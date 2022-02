Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular-metabolic diseases and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The product portfolio of the company includes MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule liver-directed B-selective THR agonist, which is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia. Also, MGL-3196 reduces triglycerides in the plasma and liver by increasing fat metabolism and shows an anti-diabetic action.