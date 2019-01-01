|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.330
|0.210
|-0.1200
|REV
|68.470M
|60.717M
|-7.753M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in PetMed Express’s space includes: 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS), Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN), Cango (NYSE:CANG), LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) and iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI).
The latest price target for PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting PETS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -20.60% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) is $26.45 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.
PetMed Express’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for PetMed Express.
PetMed Express is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.