Gatekeeper Systems Inc is a provider of intelligent video solutions designed to provide a safer transportation environment for children, passengers, and public safety personnel on multiple transportation modes. The company uses AI(Artificial intelligence), video analytics, and mobile data collectors to inter-connect public transit assets as part of intelligent transportation systems for Smart City initiatives. Some of its product categories include interior cameras, exterior cameras, DVD recorder, dashboard cameras, G4 vision and viewer, and Traffic Infraction Management System(TIMS).