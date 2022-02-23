 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 3:49am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2022

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ:SPNS) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Eneti (NYSE:NETI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $28.21 million.

• Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $191.32 million.

• Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion.

• Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $35.48 million.

• Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $165.03 million.

• LL Flooring Holdings (NYSE:LL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $295.50 million.

• Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $917.68 million.

• ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) is projected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.

• Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $87.79 million.

• Alight (NYSE:ALIT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $803.31 million.

• Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $67.32 million.

• Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $42.84 million.

• Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $189.02 million.

• Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FYBR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $627.65 million.

• SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $498.60 million.

• New Gold (AMEX:NGD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $249.78 million.

• iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $935.72 million.

• Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.

• Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $346.43 million.

• Banco Latinoamericano (NYSE:BLX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $212.75 million.

• Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $20.87 billion.

• LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $267.20 million.

• Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $411.73 million.

• G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.03 per share on revenue of $5.68 million.

• Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $278.46 million.

• MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $64.41 million.

• Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $333.00 million.

• BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $50.56 million.

• Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $183.10 million.

• NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $125.78 million.

• Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $39.08 million.

• EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $133.38 million.

• Travel+Leisure (NYSE:TNL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $788.14 million.

• Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $944.48 million.

• Entergy (NYSE:ETR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• Audacy (NYSE:AUD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $342.35 million.

• Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Avista (NYSE:AVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $431.18 million.

• Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $403.40 million.

• Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $384.97 million.

• Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $5.59 billion.

• PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $660.59 million.

• Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.

• Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $657.39 million.

• Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.

• HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $4.13 billion.

• Brink's (NYSE:BCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Dana (NYSE:DAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• NiSource (NYSE:NI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion.

• Hywin Holdings (NASDAQ:HYW) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Barclays (NYSE:BCS) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Healthcare Trust (NYSE:HTA) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $200.23 million.

• Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $-10.00 thousand.

• MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $621.19 million.

• Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $806.55 million.

• Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $82.75 million.

• Alleghany (NYSE:Y) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $70.04 million.

• Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $71.22 million.

• Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.13 per share on revenue of $55.44 million.

• Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $6.43 billion.

• 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $218.87 million.

• Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $60.59 million.

• Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.85 million.

• Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $11.14 per share on revenue of $129.23 million.

• OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $61.95 million.

• Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $208.09 million.

• Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $14.24 million.

• TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $7.52 million.

• Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $191.10 million.

• Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $842.01 million.

• Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $78.16 million.

• Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $113.95 million.

• Datto Holding (NYSE:MSP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $162.42 million.

• Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $13.08 million.

• Olo (NYSE:OLO) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $41.02 million.

• Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.68 million.

• Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $122.18 million.

• WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $51.06 million.

• Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.

• Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $36.42 million.

• Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $44.62 million.

• Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $680.55 million.

• Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

• Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $91.76 million.

• Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• FinWise (NASDAQ:FINW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $21.13 million.

• B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Stantec (NYSE:STN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $926.51 million.

• Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $561.76 million.

• Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $956.13 million.

• United Breweries Co (NYSE:CCU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $858.01 million.

• Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• TIM (NYSE:TIMB) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $232.31 million.

• RE/MAX Hldgs (NYSE:RMAX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $89.15 million.

• Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $39.39 million.

• iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.17 per share on revenue of $78.27 million.

• Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $233.88 million.

• Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $496.24 million.

• Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.62 per share on revenue of $335.86 million.

• United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $160.11 million.

• Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $600.48 million.

• Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $59.50 million.

• ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ:SREV) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $220.93 million.

• Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $100.79 million.

• Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $183.07 million.

• Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE:PARR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $100.26 million.

• Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $47.58 million.

• Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $65.70 million.

• Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $140.02 million.

• Gold Resource (AMEX:GORO) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $277.43 million.

• Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.15 per share on revenue of $98.61 million.

• Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:DRTT) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ:ECPG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $361.60 million.

• Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $24.24 million.

• Xperi Holding (NASDAQ:XPER) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $216.80 million.

• Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $498.33 million.

• Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $265.17 million.

• Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $769.34 million.

• Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $267.34 million.

• McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $175.51 million.

• SPX (NYSE:SPXC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $358.47 million.

• Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $13.48 million.

• Aarons (NYSE:AAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $426.13 million.

• The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $134.98 million.

• Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $40.29 million.

• Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $850.00 thousand.

• Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $165.38 million.

• Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $34.20 million.

• SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $164.22 million.

• Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $475.97 million.

• ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $499.74 million.

• Mantech Intl (NASDAQ:MANT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $644.16 million.

• Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $296.61 million.

• Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $169.64 million.

• Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $289.44 million.

• Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $34.21 million.

• Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $118.11 million.

• Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $186.72 million.

• Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.26 per share on revenue of $660.00 thousand.

• Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE:SWM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $336.60 million.

• Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $144.47 million.

• Imax (NYSE:IMAX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $85.59 million.

• Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $444.70 million.

• NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $298.95 million.

• Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $121.14 million.

• Medifast (NYSE:MED) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $375.79 million.

• Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

• LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $582.54 million.

• Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $112.45 million.

• Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $750.13 million.

• Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $173.50 million.

• Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $543.58 million.

• Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $48.65 million.

• Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $642.39 million.

• American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $29.94 million.

• Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $301.06 million.

• Heico (NYSE:HEI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $496.90 million.

• Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion.

• Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $291.22 million.

• ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $66.27 million.

• Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $606.36 million.

• Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $601.20 million.

• Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $179.21 million.

• Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $92.02 million.

• FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $213.07 million.

• Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $408.14 million.

• Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $442.39 million.

• Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Rayonier Adv Materials (NYSE:RYAM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $379.91 million.

• NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.

• Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $364.21 million.

• Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $675.08 million.

• Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $608.58 million.

• Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $13.68 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.

• Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $555.20 million.

• Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $253.51 million.

• ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $185.10 million.

• Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.13 per share on revenue of $39.39 million.

• eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.

• St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (MFA + MFIN)

Medallion Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights
Recap: MFA Finl Q4 Earnings
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps 100 Points; Calix Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Puxin Jumps After Q2 Results; Applied UV Shares Slide
26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com