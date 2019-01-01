|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.310
|0.380
|0.0700
|REV
|183.100M
|189.827M
|6.727M
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.250
|0.330
|0.0800
|REV
|175.030M
|181.288M
|6.258M
The latest price target for Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB) was reported by Stifel on February 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting PLAB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -31.65% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB) is $19.02 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Photronics.
Photronics’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Photronics.
Photronics is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.