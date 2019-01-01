QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
24.35 - 26.6
Vol / Avg.
469.1K/418.8K
Div / Yield
1.2/4.83%
52 Wk
21.64 - 46.67
Mkt Cap
554.9M
Payout Ratio
109.26
Open
24.42
P/E
22.98
EPS
0.21
Shares
21M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 10:18AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 5:46AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 9:42AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 8:49AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 6:22AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 4:00PM
Benzinga - Oct 1, 2021, 5:08AM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 9:32AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 9:02AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 8:43AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 8:28AM
Benzinga - Jun 15, 2021, 11:56AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
PetMed Express Inc along with its and subsidiaries is a leading nationwide pet pharmacy. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. The company generates its revenue by selling pet medications and pet supplies primarily to retail consumers.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3300.210 -0.1200
REV68.470M60.717M-7.753M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PetMed Express Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PetMed Express (PETS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PetMed Express's (PETS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PetMed Express (PETS) stock?

A

The latest price target for PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting PETS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -20.60% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PetMed Express (PETS)?

A

The stock price for PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) is $26.45 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does PetMed Express (PETS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) reporting earnings?

A

PetMed Express’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is PetMed Express (PETS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PetMed Express.

Q

What sector and industry does PetMed Express (PETS) operate in?

A

PetMed Express is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.