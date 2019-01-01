QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
0.23 - 0.26
Vol / Avg.
116.2K/66K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.24 - 1.02
Mkt Cap
21.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.26
P/E
286.5
EPS
0
Shares
90.4M
Outstanding
Gatekeeper Systems Inc is a provider of intelligent video solutions designed to provide a safer transportation environment for children, passengers, and public safety personnel on multiple transportation modes. The company uses AI(Artificial intelligence), video analytics, and mobile data collectors to inter-connect public transit assets as part of intelligent transportation systems for Smart City initiatives. Some of its product categories include interior cameras, exterior cameras, DVD recorder, dashboard cameras, G4 vision and viewer, and Traffic Infraction Management System(TIMS).

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gatekeeper Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gatekeeper Systems (GKPRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gatekeeper Systems (OTCPK: GKPRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gatekeeper Systems's (GKPRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gatekeeper Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Gatekeeper Systems (GKPRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gatekeeper Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Gatekeeper Systems (GKPRF)?

A

The stock price for Gatekeeper Systems (OTCPK: GKPRF) is $0.23747 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:36:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gatekeeper Systems (GKPRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gatekeeper Systems.

Q

When is Gatekeeper Systems (OTCPK:GKPRF) reporting earnings?

A

Gatekeeper Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gatekeeper Systems (GKPRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gatekeeper Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Gatekeeper Systems (GKPRF) operate in?

A

Gatekeeper Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.