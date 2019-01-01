QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Truxton Corp provides banking and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families, and business interests. Its wealth management services include asset management, trust, financial and retirement planning, estate administration and planning, life insurance, and family office services.

Truxton Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Truxton (TRUX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Truxton (OTCPK: TRUX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Truxton's (TRUX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Truxton.

Q

What is the target price for Truxton (TRUX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Truxton

Q

Current Stock Price for Truxton (TRUX)?

A

The stock price for Truxton (OTCPK: TRUX) is $72.25 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:19:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Truxton (TRUX) pay a dividend?

A

The next Truxton (TRUX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-08.

Q

When is Truxton (OTCPK:TRUX) reporting earnings?

A

Truxton does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Truxton (TRUX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Truxton.

Q

What sector and industry does Truxton (TRUX) operate in?

A

Truxton is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.