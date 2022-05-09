Earnings Scheduled For May 9, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Atlantica Sustainable AY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $277.90 million.

• NAPCO Security NSSC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $34.66 million.

• GEO Group GEO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $39.26 million.

• Madison Square Garden MSGE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $441.64 million.

• Mersana Therapeutics MRSN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $8.14 million.

• Alimera Sciences ALIM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $12.90 million.

• Eagle Pharmaceuticals EGRX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.88 per share on revenue of $123.33 million.

• Lordstown Motors RIDE is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Tegna TGNA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $772.03 million.

• Palantir Technologies PLTR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $443.42 million.

• Elanco Animal Health ELAN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• HF Sinclair DINO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion.

• Overseas Shipholding Gr OSG is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kandi Technologies Gr KNDI is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Alight ALIT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $728.01 million.

• Tredegar TG is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Thoughtworks Holding TWKS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $304.25 million.

• Marketwise MKTW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $129.97 million.

• Heska HSKA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.29 million.

• CareCloud MTBC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $33.80 million.

• Science 37 Hldgs SNCE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $15.06 million.

• Amicus Therapeutics FOLD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $77.13 million.

• Emerald Holding EEX is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ADC Therapeutics ADCT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $28.94 million.

• Fulcrum Therapeutics FULC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $3.94 million.

• Precision BioSciences DTIL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $6.63 million.

• Hilton Grand Vacations HGV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $763.90 million.

• LENSAR LNSR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $8.71 million.

• BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.15 per share on revenue of $120.00 thousand.

• R1 RCM RCM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $384.19 million.

• Real Brokerage REAX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $23.09 million.

• Azul AZUL is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.03 per share on revenue of $667.03 million.

• Veritiv VRTV is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Exelon EXC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $4.62 billion.

• Coty COTY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• AECOM ACM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $3.43 billion.

• Party City Holdco PRTY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $435.80 million.

• Macerich MAC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $205.34 million.

• Tyson Foods TSN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $12.84 billion.

• Jones Lang LaSalle JLL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• Blue Apron Hldgs APRN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $125.10 million.

• Duke Energy DUK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $6.37 billion.

• Energizer Holdings ENR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $655.38 million.

• Hawaiian Electric Indus HE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $735.96 million.

• Johnson Outdoors JOUT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $204.01 million.

• Treehouse Foods THS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• RadNet RDNT is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Audacy AUD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $279.12 million.

• Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Essential Utilities WTRG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $617.07 million.

• WideOpenWest WOW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $174.26 million.

• Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $53.50 million.

• BioNTech BNTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $9.71 per share on revenue of $4.59 billion.

• Madrigal Pharmaceuticals MDGL is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Clarivate CLVT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $668.29 million.

• Viatris VTRS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $4.23 billion.

• Element Solutions ESI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $677.73 million.

• Cano Health CANO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $666.03 million.

• Holly Energy Partners HEP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $117.25 million.

• Genie Energy GNE is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Rand Capital RAND is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kosmos Energy KOS is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Global Indemnity Group GBLI is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Tattooed Chef TTCF is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $64.41 million.

• Simon Property Group SPG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Beachbody Co BODY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $181.68 million.

• Clarus CLAR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $110.23 million.

• TaskUs TASK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $230.81 million.

• Ovintiv OVV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.

• Waitr Hldgs WTRH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $34.00 million.

• Lument Finance Trust LFT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $7.60 million.

• Jaguar Health JAGX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.62 million.

• Pennant Gr PNTG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $109.91 million.

• Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $10.90 million.

• PetMed Express PETS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $68.13 million.

• Park-Ohio Hldgs PKOH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $378.15 million.

• Romeo Power RMO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $10.39 million.

• CarGurus CARG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $403.11 million.

• Battalion Oil BATL is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Arcus Biosciences RCUS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $79.42 million.

• Novavax NVAX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.69 per share on revenue of $845.20 million.

• Hims & Hers Health HIMS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $91.17 million.

• Crescent Capital BDC CCAP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $25.94 million.

• StarTek SRT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $168.39 million.

• aTyr Pharma LIFE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $170.00 thousand.

• LivePerson LPSN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $125.35 million.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock CRD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $286.24 million.

• Information Servs Gr III is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $69.96 million.

• Fluent FLNT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $82.35 million.

• Equitable Holdings EQH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $3.64 billion.

• Helios Technologies HLIO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $221.02 million.

• EverCommerce EVCM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $140.69 million.

• PHX Minerals PHX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $10.90 million.

• Univar Solns UNVR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.

• MRC Global MRC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $717.48 million.

• Akerna KERN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $6.20 million.

• Bridge Investment Group BRDG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $66.15 million.

• Otonomy OTIC is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• FS KKR Capital FSK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $354.62 million.

• Hudbay Minerals HBM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $425.52 million.

• United Insurance Holdings UIHC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $153.31 million.

• National Health Investors NHI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $73.10 million.

• Rover Group ROVR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $26.54 million.

• Vishay Precision Group VPG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $83.00 million.

• Hyliion Holdings HYLN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $350.00 thousand.

• Magnolia Oil & Gas MGY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $336.48 million.

• ShockWave Medical SWAV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $86.41 million.

• Ritchie Bros Auctioneers RBA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $410.76 million.

• Suncor Energy SU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $12.45 billion.

• ATI Physical Therapy ATIP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $155.23 million.

• SI-BONE SIBN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $21.87 million.

• Quantum-Si QSI is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cvent Holding CVT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $133.22 million.

• Paragon 28 FNA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $37.47 million.

• LifeStance Health Gr LFST is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $199.06 million.

• Radius Global Infr RADI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $31.46 million.

• Nelnet NNI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $334.84 million.

• Ero Copper ERO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $156.68 million.

• New Mountain Finance NMFC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $68.03 million.

• Heliogen HLGN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF PRN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $2.79 million.

• Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs DNB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $537.31 million.

• Profound Medical PROF is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.70 million.

• Local Bounti LOCL is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Revolution Medicines RVMD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $8.50 million.

• Gevo GEVO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $110.00 thousand.

• AerSale ASLE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $89.40 million.

• Kaleyra KLR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $85.75 million.

• Aris Water Solutions ARIS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $66.95 million.

• Establishment Labs Hldgs ESTA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $35.26 million.

• Itau Unibanco Holding ITUB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $6.19 billion.

• Origin Mat ORGN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• FibroGen FGEN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $28.75 million.

• American Well AMWL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $64.94 million.

• BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $35.53 million.

• Maxar Technologies MAXR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $569.02 million.

• Berkeley Lights BLI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $20.22 million.

• Aterian ATER is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $46.71 million.

• Aziyo Biologics AZYO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $10.78 million.

• Augmedix AUGX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $6.91 million.

• Infrastructure and Energy IEA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $327.96 million.

• FedNat Holding FNHC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.35 per share on revenue of $66.74 million.

• Arcturus Therapeutics ARCT is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.44 per share on revenue of $6.30 million.

• Finance of America FOA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $404.65 million.

• i3 Verticals IIIV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $72.26 million.

• GTY Technology Holdings GTYH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $15.32 million.

• CompoSecure CMPO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $77.60 million.

• Enanta Pharmaceuticals ENTA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.43 per share on revenue of $20.67 million.

• DocGo DCGO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $103.86 million.

• Spark Networks LOV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $54.53 million.

• JFrog FROG is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Mammoth Energy Services TUSK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $70.93 million.

• Syndax Pharmaceuticals SNDX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.13 million.

• Peraso PRSO is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ocular Therapeutix OCUL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $14.20 million.

• James River Gr Hldgs JRVR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $201.97 million.

• ThredUp TDUP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $71.29 million.

• TMC Metals TMC is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Trinity Capital TRIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $25.38 million.

• Genasys GNSS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $12.16 million.

• Trxade Health MEDS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.21 million.

• Montrose Environmental Gr MEG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $133.20 million.

• Verra Mobility VRRM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $165.55 million.

• National CineMedia NCMI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $33.45 million.

• Castle Biosciences CSTL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $25.21 million.

• Intevac IVAC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $4.00 million.

• Oportun Financial OPRT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $194.08 million.

• Everbridge EVBG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $98.83 million.

• Broadmark Realty Capital BRMK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $32.10 million.

• PubMatic PUBM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $54.59 million.

• CarLotz LOTZ is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $73.40 million.

• Vicarious Surgical RBOT is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• TrueCar TRUE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $46.48 million.

• Canoo GOEV is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Mesa Air Group MESA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $124.61 million.

• MaxCyte MXCT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $8.46 million.

• Alico ALCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $51.40 million.

• Blink Charging BLNK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $6.87 million.

• Groupon GRPN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $165.81 million.

• AMC Entertainment AMC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $736.23 million.

• Aptose Biosciences APTO is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Akebia Therapeutics AKBA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $44.22 million.

• XPO Logistics XPO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $3.22 billion.

• Intl Flavors & Fragrances IFF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion.

• Lemonade LMND is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.43 per share on revenue of $43.21 million.

• Zynga ZNGA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $745.22 million.

• Valvoline VVV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $884.32 million.

• Microchip Technology MCHP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• RingCentral RNG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $458.69 million.

• GoodRx Holdings GDRX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $200.44 million.

• Upstart Hldgs UPST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $300.12 million.

• IAC/InterActive IAC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Clover Health Investments CLOV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $787.34 million.

• Vroom VRM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $878.13 million.

• Howard Hughes HHC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $122.65 million.

• Trex Co TREX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $326.87 million.

• Hillenbrand HI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $725.97 million.

• ICU Medical ICUI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $553.17 million.

• Matrix Service MTRX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $170.97 million.

• Cara Therapeutics CARA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $3.16 million.

• Babcock & Wilcox BW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $187.33 million.

• Angi ANGI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $433.38 million.

• Veeco Instruments VECO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $155.64 million.

• 3D Sys DDD is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Alto Ingredients ALTO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $341.88 million.

• Federal Agricultural AGM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $64.01 million.

• SmileDirectClub SDC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $134.22 million.

• Invacare IVC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $197.46 million.

• BWX Technologies BWXT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $517.86 million.

• ProAssurance PRA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $314.84 million.

• Primoris Services PRIM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $801.08 million.

• Assertio Holdings ASRT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $33.06 million.

• CrossAmerica Partners CAPL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $704.85 million.

• Cannae Holdings CNNE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $187.77 million.

• ESCO Technologies ESE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $189.67 million.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock CRD is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Brighthouse Finl BHF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.50 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.

• Advanced Emissions Solns ADES is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• BRT Apartments BRT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $10.76 million.

• RCI Hospitality Holdings RICK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $64.37 million.

• Asure Software ASUR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $23.50 million.

• AppFolio APPF is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Xperi Holding XPER is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $252.49 million.

• Investcorp Credit ICMB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $5.91 million.

• PRA Group PRAA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $253.46 million.

• First Eagle Alternative FCRD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $8.21 million.

• Gold Resource GORO is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Azenta AZTA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $142.10 million.

• MSA Safety MSA is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ipsidy AUID is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Eastern Co EML is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• FutureFuel FF is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hagerty HGTY is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

