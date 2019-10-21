Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Monday morning saw 215 companies set new 52-week highs.

Significant Points:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Labrador Iron Mines Hldgs (OTC: LBRMF) .

. M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE: MDC) traded down 1.07% to reach its 52-week high but quickly fell, making it the smallest gainer.

traded down 1.07% to reach its 52-week high but quickly fell, making it the smallest gainer.



Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday are as follows:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were up 1.44% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $238.14 for a change of up 1.44%.

shares were up 1.44% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $238.14 for a change of up 1.44%. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $122.04 with a daily change of up 1.63%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $122.04 with a daily change of up 1.63%. Home Depot (NYSE: HD) stock set a new 52-week high of $238.89 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.4%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $238.89 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.4%. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) shares set a new 52-week high of $81.84 on Monday, moving up 0.67%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $81.84 on Monday, moving up 0.67%. Nike (NYSE: NKE) stock set a new 52-week high of $96.76 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.19%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $96.76 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.19%. Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.76 on Monday morning, moving down 0.63%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.76 on Monday morning, moving down 0.63%. Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $103.08 with a daily change of up 0.01%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $103.08 with a daily change of up 0.01%. PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE: PNC) shares hit $144.71 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.47%.

shares hit $144.71 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.47%. Target (NYSE: TGT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $113.75 on Monday morning, moving up 0.45%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $113.75 on Monday morning, moving up 0.45%. Prologis (NYSE: PLD) shares were up 0.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $89.98.

shares were up 0.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $89.98. Deere (NYSE: DE) shares were up 0.21% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $174.70.

shares were up 0.21% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $174.70. Dollar General (NYSE: DG) shares hit $165.29 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.01%.

shares hit $165.29 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.01%. Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.06 Monday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $45.06 Monday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day. VF (NYSE: VFC) shares hit a yearly high of $93.16. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $93.16. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session. Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $88.50 with a daily change of up 0.11%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $88.50 with a daily change of up 0.11%. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $220.61. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $220.61. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session. PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $124.91 with a daily change of up 0.78%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $124.91 with a daily change of up 0.78%. Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $271.96. Shares traded up 0.31%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $271.96. Shares traded up 0.31%. Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) shares hit $133.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.33%.

shares hit $133.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.33%. IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $70.16 with a daily change of up 0.32%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $70.16 with a daily change of up 0.32%. Realty Income (NYSE: O) shares were up 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $79.60.

shares were up 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $79.60. PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) stock made a new 52-week high of $73.02 Monday. The stock was up 2.02% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $73.02 Monday. The stock was up 2.02% for the day. Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) shares hit a yearly high of $36.59. The stock traded up 2.61% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $36.59. The stock traded up 2.61% on the session. Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE: ARE) stock set a new 52-week high of $156.23 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.31%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $156.23 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.31%. Lennar (NYSE: LEN-B) shares were up 0.92% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.94 for a change of up 0.92%.

shares were up 0.92% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.94 for a change of up 0.92%. Lennar (NYSE: LEN) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.18 Monday. The stock was up 0.91% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $49.18 Monday. The stock was up 0.91% for the day. Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) shares were up 0.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.89 for a change of up 0.41%.

shares were up 0.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.89 for a change of up 0.41%. W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) shares set a new yearly high of $93.54 this morning. The stock was down 0.07% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $93.54 this morning. The stock was down 0.07% on the session. Mid-America Apartment (NYSE: MAA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $135.54. Shares traded up 0.48%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $135.54. Shares traded up 0.48%. Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares were up 14.38% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $96.51.

shares were up 14.38% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $96.51. CarMax (NYSE: KMX) shares set a new 52-week high of $95.00 on Monday, moving up 1.42%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $95.00 on Monday, moving up 1.42%. UDR (NYSE: UDR) shares set a new yearly high of $49.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.16% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $49.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.16% on the session. Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) shares hit a yearly high of $156.50. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $156.50. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session. Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ: ODFL) shares hit $179.96 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.0%.

shares hit $179.96 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.0%. Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) shares set a new yearly high of $147.08 this morning. The stock was up 1.18% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $147.08 this morning. The stock was up 1.18% on the session. Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMK) shares were up 0.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.12.

shares were up 0.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.12. Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMA) shares broke to $43.60 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.51%.

shares broke to $43.60 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.51%. NVR (NYSE: NVR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $3,915.88 with a daily change of up 1.0%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $3,915.88 with a daily change of up 1.0%. Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: JEC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $94.26. Shares traded up 0.74%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $94.26. Shares traded up 0.74%. Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.64. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.64. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session. Masco (NYSE: MAS) shares were up 0.66% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.35.

shares were up 0.66% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.35. Camden Prop Trust (NYSE: CPT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $114.89 on Monday morning, moving up 0.04%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $114.89 on Monday morning, moving up 0.04%. Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $44.71 with a daily change of down 0.35%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $44.71 with a daily change of down 0.35%. Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $162.39 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $162.39 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) shares hit $42.88 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.43%.

shares hit $42.88 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.43%. The Western Union (NYSE: WU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.18. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.18. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session. Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) shares broke to $27.31 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.56%.

shares broke to $27.31 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.56%. Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.17 on Monday morning, moving up 0.2%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.17 on Monday morning, moving up 0.2%. Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.96 on Monday morning, moving up 0.41%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.96 on Monday morning, moving up 0.41%. WSP Global (OTC: WSPOF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $62.11 with a daily change of up 0.76%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $62.11 with a daily change of up 0.76%. AerCap Holdings (NYSE: AER) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $56.81 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.31%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $56.81 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.31%. Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) stock hit a yearly high price of $59.08. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $59.08. The stock was down 0.29% for the day. Old Republic Intl (NYSE: ORI) shares hit a yearly high of $23.95. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $23.95. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session. Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.25 Monday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $38.25 Monday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day. GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.63 on Monday morning, moving up 0.32%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.63 on Monday morning, moving up 0.32%. American Campus (NYSE: ACC) shares hit a yearly high of $49.34. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $49.34. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session. Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.15. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.15. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session. Healthcare Trust (NYSE: HTA) shares were up 0.1% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.36 for a change of up 0.1%.

shares were up 0.1% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.36 for a change of up 0.1%. Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.85. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $20.85. The stock was up 0.72% for the day. AECOM (NYSE: ACM) shares were up 1.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.49.

shares were up 1.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.49. Synnex (NYSE: SNX) shares were up 0.73% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $118.43.

shares were up 0.73% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $118.43. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.16. The stock traded up 1.38% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.16. The stock traded up 1.38% on the session. Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) shares set a new yearly high of $71.19 this morning. The stock was up 2.18% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $71.19 this morning. The stock was up 2.18% on the session. First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ: FCNCA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $488.26 with a daily change of up 1.07%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $488.26 with a daily change of up 1.07%. Jabil (NYSE: JBL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $36.69. Shares traded up 1.73%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $36.69. Shares traded up 1.73%. TFS Financial (NASDAQ: TFSL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.84. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.84. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session. First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) shares hit a yearly high of $40.38. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $40.38. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session. Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) stock made a new 52-week high of $132.81 Monday. The stock was up 1.1% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $132.81 Monday. The stock was up 1.1% for the day. Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $107.93.

shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $107.93. MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) shares were up 0.62% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.34.

shares were up 0.62% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.34. EMCOR Group (NYSE: EME) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $90.33. Shares traded up 1.66%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $90.33. Shares traded up 1.66%. Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) shares were up 0.32% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.57 for a change of up 0.32%.

shares were up 0.32% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.57 for a change of up 0.32%. EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) stock set a new 52-week high of $128.48 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.28%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $128.48 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.28%. Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares were up 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.03.

shares were up 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.03. Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ: BHFAP) shares were down 0.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.55 for a change of down 0.19%.

shares were down 0.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.55 for a change of down 0.19%. Tetra Tech (NASDAQ: TTEK) shares were up 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $89.42.

shares were up 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $89.42. First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ: FFIN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $35.34. Shares traded up 1.92%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $35.34. Shares traded up 1.92%. Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.06 on Monday, moving up 0.84%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $49.06 on Monday, moving up 0.84%. RLI (NYSE: RLI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $98.23 with a daily change of up 1.55%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $98.23 with a daily change of up 1.55%. Aaron's (NYSE: AAN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $72.97 with a daily change of up 1.69%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $72.97 with a daily change of up 1.69%. Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ: CCMP) shares hit $148.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.68%.

shares hit $148.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.68%. Enstar Gr (NASDAQ: ESGR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $194.62. Shares traded up 1.24%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $194.62. Shares traded up 1.24%. Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) shares hit a yearly high of $93.33. The stock traded up 1.71% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $93.33. The stock traded up 1.71% on the session. Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.55 on Monday, moving up 1.37%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $76.55 on Monday, moving up 1.37%. Medicines Co (NASDAQ: MDCO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $57.44. Shares traded up 0.33%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $57.44. Shares traded up 0.33%. Valley National (NASDAQ: VLY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $11.52 with a daily change of up 1.41%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $11.52 with a daily change of up 1.41%. Cosan (NYSE: CZZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.08. The stock traded up 1.87% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.08. The stock traded up 1.87% on the session. Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $20.04. Shares traded up 0.25%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $20.04. Shares traded up 0.25%. Centerra Gold (OTC: CAGDF) shares were down 0.83% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.70 for a change of down 0.83%.

shares were down 0.83% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.70 for a change of down 0.83%. Dream Global REIT (OTC: DUNDF) shares hit a yearly high of $12.71. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $12.71. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session. RH (NYSE: RH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $186.38. Shares traded up 2.45%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $186.38. Shares traded up 2.45%. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE: KW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $22.83. Shares traded up 1.63%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $22.83. Shares traded up 1.63%. Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $76.29 with a daily change of up 0.55%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $76.29 with a daily change of up 0.55%. Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE: SSD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $73.19 with a daily change of up 1.19%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $73.19 with a daily change of up 1.19%. KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.75. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.75. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session. Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) shares were up 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.81.

shares were up 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.81. Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.00. The stock traded up 1.71% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.00. The stock traded up 1.71% on the session. Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $185.54. The stock traded down 0.9% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $185.54. The stock traded down 0.9% on the session. Brady (NYSE: BRC) shares set a new yearly high of $56.44 this morning. The stock was up 2.0% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $56.44 this morning. The stock was up 2.0% on the session. PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) shares were up 1.4% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.79.

shares were up 1.4% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.79. Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) shares hit a yearly high of $75.68. The stock traded up 1.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $75.68. The stock traded up 1.35% on the session. SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC) shares hit a yearly high of $15.24. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $15.24. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session. Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.91 Monday. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $27.91 Monday. The stock was up 0.51% for the day. M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE: MDC) shares broke to $46.30 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.54%.

shares broke to $46.30 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.54%. Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) stock made a new 52-week high of $62.98 Monday. The stock was up 1.43% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $62.98 Monday. The stock was up 1.43% for the day. Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $99.67 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.89%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $99.67 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.89%. Lexington Realty (NYSE: LXP) shares hit a yearly high of $10.69. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $10.69. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session. PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.08 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.37%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.08 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.37%. Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.99 on Monday morning, moving up 1.02%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.99 on Monday morning, moving up 1.02%. Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.53%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.53%. Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) shares set a new 52-week high of $108.00 on Monday, moving up 1.21%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $108.00 on Monday, moving up 1.21%. Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR) shares set a new yearly high of $10.12 this morning. The stock was up 1.97% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $10.12 this morning. The stock was up 1.97% on the session. Otter Tail (NASDAQ: OTTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $55.26. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $55.26. The stock was up 0.65% for the day. LegacyTexas Financial Gr (NASDAQ: LTXB) stock hit a yearly high price of $44.25. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $44.25. The stock was up 1.17% for the day. TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.20 on Monday morning, moving up 1.46%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.20 on Monday morning, moving up 1.46%. Retail Opportunity Inv (NASDAQ: ROIC) shares broke to $18.69 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.92%.

shares broke to $18.69 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.92%. Innergex Renewable Energy (OTC: INGXF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.15. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.15. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session. LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.43 Monday. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $52.43 Monday. The stock was up 0.32% for the day. National Storage (NYSE: NSA) shares set a new yearly high of $34.94 this morning. The stock was up 1.23% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $34.94 this morning. The stock was up 1.23% on the session. Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) shares set a new 52-week high of $104.72 on Monday, moving up 1.82%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $104.72 on Monday, moving up 1.82%. PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE: PMT) shares hit a yearly high of $22.75. The stock traded up 1.29% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $22.75. The stock traded up 1.29% on the session. Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ: CFFN) shares broke to $14.39 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.55%.

shares broke to $14.39 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.55%. Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) shares set a new yearly high of $32.91 this morning. The stock was up 1.59% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $32.91 this morning. The stock was up 1.59% on the session. Knowles (NYSE: KN) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.08. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $22.08. The stock was up 0.51% for the day. Columbia Financial (NASDAQ: CLBK) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.16 Monday. The stock was up 1.68% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $16.16 Monday. The stock was up 1.68% for the day. Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.84 on Monday, moving up 0.36%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $24.84 on Monday, moving up 0.36%. Installed Building Prods (NYSE: IBP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $66.26. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $66.26. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session. Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.45 on Monday morning, moving up 0.95%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.45 on Monday morning, moving up 0.95%. SPX (NYSE: SPXC) shares hit a yearly high of $41.83. The stock traded up 2.17% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $41.83. The stock traded up 2.17% on the session. Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) shares were up 1.66% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.37 for a change of up 1.66%.

shares were up 1.66% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.37 for a change of up 1.66%. Equitable Group (OTC: EQGPF) shares hit a yearly high of $83.88. The stock traded flat% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $83.88. The stock traded flat% on the session. Heartland Express (NASDAQ: HTLD) shares set a new yearly high of $22.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.23% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $22.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.23% on the session. BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ: BMCH) shares hit a yearly high of $28.72. The stock traded up 1.55% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $28.72. The stock traded up 1.55% on the session. US Physical Therapy (NYSE: USPH) shares hit a yearly high of $139.67. The stock traded up 2.59% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $139.67. The stock traded up 2.59% on the session. Westamerica Banc (NASDAQ: WABC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.40 on Monday morning, moving up 1.44%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.40 on Monday morning, moving up 1.44%. Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares set a new yearly high of $5.72 this morning. The stock was up 1.51% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $5.72 this morning. The stock was up 1.51% on the session. Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) stock made a new 52-week high of $94.49 Monday. The stock was up 1.86% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $94.49 Monday. The stock was up 1.86% for the day. Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALDR) shares were up 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.00.

shares were up 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.00. Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.66 on Monday morning, moving up 0.12%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.66 on Monday morning, moving up 0.12%. Ship Finance Intl (NYSE: SFL) shares hit a yearly high of $14.95. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $14.95. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session. Easterly Government Props (NYSE: DEA) shares hit a yearly high of $21.97. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $21.97. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session. American Finance Trust (NASDAQ: AFIN) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.48 on Monday, moving up 2.49%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $14.48 on Monday, moving up 2.49%. Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.38 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.11%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.38 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.11%. American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $98.00. Shares traded up 0.75%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $98.00. Shares traded up 0.75%. Atkore International Gr (NYSE: ATKR) shares were up 2.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.41.

shares were up 2.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.41. Universal Health Realty (NYSE: UHT) shares hit a yearly high of $108.73. The stock traded up 1.42% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $108.73. The stock traded up 1.42% on the session. CBIZ (NYSE: CBZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.72 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.0%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.72 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.0%. Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ: CASH) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.86 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.1%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $35.86 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.1%. Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC) shares were up 1.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.44.

shares were up 1.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.44. Knoll (NYSE: KNL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $25.98 with a daily change of up 1.64%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $25.98 with a daily change of up 1.64%. Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.35. The stock was up 2.42% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $42.35. The stock was up 2.42% for the day. GMS (NYSE: GMS) shares hit $30.56 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.26%.

shares hit $30.56 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.26%. NexPoint Residential (NYSE: NXRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.38 on Monday, moving up 0.26%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $50.38 on Monday, moving up 0.26%. Kemet (NYSE: KEM) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.41. The stock was down 1.07% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $23.41. The stock was down 1.07% for the day. Benchmark Electronics (NYSE: BHE) shares were up 1.62% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.23.

shares were up 1.62% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.23. CTS (NYSE: CTS) shares hit a yearly high of $34.17. The stock traded up 1.38% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $34.17. The stock traded up 1.38% on the session. M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) shares were up 0.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.99.

shares were up 0.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.99. Douglas Dynamics (NYSE: PLOW) shares hit $45.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.84%.

shares hit $45.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.84%. Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) shares were up 1.1% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.46 for a change of up 1.1%.

shares were up 1.1% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.46 for a change of up 1.1%. Franklin Street Props (AMEX: FSP) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.85 Monday. The stock was up 2.29% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $8.85 Monday. The stock was up 2.29% for the day. Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.38 Monday. The stock was up 1.42% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $33.38 Monday. The stock was up 1.42% for the day. Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT) shares were up 1.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.98.

shares were up 1.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.98. SP Plus (NASDAQ: SP) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.05 on Monday, moving up 1.61%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $39.05 on Monday, moving up 1.61%. Investors Real Estate (NYSE: IRET) shares reached a new 52-week high of $78.25 on Monday morning, moving down 0.01%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $78.25 on Monday morning, moving down 0.01%. Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ: PLMR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $44.05 with a daily change of up 1.26%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $44.05 with a daily change of up 1.26%. Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ: GSBC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $61.57 with a daily change of up 0.68%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $61.57 with a daily change of up 0.68%. Oritani Financial (NASDAQ: ORIT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.57 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.27%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.57 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.27%. Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ: NFBK) shares were up 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.95.

shares were up 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.95. Construction Partners (NASDAQ: ROAD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.21. The stock traded down 0.35% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.21. The stock traded down 0.35% on the session. Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: DCOM) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.43 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.26%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $22.43 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.26%. William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH) shares were up 1.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.62.

shares were up 1.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.62. Regis (NYSE: RGS) shares set a new yearly high of $21.15 this morning. The stock was up 3.31% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $21.15 this morning. The stock was up 3.31% on the session. Costamare (NYSE: CMRE) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.91 Monday. The stock was up 0.44% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $6.91 Monday. The stock was up 0.44% for the day. Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares broke to $3.14 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.92%.

shares broke to $3.14 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.92%. UMH Properties (NYSE: UMH) shares hit $14.89 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.62%.

shares hit $14.89 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.62%. CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE: CTT) shares were down 0.51% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.68.

shares were down 0.51% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.68. True North Commercial (OTC: TUERF) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.46. The stock was up 7.73% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $5.46. The stock was up 7.73% for the day. NRC Group Holdings (AMEX: NRCG) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.84 on Monday, moving up 1.26%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $12.84 on Monday, moving up 1.26%. Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.45. The stock traded down 0.17% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.45. The stock traded down 0.17% on the session. Haynes International (NASDAQ: HAYN) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.50 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.49%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $37.50 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.49%. Beazer Homes USA (NYSE: BZH) shares were up 1.73% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.34 for a change of up 1.73%.

shares were up 1.73% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.34 for a change of up 1.73%. PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.43. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.43. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session. Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $12.74. Shares traded up 0.39%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $12.74. Shares traded up 0.39%. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.97. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.97. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session. MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE: MX) shares were up 3.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.09.

shares were up 3.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.09. Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ: STRL) shares hit $16.63 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.83%.

shares hit $16.63 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.83%. Lawson Products (NASDAQ: LAWS) shares set a new yearly high of $43.29 this morning. The stock was up 1.05% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $43.29 this morning. The stock was up 1.05% on the session. Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $12.69. Shares traded up 3.78%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $12.69. Shares traded up 3.78%. Vince Holding (NYSE: VNCE) shares hit $22.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.97%.

shares hit $22.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.97%. First Business Financial (NASDAQ: FBIZ) shares were up 1.57% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.28 for a change of up 1.57%.

shares were up 1.57% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.28 for a change of up 1.57%. Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.75 on Monday morning, moving up 0.53%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.75 on Monday morning, moving up 0.53%. Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ: TRCB) shares hit $20.96 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.62%.

shares hit $20.96 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.62%. Abitibi Royalties (OTC: ATBYF) shares broke to $11.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.87%.

shares broke to $11.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.87%. Pan Orient Energy (OTC: POEFF) shares were up 2.76% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.02.

shares were up 2.76% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.02. Urbana (OTC: UBAAF) shares broke to $2.03 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.4%.

shares broke to $2.03 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.4%. Green Hygienics Holdings (OTC: GRYN) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.34 Monday. The stock was up 20.33% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $2.34 Monday. The stock was up 20.33% for the day. Swiss Water Decaffeinated (OTC: SWSSF) shares set a new yearly high of $4.97 this morning. The stock was up 5.97% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $4.97 this morning. The stock was up 5.97% on the session. State Bank (OTC: SBAZ) shares were up 1.06% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.09.

shares were up 1.06% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.09. Butler National (OTC: BUKS) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.52 Monday. The stock was up 4.17% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.52 Monday. The stock was up 4.17% for the day. Sanara MedTech (OTC: SMTI) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.90 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.76%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $10.90 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.76%. Truxton (OTC: TRUX) shares were up 0.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.50.

shares were up 0.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.50. Gatekeeper Systems (OTC: GKPRF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.16 on Monday morning, moving up 0.81%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.16 on Monday morning, moving up 0.81%. Vanstar Mining Resources (OTC: VMNGF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.23 this morning. The stock was up 4.44% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $0.23 this morning. The stock was up 4.44% on the session. Barrian Mining (OTC: BARRF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.21 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.84%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.21 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.84%. Greenstar Biosciences (OTC: GTSIF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.09 Monday. The stock was up 4.76% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.09 Monday. The stock was up 4.76% for the day. Bowlin Travel Centers (OTC: BWTL) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.00 Monday. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $4.00 Monday. The stock was flat% for the day. Powersafe Technology (OTC: PSFT) shares hit $0.0025 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 19.05%.

shares hit $0.0025 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 19.05%. Camarico Inv Gr (OTC: PSCSF) shares were up 4319900.0% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.04 for a change of up 4319900.0%.

shares were up 4319900.0% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.04 for a change of up 4319900.0%. Promithian Global (OTC: PGVI) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.60 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 16.0%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $1.60 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 16.0%. Kal Energy (OTC: KALG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.002. The stock traded up 3500.0% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.002. The stock traded up 3500.0% on the session. Interlink Plus (OTC: ITRK) shares were up 355.71% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.03.

shares were up 355.71% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.03. Invent Ventures (OTC: IDEA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.08. The stock traded up 169.87% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.08. The stock traded up 169.87% on the session. Nacel Energy (OTC: NCEN) shares were up 29.63% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.0039 for a change of up 29.63%.

shares were up 29.63% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.0039 for a change of up 29.63%. A1 Group (OTC: AWON) shares set a new yearly high of $0.0025 this morning. The stock was up 200.0% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $0.0025 this morning. The stock was up 200.0% on the session. Labrador Iron Mines Hldgs (OTC: LBRMF) shares were up 800.0% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.04 for a change of up 800.0%.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for updates on further action in these stocks!