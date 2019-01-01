QQQ
Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services
TIM is one of the top three wireless carriers by subscribers in Brazil, with 51 million subscribers, equal to about 22% of the market. TIM also owns some fixed-line assets, including an extensive long-haul fiber network and local networks that reach about 6.4 million locations (a bit less than 10% of the country). The firm is investing to expand its fiber network to more customer locations, currently reaching about 3.2 million premises with fiber-to-the-home service. The company is 67%-owned by Telecom Italia.

TIM Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TIM (TIMB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TIM (NYSE: TIMB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TIM's (TIMB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TIM (TIMB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TIM

Q

Current Stock Price for TIM (TIMB)?

A

The stock price for TIM (NYSE: TIMB) is $13.01 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TIM (TIMB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TIM.

Q

When is TIM (NYSE:TIMB) reporting earnings?

A

TIM’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is TIM (TIMB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TIM.

Q

What sector and industry does TIM (TIMB) operate in?

A

TIM is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.