There is no Press for this Ticker
Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Ltd is a mineral resource company. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in the business of mining iron ore and the exploration and development of direct shipping iron ore. Its projects include James, Redmond, Knob Lake, Houston & Malcolm, Sawyer Lake, Astray Lake and Kivivic Number 1 & 2.

Labrador Iron Mines Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Labrador Iron Mines Hldgs (LBRMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Labrador Iron Mines Hldgs (OTCPK: LBRMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Labrador Iron Mines Hldgs's (LBRMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Labrador Iron Mines Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Labrador Iron Mines Hldgs (LBRMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Labrador Iron Mines Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Labrador Iron Mines Hldgs (LBRMF)?

A

The stock price for Labrador Iron Mines Hldgs (OTCPK: LBRMF) is $0.09 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:15:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Labrador Iron Mines Hldgs (LBRMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Labrador Iron Mines Hldgs.

Q

When is Labrador Iron Mines Hldgs (OTCPK:LBRMF) reporting earnings?

A

Labrador Iron Mines Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Labrador Iron Mines Hldgs (LBRMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Labrador Iron Mines Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Labrador Iron Mines Hldgs (LBRMF) operate in?

A

Labrador Iron Mines Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.