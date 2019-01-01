TIM is one of the top three wireless carriers by subscribers in Brazil, with 51 million subscribers, equal to about 22% of the market. TIM also owns some fixed-line assets, including an extensive long-haul fiber network and local networks that reach about 6.4 million locations (a bit less than 10% of the country). The firm is investing to expand its fiber network to more customer locations, currently reaching about 3.2 million premises with fiber-to-the-home service. The company is 67%-owned by Telecom Italia.