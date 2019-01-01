QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Bowlin Travel Centers Inc operates several travel centers and restaurants located along interstate highways in New Mexico and Arizona. Some of its travel centers also offer fuel and full-service restaurants under the Dairy Queen/Brazier, Dairy Queen, or Subway trade names. All of the company's travel centers offer a unique variety of Southwestern merchandise to the traveling public in the Southwestern United States, primarily New Mexico. It also operates a convenience store selling chips, nuts, cookies, and prepackaged sandwiches, along with a variety of bottled and canned drinks.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bowlin Travel Centers Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bowlin Travel Centers (BWTL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bowlin Travel Centers (OTCPK: BWTL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bowlin Travel Centers's (BWTL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bowlin Travel Centers.

Q

What is the target price for Bowlin Travel Centers (BWTL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bowlin Travel Centers

Q

Current Stock Price for Bowlin Travel Centers (BWTL)?

A

The stock price for Bowlin Travel Centers (OTCPK: BWTL) is $5 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 18:22:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bowlin Travel Centers (BWTL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bowlin Travel Centers.

Q

When is Bowlin Travel Centers (OTCPK:BWTL) reporting earnings?

A

Bowlin Travel Centers does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bowlin Travel Centers (BWTL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bowlin Travel Centers.

Q

What sector and industry does Bowlin Travel Centers (BWTL) operate in?

A

Bowlin Travel Centers is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.