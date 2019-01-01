QQQ
Range
23.5 - 26.14
Vol / Avg.
5.8K/20.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.85 - 43.89
Mkt Cap
191.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
23.5
P/E
-
EPS
-0.27
Shares
7.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Sanara MedTech Inc is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative technologies to improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare expenditures in the chronic and surgical wound and skin care markets. Its portfolio of products and services allows it to deliver comprehensive wound and skin care solutions for patients in all care settings, including acute (hospitals and long-term acute care hospitals) and post-acute (wound care clinics, physician offices, skilled nursing facilities, home health, hospice, and retail). Its surgical wound care products are CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen (Powder and Gel). Its chronic wound care products are HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen (Powder and Gel), BIAKOS Skin and Wound Cleanser and BIAKOS Skin and Wound Gel.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sanara MedTech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sanara MedTech (SMTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ: SMTI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sanara MedTech's (SMTI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sanara MedTech (SMTI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ: SMTI) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on June 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting SMTI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 79.21% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sanara MedTech (SMTI)?

A

The stock price for Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ: SMTI) is $25.11 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sanara MedTech (SMTI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sanara MedTech.

Q

When is Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) reporting earnings?

A

Sanara MedTech’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Sanara MedTech (SMTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sanara MedTech.

Q

What sector and industry does Sanara MedTech (SMTI) operate in?

A

Sanara MedTech is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.