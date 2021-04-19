Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Before 10 a.m. ET Monday, 197 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Things to Consider:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares broke to $261.48 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.27%.

(NYSE:PCF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.32 on Monday morning, moving up 0.71%. MFS Special Value (NYSE:MFV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.52 on Monday.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.