Range
16.69 - 19.05
Vol / Avg.
1.3M/684.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.21 - 20.3
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
16.83
P/E
19.39
EPS
0.33
Shares
61.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Photronics is a U.S.-based company that is principally engaged in manufacturing photomasks. The photomasks are photographic quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits that are used as a component in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat-panel displays. The revenue from products designed for integrated circuits production accounts for the majority of total revenue, with the rest derived from products for flat-panel display production. The company's assets are located in Taiwan, Korea, and the United States. It generates revenue worldwide, including the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Korea, China, and elsewhere in Asia, with Asia contributing the majority of total revenue.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3100.380 0.0700
REV183.100M189.827M6.727M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2500.330 0.0800
REV175.030M181.288M6.258M

Photronics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Photronics (PLAB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Photronics's (PLAB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Photronics (PLAB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB) was reported by Stifel on February 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting PLAB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -31.65% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Photronics (PLAB)?

A

The stock price for Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB) is $19.02 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Photronics (PLAB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Photronics.

Q

When is Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) reporting earnings?

A

Photronics’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 25, 2022.

Q

Is Photronics (PLAB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Photronics.

Q

What sector and industry does Photronics (PLAB) operate in?

A

Photronics is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.