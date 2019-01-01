QQQ
Range
0.45 - 0.46
Vol / Avg.
13.7K/41.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.39 - 2.45
Mkt Cap
20.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.45
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
44.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 10:35AM
Benzinga - Jun 24, 2021, 12:03PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Green Hygienics Holdings Inc is a full-scope, science-driven, hemp cultivation and branding enterprise focused on the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp for cannabidiol. The company's business includes generating revenues from the sale of hemp and CBD products; creating trusted global consumer brands; developing valuable IP; and growing the company rapidly through strategic acquisitions.

Green Hygienics Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Green Hygienics Holdings (GRYN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Green Hygienics Holdings (OTCQB: GRYN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Green Hygienics Holdings's (GRYN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Green Hygienics Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Green Hygienics Holdings (GRYN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Green Hygienics Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Green Hygienics Holdings (GRYN)?

A

The stock price for Green Hygienics Holdings (OTCQB: GRYN) is $0.4644 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:17:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Green Hygienics Holdings (GRYN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green Hygienics Holdings.

Q

When is Green Hygienics Holdings (OTCQB:GRYN) reporting earnings?

A

Green Hygienics Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Green Hygienics Holdings (GRYN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Green Hygienics Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Green Hygienics Holdings (GRYN) operate in?

A

Green Hygienics Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.