Sanara MedTech Inc is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative technologies to improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare expenditures in the chronic and surgical wound and skin care markets. Its portfolio of products and services allows it to deliver comprehensive wound and skin care solutions for patients in all care settings, including acute (hospitals and long-term acute care hospitals) and post-acute (wound care clinics, physician offices, skilled nursing facilities, home health, hospice, and retail). Its surgical wound care products are CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen (Powder and Gel). Its chronic wound care products are HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen (Powder and Gel), BIAKOS Skin and Wound Cleanser and BIAKOS Skin and Wound Gel.