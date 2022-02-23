Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ:SPNS) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Eneti (NYSE:NETI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $28.21 million.

• Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $191.32 million.

• Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion.

• Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $35.48 million.

• Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $165.03 million.

• LL Flooring Holdings (NYSE:LL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $295.50 million.

• Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $917.68 million.

• ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) is projected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.

• Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $87.79 million.

• Alight (NYSE:ALIT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $803.31 million.

• Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $67.32 million.

• Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $42.84 million.

• Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $189.02 million.

• Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FYBR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $627.65 million.

• SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $498.60 million.

• New Gold (AMEX:NGD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $249.78 million.

• iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $935.72 million.

• Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.

• Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $346.43 million.

• Banco Latinoamericano (NYSE:BLX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $212.75 million.

• Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $20.87 billion.

• LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $267.20 million.

• Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $411.73 million.

• G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.03 per share on revenue of $5.68 million.

• Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $278.46 million.

• MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $64.41 million.

• Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $333.00 million.

• BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $50.56 million.

• Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $183.10 million.

• NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $125.78 million.

• Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $39.08 million.

• EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $133.38 million.

• Travel+Leisure (NYSE:TNL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $788.14 million.

• Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $944.48 million.

• Entergy (NYSE:ETR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• Audacy (NYSE:AUD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $342.35 million.

• Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Avista (NYSE:AVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $431.18 million.

• Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $403.40 million.

• Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $384.97 million.

• Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $5.59 billion.

• PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $660.59 million.

• Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.

• Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $657.39 million.

• Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.

• HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $4.13 billion.

• Brink's (NYSE:BCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Dana (NYSE:DAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• NiSource (NYSE:NI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion.

• Hywin Holdings (NASDAQ:HYW) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Barclays (NYSE:BCS) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Healthcare Trust (NYSE:HTA) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $200.23 million.

• Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $-10.00 thousand.

• MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $621.19 million.

• Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $806.55 million.

• Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $82.75 million.

• Alleghany (NYSE:Y) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $70.04 million.

• Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $71.22 million.

• Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.13 per share on revenue of $55.44 million.

• Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $6.43 billion.

• 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $218.87 million.

• Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $60.59 million.

• Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.85 million.

• Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $11.14 per share on revenue of $129.23 million.

• OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $61.95 million.

• Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $208.09 million.

• Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $14.24 million.

• TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $7.52 million.

• Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $191.10 million.

• Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $842.01 million.

• Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $78.16 million.

• Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $113.95 million.

• Datto Holding (NYSE:MSP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $162.42 million.

• Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $13.08 million.

• Olo (NYSE:OLO) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $41.02 million.

• Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.68 million.

• Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $122.18 million.

• WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $51.06 million.

• Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.

• Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $36.42 million.

• Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $44.62 million.

• Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $680.55 million.

• Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

• Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $91.76 million.

• Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• FinWise (NASDAQ:FINW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $21.13 million.

• B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Stantec (NYSE:STN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $926.51 million.

• Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $561.76 million.

• Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $956.13 million.

• United Breweries Co (NYSE:CCU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $858.01 million.

• Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• TIM (NYSE:TIMB) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $232.31 million.

• RE/MAX Hldgs (NYSE:RMAX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $89.15 million.

• Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $39.39 million.

• iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.17 per share on revenue of $78.27 million.

• Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $233.88 million.

• Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $496.24 million.

• Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.62 per share on revenue of $335.86 million.

• United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $160.11 million.

• Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $600.48 million.

• Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $59.50 million.

• ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ:SREV) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $220.93 million.

• Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $100.79 million.

• Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $183.07 million.

• Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE:PARR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $100.26 million.

• Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $47.58 million.

• Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $65.70 million.

• Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $140.02 million.

• Gold Resource (AMEX:GORO) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $277.43 million.

• Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.15 per share on revenue of $98.61 million.

• Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:DRTT) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ:ECPG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $361.60 million.

• Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $24.24 million.

• Xperi Holding (NASDAQ:XPER) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $216.80 million.

• Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $498.33 million.

• Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $265.17 million.

• Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $769.34 million.

• Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $267.34 million.

• McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $175.51 million.

• SPX (NYSE:SPXC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $358.47 million.

• Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $13.48 million.

• Aarons (NYSE:AAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $426.13 million.

• The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $134.98 million.

• Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $40.29 million.

• Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $850.00 thousand.

• Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $165.38 million.

• Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $34.20 million.

• SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $164.22 million.

• Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $475.97 million.

• ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $499.74 million.

• Mantech Intl (NASDAQ:MANT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $644.16 million.

• Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $296.61 million.

• Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $169.64 million.

• Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $289.44 million.

• Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $34.21 million.

• Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $118.11 million.

• Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $186.72 million.

• Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.26 per share on revenue of $660.00 thousand.

• Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE:SWM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $336.60 million.

• Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $144.47 million.

• Imax (NYSE:IMAX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $85.59 million.

• Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $444.70 million.

• NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $298.95 million.

• Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $121.14 million.

• Medifast (NYSE:MED) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $375.79 million.

• Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

• LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $582.54 million.

• Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $112.45 million.

• Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $750.13 million.

• Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $173.50 million.

• Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $543.58 million.

• Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $48.65 million.

• Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $642.39 million.

• American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $29.94 million.

• Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $301.06 million.

• Heico (NYSE:HEI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $496.90 million.

• Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion.

• Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $291.22 million.

• ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $66.27 million.

• Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $606.36 million.

• Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $601.20 million.

• Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $179.21 million.

• Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $92.02 million.

• FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $213.07 million.

• Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $408.14 million.

• Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $442.39 million.

• Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Rayonier Adv Materials (NYSE:RYAM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $379.91 million.

• NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.

• Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $364.21 million.

• Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $675.08 million.

• Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $608.58 million.

• Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $13.68 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.

• Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $555.20 million.

• Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $253.51 million.

• ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $185.10 million.

• Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.13 per share on revenue of $39.39 million.

• eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.

• St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

