0.47%.
  • Better Choice Co BTTR shares set a new 52-week low of $1.45. The stock traded down 1.01%.
  • Elevate Credit ELVT stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.27. The stock was down 1.19% on the session.
  • EuroDry EDRY stock drifted down 3.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.03.
  • Tessco Technologies TESS shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.23 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.3%.
  • Entera Bio ENTX stock hit $1.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.64%.
  • T2 Biosystems TTOO shares were down 8.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.10.
  • Acasti Pharma ACST shares fell to $0.78 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.87%.
  • Vaccinex VCNX shares made a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.98% for the day.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock hit $1.27 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.28%.
  • Reborn Coffee REBN shares made a new 52-week low of $2.11 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.4% for the day.
  • Digital Ally DGLY shares were up 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.53.
  • Jaguar Health JAGX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.52%.
  • iMedia Brands IMBI shares set a new 52-week low of $0.85. The stock traded down 6.75%.
  • PolyPid PYPD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.10 and moving down 2.17%.
  • Humanigen HGEN stock drifted up 1.52% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.20.
  • Brooklyn BTX shares set a new yearly low of $0.35 this morning. The stock was up 0.94% on the session.
  • Presidio Property Trust SQFT stock hit $1.66 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 17.31%.
  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 7.37%.
  • WidePoint WYY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.22 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.2%.
  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares set a new 52-week low of $0.47. The stock traded down 1.06%.
  • Carver Bancorp CARV stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.30. The stock was down 2.25% on the session.
  • Innovative Eyewear LUCY stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.35. The stock was down 3.6% on the session.
  • Agrify AGFY shares made a new 52-week low of $0.62 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.55% for the day.
  • TOP Ships TOPS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.68%.
  • NewAge NBEV shares set a new 52-week low of $0.09. The stock traded down 22.72%.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.08% for the day.
  • Minim MINM shares set a new yearly low of $0.29 this morning. The stock was down 3.63% on the session.
  • Vascular Biogenics VBLT stock set a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Wednesday, moving down 3.15%.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals PTPI shares hit a yearly low of $0.64. The stock was up 0.81% on the session.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares set a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock traded down 6.12%.
  • FG Finl Gr FGF stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.31. Shares traded up 0.74%.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.15. Shares traded down 0.89%.
  • MIND Technology MIND shares fell to $0.72 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.45%.
  • Kintara Therapeutics KTRA stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.14. The stock was down 4.42% on the session.
  • China Pharma Holding CPHI shares made a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.52% for the day.
  • TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.30. Shares traded down 0.94%.
  • Zovio ZVO shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.22%.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC shares hit a yearly low of $0.18. The stock was down 7.32% on the session.
  • Rubicon Technology RBCN shares moved down 2.23% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.05, drifting down 2.23%.
  • Scopus BioPharma SCPS shares made a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.03% for the day.
  • Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 18.9%.
  • Benitec Biopharma BNTC stock hit a yearly low of $0.59. The stock was down 1.71% for the day.
  • Mobilicom MOB shares made a new 52-week low of $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.36% for the day.

