Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.9K
Div / Yield
0.08/2.85%
52 Wk
2.22 - 3.35
Mkt Cap
119.5M
Payout Ratio
5.14
Open
-
P/E
2
EPS
0.24
Shares
43.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Urbana Corp is an investment company. It invests in the financial service sector, from exchanges to banks to broker-dealers and investment managers. The business objectives and strategies of the company are to seek out, and invest in, private investment opportunities for capital appreciation and to invest in publicly traded securities to provide growth, income and liquidity.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Urbana Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Urbana (UBAAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Urbana (OTCPK: UBAAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Urbana's (UBAAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Urbana.

Q

What is the target price for Urbana (UBAAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Urbana

Q

Current Stock Price for Urbana (UBAAF)?

A

The stock price for Urbana (OTCPK: UBAAF) is $2.748 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 19:20:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Urbana (UBAAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Urbana.

Q

When is Urbana (OTCPK:UBAAF) reporting earnings?

A

Urbana does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Urbana (UBAAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Urbana.

Q

What sector and industry does Urbana (UBAAF) operate in?

A

Urbana is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.