Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Before 10 a.m. ET Monday, 197 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Things to Consider:
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
- MFS Special Value (NYSE:MFV) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN)'s stock rose the most, as it traded up 56.7% to reach a new 52-week high.
The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares broke to $261.48 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.27%.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares hit $2,318.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.45%.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2,304.09 on Monday morning, moving up 0.53%.
- Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) stock made a new 52-week high of $79.56 Monday. The stock was up 0.44% for the day.
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $44.30 with a daily change of up 0.52%.
- Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) shares were down 0.14% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $93.43.
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $95.13 on Monday morning, moving up 0.16%.
- Diageo (NYSE:DEO) stock hit a yearly high price of $179.48. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
- Target (NYSE:TGT) shares set a new yearly high of $210.42 this morning. The stock was up 0.65% on the session.
- Vale (NYSE:VALE) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.64. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.
- Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $119.61 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.02%.
- Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $180.71 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.41%.
- Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) stock hit a yearly high price of $102.34. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.
- Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.58. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
- Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.69 Monday. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.
- VMware (NYSE:VMW) shares broke to $167.81 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.84%.
- HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $197.25 with a daily change of down 2.1%.
- Moody's (NYSE:MCO) shares hit $323.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.46%.
- MetLife (NYSE:MET) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $63.53 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.23%.
- Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) stock made a new 52-week high of $60.97 Monday. The stock was up 0.05% for the day.
- RELX (NYSE:RELX) shares hit a yearly high of $27.04. The stock traded down 0.37% on the session.
- Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) shares hit $98.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.75%.
- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) shares broke to $36.20 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.22%.
- Barclays (NYSE:BCS) shares set a new yearly high of $10.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session.
- IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) stock made a new 52-week high of $104.15 Monday. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.
- eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares set a new 52-week high of $65.11 on Monday, moving down 0.43%.
- Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) shares hit $2.43 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.05%.
- BCE (NYSE:BCE) shares were up 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.73.
- Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $139.31. Shares traded up 0.38%.
- Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $172.80 with a daily change of down 0.55%.
- Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $99.84. Shares traded up 0.08%.
- Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.48. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session.
- O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares hit $536.49 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.71%.
- BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock set a new 52-week high of $156.81 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.93%.
- Aflac (NYSE:AFL) shares were down 0.26% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $53.65 for a change of down 0.26%.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $165.65. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session.
- Allstate (NYSE:ALL) shares hit $122.88 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.71%.
- Corning (NYSE:GLW) shares were up 1.2% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.66.
- Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) shares hit $143.18 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.05%.
- D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $96.91 with a daily change of down 0.62%.
- Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) shares hit $59.74 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.17%.
- AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $1,504.85. Shares traded down 0.04%.
- Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $40.84. Shares traded up 0.61%.
- NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) shares were up 0.55% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.56.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares were down 0.64% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $180.94 for a change of down 0.64%.
- Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) shares hit $52.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%.
- Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $117.05. Shares traded down 0.09%.
- Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.78 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.08%.
- Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $249.67. Shares traded down 0.04%.
- Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) shares were down 0.54% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $79.27.
- Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares hit $518.66 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.34%.
- Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) shares set a new 52-week high of $263.62 on Monday, moving down 0.46%.
- Coca-Cola European (NYSE:CCEP) stock made a new 52-week high of $55.46 Monday. The stock was down 0.15% for the day.
- POSCO (NYSE:PKX) stock hit a yearly high price of $79.48. The stock was up 2.7% for the day.
- West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) stock hit a yearly high price of $316.57. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.
- International Paper (NYSE:IP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.67 on Monday morning, moving down 0.44%.
- Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $184.37 Monday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
- Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) shares set a new yearly high of $143.43 this morning. The stock was up 0.23% on the session.
- Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $33.55 with a daily change of up 0.06%.
- Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) shares were down 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.36.
- Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $151.99. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session.
- Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.58 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.12%.
- WPP (NYSE:WPP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $68.10. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.
- Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) shares broke to $200.94 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.08%.
- Charles River (NYSE:CRL) stock set a new 52-week high of $324.47 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).
- PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) shares were down 0.06% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.49.
- VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.14 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%.
- Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) stock made a new 52-week high of $1,308.03 Monday. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.
- WestRock (NYSE:WRK) shares set a new 52-week high of $54.99 on Monday, moving down 1.08%.
- JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) shares set a new yearly high of $132.68 this morning. The stock was down 0.23% on the session.
- Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $39.84. Shares traded up 0.1%.
- Textron (NYSE:TXT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $59.95 on Monday morning, moving up 0.86%.
- Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) stock hit a yearly high price of $237.54. The stock was down 0.42% for the day.
- Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) shares hit $195.98 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.31%.
- Lennox International (NYSE:LII) shares reached a new 52-week high of $336.44 on Monday morning, moving down 0.07%.
- Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) shares were down 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $147.03.
- Globe Life (NYSE:GL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $105.05 with a daily change of down 0.16%.
- Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) stock set a new 52-week high of $114.28 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.66%.
- Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) shares hit $29.28 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.72%.
- Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) shares set a new yearly high of $116.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.
- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $35.00. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.
- Watsco (NYSE:WSO) stock set a new 52-week high of $286.94 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.37%.
- Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.72 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%.
- Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $104.76 on Monday morning, moving up 3.26%.
- Pentair (NYSE:PNR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $64.46 with a daily change of up 0.28%.
- Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) shares hit $55.73 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.05%.
- Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares were down 0.22% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.48.
- Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.45 Monday. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.
- Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $153.68 with a daily change of up 0.33%.
- AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares hit $17.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.15%.
- Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $177.98 with a daily change of down 0.34%.
- Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares hit $19.76 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.64%.
- Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $117.89. Shares traded down 0.49%.
- CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.96 on Monday, moving up 0.39%.
- Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX) shares hit $5.78 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.96%.
- FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) shares were down 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $58.77.
- Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) stock set a new 52-week high of $104.40 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.18%.
- Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares were up 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $85.69.
- AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) shares broke to $49.63 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.27%.
- Braskem (NYSE:BAK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.55. The stock traded up 3.42% on the session.
- Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.00. The stock traded up 2.34% on the session.
- Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) shares were down 0.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.15.
- Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $111.23 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%.
- Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $46.44. Shares traded up 10.94%.
- Alcoa (NYSE:AA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.54. The stock traded down 0.48% on the session.
- MDU Resources Gr (NYSE:MDU) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.01. The stock was down 0.37% for the day.
- SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) shares were up 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.56.
- Primerica (NYSE:PRI) shares hit a yearly high of $162.86. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.
- Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) shares hit a yearly high of $94.37. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.
- Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $73.49. Shares traded up 1.12%.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares hit a yearly high of $34.98. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session.
- Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) shares were down 1.56% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.66 for a change of down 1.56%.
- Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) stock made a new 52-week high of $115.62 Monday. The stock was down 0.21% for the day.
- Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $37.31 with a daily change of up 1.5%.
- Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) shares set a new yearly high of $28.48 this morning. The stock was up 4.01% on the session.
- UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $81.90. Shares traded down 2.05%.
- KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares were down 0.72% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.09 for a change of down 0.72%.
- Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) shares set a new 52-week high of $98.50 on Monday, moving up 0.1%.
- Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) shares were down 1.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.52.
- Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $44.92. Shares traded down 0.38%.
- LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares hit $169.98 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.03%.
- PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) stock hit a yearly high price of $62.49. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
- Installed Building Prods (NYSE:IBP) shares broke to $133.23 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.62%.
- Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.50. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
- Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) shares hit a yearly high of $64.29. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session.
- Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) stock set a new 52-week high of $66.36 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.45%.
- Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $33.99 with a daily change of up 0.15%.
- Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.09 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.43%.
- AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $68.79. Shares traded up 0.57%.
- JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.33 on Monday, moving down 0.84%.
- Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $72.64. The stock traded down 0.37% on the session.
- Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $42.49 with a daily change of up 0.43%.
- Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) stock hit a yearly high price of $63.37. The stock was up 2.85% for the day.
- Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) stock set a new 52-week high of $119.60 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.92%.
- Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) shares hit $68.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.01%.
- CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) shares set a new yearly high of $142.46 this morning. The stock was down 0.32% on the session.
- PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PTY) shares hit $18.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.16%.
- Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) shares were up 1.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.30.
- B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) stock set a new 52-week high of $72.69 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.71%.
- COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.51. Shares traded down 0.07%.
- Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.32 on Monday morning, moving up 2.35%.
- Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares set a new yearly high of $16.47 this morning. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $8.05. Shares traded up 4.37%.
- Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE:ETG) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.16 on Monday, moving up 0.6%.
- H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.34 on Monday morning, moving up 0.29%.
- Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.66 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.13%.
- PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) shares were up 5.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.02 for a change of up 5.19%.
- Knoll (NYSE:KNL) shares broke to $23.22 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 32.27%.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares hit a yearly high of $8.43. The stock traded up 4.24% on the session.
- Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.31 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.29%.
- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) shares set a new 52-week high of $69.09 on Monday, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPC) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.62 on Monday, moving down 0.07%.
- Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE:RA) shares set a new yearly high of $22.04 this morning. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.
- UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.18. The stock traded down 0.5% on the session.
- HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.07 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.46%.
- John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE:PDT) shares were up 0.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.71.
- CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) shares were up 0.41% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.94.
- Valhi (NYSE:VHI) shares were down 0.78% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.70.
- KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) shares were up 0.79% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.15 for a change of up 0.79%.
- Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.97 on Monday, moving down 0.18%.
- Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE:DFP) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.20 Monday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.
- Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.74. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.
- Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.28 Monday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
- One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) shares set a new yearly high of $24.49 this morning. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.
- Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.48. The stock traded down 0.79% on the session.
- Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.99. The stock traded up 2.6% on the session.
- Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.15 on Monday morning, moving down 0.07%.
- Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE:SPLP) shares set a new yearly high of $19.47 this morning. The stock was up 1.94% on the session.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $8.09. Shares traded down 3.02%.
- Nuveen Real Asset I&G (NYSE:JRI) shares hit $15.48 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares were up 8.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.24.
- Greenhill & Co (NYSE:GHL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $19.13. Shares traded down 0.85%.
- Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.83. Shares traded up 0.37%.
- First Trust MLP (NYSE:FEI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.16. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.13. The stock traded up 4.63% on the session.
- Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.95. The stock traded up 5.65% on the session.
- Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.90 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 56.7%.
- SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.34 on Monday, moving up 0.74%.
- Nuveen Tax-advantaged (NYSE:JTD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.49. The stock traded down 0.13% on the session.
- Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) shares were down 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.91.
- First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.76. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
- Avenue Income Credit (NYSE:ACP) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.30. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
- Guggenheim Credit (NYSE:GGM) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.71 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.44%.
- Richmond Mutual Bancorp (NASDAQ:RMBI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.50. The stock traded down 0.17% on the session.
- LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) shares hit a yearly high of $6.28. The stock traded down 2.56% on the session.
- Citizens Community (NASDAQ:CZWI) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.75 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.51%.
- Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX:IAF) shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.34.
- Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE:AGD) shares broke to $11.66 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.34%.
- First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ:FCRD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.29 with a daily change of up 0.11%.
- American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) shares were up 27.68% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.08.
- China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.66. The stock was up 8.59% for the day.
- AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) shares set a new yearly high of $16.30 this morning. The stock was up 6.75% on the session.
- GAMCO Natural Resources (NYSE:GNT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.44 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.24%.
- Delaware Investments Div (NYSE:DDF) shares hit a yearly high of $11.16. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session.
- Village Bank & Trust Finl (NASDAQ:VBFC) shares were down 0.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.99 for a change of down 0.02%.
- High Income Securities (NYSE:PCF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.32 on Monday morning, moving up 0.71%.
- MFS Special Value (NYSE:MFV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.52 on Monday.
Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.
Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas