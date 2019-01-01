QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.26 - 3.5
Mkt Cap
21.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
9.1M
Outstanding
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc is a specialty coffee company, that offers green coffee decaffeination and Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions Inc providing green coffee handling and storage services. It is a premium green coffee decaffeinator located in the Canadian state of British Columbia. It employs the proprietary Swiss Water Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals, leveraging science-based systems and controls to produce coffee. The company's sales are primarily generated in a single segment of decaffeination of green coffee. It also operates in three geographic areas - Canada, United States and other international markets.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Swiss Water Decaffeinated (SWSSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated (OTCPK: SWSSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Swiss Water Decaffeinated's (SWSSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Swiss Water Decaffeinated.

Q

What is the target price for Swiss Water Decaffeinated (SWSSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Swiss Water Decaffeinated

Q

Current Stock Price for Swiss Water Decaffeinated (SWSSF)?

A

The stock price for Swiss Water Decaffeinated (OTCPK: SWSSF) is $2.4 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:42:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Swiss Water Decaffeinated (SWSSF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Swiss Water Decaffeinated (OTCPK:SWSSF) reporting earnings?

A

Swiss Water Decaffeinated does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Swiss Water Decaffeinated (SWSSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Swiss Water Decaffeinated.

Q

What sector and industry does Swiss Water Decaffeinated (SWSSF) operate in?

A

Swiss Water Decaffeinated is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.