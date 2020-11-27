Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

This morning 230 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Interesting Points:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

(NASDAQ: TSLA). Live Ventures (NASDAQ: LIVE) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday are as follows:

(NASDAQ: TSLA) shares set a new yearly high of $598.78 this morning. The stock was up 3.1% on the session. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) shares were up 0.61% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $105.78 for a change of up 0.61%.

(NASDAQ: ASML) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $438.71. Shares traded up 3.4%. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $390.67 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.13%.

(NASDAQ: AVGO) shares were up 1.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $399.17 for a change of up 1.14%. Accenture (NYSE: ACN) shares set a new 52-week high of $250.91 on Friday, moving up 0.38%.

(NYSE: RY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $83.54 on Friday morning, moving up 0.29%. Sony (NYSE: SNE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $94.32. Shares traded up 0.86%.

(NYSE: MS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $63.90 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%. BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $718.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.73%.

(NYSE: SQ) shares were down 1.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $214.96 for a change of down 1.14%. Target (NYSE: TGT) shares hit $181.11 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.3%.

(NASDAQ: AMAT) stock set a new 52-week high of $83.53 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.44%. Vale (NYSE: VALE) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.72. The stock was up 2.41% for the day.

(NASDAQ: MELI) stock hit a yearly high price of $1,511.51. The stock was up 0.85% for the day. Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $64.80 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.27%.

(NASDAQ: LRCX) stock hit a yearly high price of $460.62. The stock was up 2.63% for the day. Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares broke to $222.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.21%.

(NASDAQ: MRNA) shares set a new yearly high of $130.06 this morning. The stock was up 15.34% on the session. Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.20 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.4%.

(NASDAQ: NXPI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $161.84. Shares traded up 1.49%. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.11 on Friday morning, moving up 2.94%.

(NYSE: CVNA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $250.12 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.44%. Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) shares set a new 52-week high of $879.62 on Friday, moving up 0.51%.

(NASDAQ: MTCH) stock set a new 52-week high of $143.09 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.08%. KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares broke to $256.04 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.54%.

(NYSE: APH) stock hit a yearly high price of $132.45. The stock was up 0.44% for the day. STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.73 Friday. The stock was up 4.08% for the day.

(NYSE: FCX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.06 on Friday morning, moving down 0.59%. Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $137.80 on Friday morning, moving up 0.67%.

(NYSE: YUM) shares hit a yearly high of $107.70. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) shares hit $15.88 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.32%.

(NYSE: OTIS) stock set a new 52-week high of $68.21 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.59%. Corning (NYSE: GLW) shares set a new yearly high of $37.59 this morning. The stock was down 0.07% on the session.

(NYSE: NTR) shares were up 1.4% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.76 for a change of up 1.4%. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) shares were up 4.78% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $74.20.

(NASDAQ: BILI) stock made a new 52-week high of $65.49 Friday. The stock was up 4.06% for the day. Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $120.65. Shares traded up 0.39%.

(NASDAQ: ZBRA) shares broke to $381.20 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.46%. Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares were up 7.97% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $158.60.

(NASDAQ: TER) shares were up 1.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $110.83. Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $53.84 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%.

(NYSE: HUBS) stock hit a yearly high price of $396.87. The stock was up 2.63% for the day. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $148.94 on Friday morning, moving up 1.37%.

(NYSE: KB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.74 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.55%. MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $276.27 with a daily change of up 3.57%.

(NYSE: ZEN) shares hit $139.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.77%. SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) shares broke to $23.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.03%.

(NYSE: ALB) shares set a new 52-week high of $138.15 on Friday, moving up 1.89%. Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares were up 3.08% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $100.18 for a change of up 3.08%.

(NASDAQ: APPN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $216.41 on Friday morning, moving up 10.06%. PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) shares set a new yearly high of $108.80 this morning. The stock was up 2.46% on the session.

(NASDAQ: NUAN) shares hit $43.17 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.64%. ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.43. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.

(NASDAQ: OLED) shares reached a new 52-week high of $227.51 on Friday morning, moving up 2.47%. Cree (NASDAQ: CREE) shares hit $93.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.42%.

(NASDAQ: CGC) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.92 on Friday, moving up 0.89%. Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) shares were down 2.74% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $71.53 for a change of down 2.74%.

(NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $108.23. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session. Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $90.42 on Friday morning, moving up 1.45%.

(NYSE: RH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $462.82 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.44%. GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL) shares broke to $27.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.84%.

(NASDAQ: CRSP) shares set a new 52-week high of $124.40 on Friday, moving up 11.95%. Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) shares were up 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $68.80.

(NYSE: ACM) shares were up 0.2% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $52.86 for a change of up 0.2%. MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $139.22 on Friday morning, moving up 1.65%.

(NYSE: SWI) shares set a new yearly high of $23.10 this morning. The stock was up 2.14% on the session. Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) stock set a new 52-week high of $211.36 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.56%.

(NASDAQ: IIVI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $68.17 on Friday morning, moving up 0.24%. BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) shares were up 3.09% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $120.41.

(NYSE: SID) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.54 Friday. The stock was up 1.95% for the day. BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) shares broke to $50.09 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.34%.

(NYSE: MSA) shares broke to $152.16 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.67%. Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares were up 2.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.97.

(NYSE: TKR) shares set a new yearly high of $75.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.42% on the session. Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) shares hit a yearly high of $16.03. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.

(NASDAQ: BRKS) stock hit a yearly high price of $73.37. The stock was up 3.88% for the day. Ternium (NYSE: TX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.63 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.59%.

(NASDAQ: KNSL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $243.50 on Friday morning, moving down 0.32%. NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) shares were up 2.85% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $47.55.

(NASDAQ: FATE) shares hit a yearly high of $58.91. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session. China Biologic Products (NASDAQ: CBPO) shares were down 0.02% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $119.27.

(NYSE: CLF) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.60. The stock was up 1.88% for the day. Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.69. The stock was up 0.96% for the day.

(NASDAQ: BLDR) shares were up 1.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.09 for a change of up 1.69%. Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $41.23. Shares traded up 6.16%.

(NYSE: BE) shares were down 7.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.19. Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $45.18 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.39%.

(NYSE: AMG) stock set a new 52-week high of $92.04 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.15%. Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.86. The stock traded down 0.82% on the session.

(NASDAQ: SPWR) shares were up 2.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.39. Altair Eng (NASDAQ: ALTR) shares set a new yearly high of $53.39 this morning. The stock was up 2.84% on the session.

(NASDAQ: GTLS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $109.97. Shares traded up 0.94%. Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG) shares were down 1.24% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $73.48.

(NASDAQ: RPD) shares broke to $75.09 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.25%. Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) stock hit a yearly high price of $99.92. The stock was up 2.8% for the day.

(NYSE: WK) stock hit a yearly high price of $76.76. The stock was down 0.09% for the day. SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) shares broke to $103.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.22%.

(NASDAQ: EIDX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $91.85. The stock traded up 1.92% on the session. Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) shares hit $92.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.67%.

(NASDAQ: BMCH) shares broke to $49.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.45%. Ryder System (NYSE: R) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $61.15. Shares traded down 0.19%.

(NASDAQ: FORM) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.10 on Friday, moving up 1.66%. Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $42.31. Shares traded up 1.03%.

(NASDAQ: PGNY) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.75 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.45%. United States Steel (NYSE: X) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.87 Friday. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.

(NASDAQ: TTEC) stock hit a yearly high price of $68.84. The stock was up 0.64% for the day. MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares hit $45.58 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.1%.

(NASDAQ: VCYT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $53.41 on Friday morning, moving up 4.18%. Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.90 on Friday morning, moving down 4.09%.

(NASDAQ: BEAM) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.76 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.87%. Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) shares hit a yearly high of $79.83. The stock traded up 3.38% on the session.

(NASDAQ: CSIQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.68 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.03%. MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares broke to $279.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.05%.

(NASDAQ: NSIT) shares hit $73.94 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.6%. BlackRock Science (NYSE: BSTZ) shares broke to $32.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.47%.

(NASDAQ: COOP) shares hit a yearly high of $27.57. The stock traded down 1.29% on the session. Medifast (NYSE: MED) shares hit a yearly high of $206.24. The stock traded up 5.21% on the session.

(NASDAQ: NTLA) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.43 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.65%. Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ: CSQ) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $15.00. Shares traded up 0.4%.

(NYSE: NUV) shares broke to $11.18 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.09%. MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.30 on Friday, moving up 1.84%.

(NYSE: FSK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.63. The stock traded down 0.25% on the session. Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $7.69 with a daily change of up 6.63%.

(NYSE: MYOV) shares broke to $23.64 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.57%. Generation Bio (NASDAQ: GBIO) shares hit a yearly high of $43.52. The stock traded up 8.1% on the session.

(NASDAQ: TRIL) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.14 on Friday, moving up 12.13%. Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.84. The stock was up 1.37% for the day.

(NASDAQ: ARCT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $78.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 26.22%. Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ: ATSG) shares broke to $31.61 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.08%.

(NASDAQ: NVMI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $65.30. Shares traded up 3.5%. Enviva Partners (NYSE: EVA) shares hit a yearly high of $45.87. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session.

(NYSE: AZRE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $38.69. Shares traded up 3.9%. Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK) shares hit a yearly high of $53.00. The stock traded up 6.69% on the session.

(NASDAQ: GRWG) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.29 Friday. The stock was up 3.77% for the day. Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) shares were up 1.88% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.60 for a change of up 1.88%.

(NASDAQ: PGEN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.96 on Friday morning, moving up 2.41%. Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.06%.

(NASDAQ: UCTT) shares broke to $31.36 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.44%. Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.94 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.09%.

(NASDAQ: OCUL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.49 on Friday morning, moving up 3.99%. QAD (NASDAQ: QADA) shares hit $57.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.33%.

(NASDAQ: GRVY) shares were up 13.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $169.45. Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.08 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.16%.

(NASDAQ: HIMX) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.70 on Friday, moving up 14.17%. XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.42. The stock was up 1.62% for the day.

(NYSE: EOS) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.68 Friday. The stock was up 0.73% for the day. GameStop (NYSE: GME) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.74. The stock was up 6.75% for the day.

(NYSE: CRC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $20.80 with a daily change of up 3.15%. Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $24.11. Shares traded up 5.68%.

(NASDAQ: CHY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.58 with a daily change of up 0.59%. B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $37.10 with a daily change of up 0.19%.

(NASDAQ: PTGX) shares set a new yearly high of $24.96 this morning. The stock was up 3.42% on the session. Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CLDX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.36 on Friday morning, moving up 5.56%.

(NASDAQ: CHI) shares set a new yearly high of $12.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session. AllianzGI Artificial (NYSE: AIO) shares hit $24.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.41%.

(NASDAQ: LCA) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.77 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11.44%. Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ: CRDF) shares were up 3.12% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.68 for a change of up 3.12%.

(NASDAQ: LE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $25.58. Shares traded down 7.3%. Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ: GMHI) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.69 on Friday, moving up 10.23%.

(NASDAQ: DMRC) shares set a new yearly high of $45.04 this morning. The stock was up 15.27% on the session. Collectors Universe (NASDAQ: CLCT) shares hit a yearly high of $76.37. The stock traded up 4.43% on the session.

(NASDAQ: APXT) shares were up 30.76% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.43. Adtran (NASDAQ: ADTN) shares were up 2.0% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.24 for a change of up 2.0%.

(NASDAQ: BCOV) shares hit $16.10 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.46%. Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.34 on Friday, moving up 0.53%.

(NASDAQ: WPRT) shares hit a yearly high of $4.40. The stock traded up 6.73% on the session. Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) shares set a new yearly high of $15.30 this morning. The stock was up 5.68% on the session.

(NASDAQ: AVID) shares were up 2.57% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.47 for a change of up 2.57%. American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) shares broke to $20.14 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.71%.

(NYSE: DFIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.27 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.06%. RMG Acquisition (NYSE: RMG) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.47 on Friday, moving up 15.12%.

(NYSE: DMYT) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.35 Friday. The stock was up 2.83% for the day. Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.37 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 14.83%.

(NASDAQ: AFMD) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.46 on Friday, moving up 2.12%. Tuscan Hldgs (NASDAQ: THCB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.75 on Friday morning, moving up 6.27%.

(NYSE: BUI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $24.50. Shares traded up 0.6%. Pivotal Investment (NYSE: PIC) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.76. The stock was up 14.27% for the day.

(NYSE: STK) shares were up 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.75. Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.51 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.02%.

(NYSE: ASPN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.17 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.17%. OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.06. The stock traded up 1.36% on the session.

(NYSE: WIA) shares were up 0.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.20. ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.38. The stock was up 31.05% for the day.

(NASDAQ: CTRN) shares were up 2.99% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.58. InterPrivate Acquisition (NYSE: IPV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.95 on Friday morning, moving up 1.07%.

(AMEX: GLO) shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.22. YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares hit $6.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.15%.

(NYSE: IDT) shares broke to $13.21 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.15%. Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ: OESX) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.57 Friday. The stock was up 2.89% for the day.

(NYSE: ACV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.99 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.41%. Blackrock Municipal 2020 (NYSE: BKK) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.07 on Friday, moving up 0.01%.

(NASDAQ: SRAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.65 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 13.41%. Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.81. The stock traded up 5.24% on the session.

(NYSE: BKN) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.32 Friday. The stock was up 2.86% for the day. Templeton Emerging (NYSE: EMF) shares broke to $17.82 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.38%.

(AMEX: CRMD) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.39 Friday. The stock was down 2.31% for the day. Kaleyra, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: KLR) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.98 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 16.53%.

(NYSE: JOF) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.89 on Friday, moving up 2.49%. Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE: MAV) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.48. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.

(NYSE: DUC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $9.82 with a daily change of up 1.03%. Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE: LGI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $17.23. Shares traded up 0.76%.

(NYSE: HZN) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.95. The stock was up 0.13% for the day. Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) shares set a new yearly high of $36.38 this morning. The stock was up 1.19% on the session.

(NYSE: IPI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.72. The stock traded up 3.05% on the session. ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ: CLPT) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.00 Friday. The stock was up 5.94% for the day.

(NYSE: NAZ) shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.43. Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) shares set a new yearly high of $9.50 this morning. The stock was up 7.1% on the session.

(NASDAQ: AMCI) shares hit a yearly high of $11.50. The stock traded up 6.37% on the session. Strattec Security (NASDAQ: STRT) shares set a new yearly high of $41.04 this morning. The stock was up 5.33% on the session.

(NYSE: EARN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $12.70 with a daily change of up 0.88%. Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE: RGT) shares were up 1.24% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.74.

(NYSE: NMT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.82 with a daily change of up 1.91%. Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ: TDAC) shares hit $11.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.62%.

(NYSE: JEQ) shares broke to $9.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.11%. HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ: HCCH) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.45 Friday. The stock was up 10.33% for the day.

(NASDAQ: DLPN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $3.72. Shares traded up 380.13%. Roth CH Acquisition I (NASDAQ: ROCH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $11.10 with a daily change of up 1.87%.

(NASDAQ: INOD) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.40. The stock was up 10.21% for the day. FTS International, Inc. Class A Common Stock (AMEX: FTSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.13 Friday. The stock was up 8.58% for the day.

(AMEX: CMT) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.72. The stock was up 2.68% for the day. Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ: TRIB) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.45. The stock was up 10.59% for the day.

(NASDAQ: CPST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.99. The stock traded up 5.01% on the session. Dover Motorsports (NYSE: DVD) shares were up 4.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.00.

(NASDAQ: BKEP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.80 on Friday morning, moving up 0.59%. Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ: ALAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.35. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.

(AMEX: UFAB) shares hit $4.94 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.1%. FreightCar America (NASDAQ: RAIL) shares were up 41.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.28.

(NASDAQ: CPTA) shares set a new yearly high of $12.24 this morning. The stock was up 1.69% on the session. Live Ventures (NASDAQ: LIVE) shares hit a yearly high of $12.98. The stock traded up 3.34% on the session.

