Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5K
Div / Yield
0.47/8.03%
52 Wk
3.86 - 8
Mkt Cap
511.6M
Payout Ratio
129.36
Open
-
P/E
16.16
EPS
0.18
Shares
88M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
True North Commercial REIT is a Canadian-based open-ended Real estate investment trust company. It owns and acquires Canadian commercial real estate properties. Its objective is to maximize total returns to unitholders. Returns include a stable, reliable, and tax-efficient monthly cash distribution as well as long-term appreciation in the value of its units through the effective management of a portfolio of commercial properties. It has properties in Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Ontario.

True North Commercial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy True North Commercial (TUERF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of True North Commercial (OTC: TUERF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are True North Commercial's (TUERF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for True North Commercial.

Q

What is the target price for True North Commercial (TUERF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for True North Commercial

Q

Current Stock Price for True North Commercial (TUERF)?

A

The stock price for True North Commercial (OTC: TUERF) is $5.8123 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:33:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does True North Commercial (TUERF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for True North Commercial.

Q

When is True North Commercial (OTC:TUERF) reporting earnings?

A

True North Commercial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is True North Commercial (TUERF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for True North Commercial.

Q

What sector and industry does True North Commercial (TUERF) operate in?

A

True North Commercial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.