Range
75.55 - 79.56
Vol / Avg.
610.5K/290.6K
Div / Yield
2.48/3.26%
52 Wk
62.52 - 81.9
Mkt Cap
4.2B
Payout Ratio
59.84
Open
75.73
P/E
19.97
EPS
0.38
Shares
53.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Gas Utilities
ONE Gas Inc is a regulated natural gas utility company operating in the Great Plains region of the U.S. ONE Gas is involved in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation consumers through its network of pipelines and service lines. ONE Gas' primarily services urban residential consumers and distributes the most volume to entities in the transportation industry. Almost all of the company's revenue is derived from natural gas sales in the states of Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company controls considerable market shares in Oklahoma and Kansas and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the U.S.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1201.120 0.0000
REV499.740M593.735M93.995M

ONE Gas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ONE Gas (OGS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ONE Gas (NYSE: OGS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ONE Gas's (OGS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ONE Gas (OGS) stock?

A

The latest price target for ONE Gas (NYSE: OGS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 77.00 expecting OGS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.79% downside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ONE Gas (OGS)?

A

The stock price for ONE Gas (NYSE: OGS) is $77.61 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does ONE Gas (OGS) pay a dividend?

A

The next ONE Gas (OGS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.

Q

When is ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) reporting earnings?

A

ONE Gas’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is ONE Gas (OGS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ONE Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does ONE Gas (OGS) operate in?

A

ONE Gas is in the Utilities sector and Gas Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.