Bowlin Travel Centers Inc operates several travel centers and restaurants located along interstate highways in New Mexico and Arizona. Some of its travel centers also offer fuel and full-service restaurants under the Dairy Queen/Brazier, Dairy Queen, or Subway trade names. All of the company's travel centers offer a unique variety of Southwestern merchandise to the traveling public in the Southwestern United States, primarily New Mexico. It also operates a convenience store selling chips, nuts, cookies, and prepackaged sandwiches, along with a variety of bottled and canned drinks.