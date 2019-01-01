QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Promithian Global Ventures Inc is a precious metals exploration, development, mining, and refining company. The company focuses on gold and silver assets in Nevada, USA, and Yukon, Canada.

see more
Promithian Glb Ventures Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Promithian Glb Ventures (PGVI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Promithian Glb Ventures (OTCPK: PGVI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Promithian Glb Ventures's (PGVI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Promithian Glb Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for Promithian Glb Ventures (PGVI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Promithian Glb Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for Promithian Glb Ventures (PGVI)?

A

The stock price for Promithian Glb Ventures (OTCPK: PGVI) is $0.12 last updated Today at 7:36:25 PM.

Q

Does Promithian Glb Ventures (PGVI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Promithian Glb Ventures.

Q

When is Promithian Glb Ventures (OTCPK:PGVI) reporting earnings?

A

Promithian Glb Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Promithian Glb Ventures (PGVI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Promithian Glb Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Promithian Glb Ventures (PGVI) operate in?

A

Promithian Glb Ventures is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.