|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of TIM (NYSE: TIMB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in TIM’s space includes: Telephone and Data (NYSE:TDS), VEON (NASDAQ:VEON), Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD), America Movil (NYSE:AMX) and America Movil (NYSE:AMOV).
There is no analysis for TIM
The stock price for TIM (NYSE: TIMB) is $13.01 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for TIM.
TIM’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for TIM.
TIM is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.