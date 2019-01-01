|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ: SMTI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sanara MedTech’s space includes: RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST), Meihua International (NASDAQ:MHUA), Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO), BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN).
The latest price target for Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ: SMTI) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on June 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting SMTI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 79.21% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ: SMTI) is $25.11 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sanara MedTech.
Sanara MedTech’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sanara MedTech.
Sanara MedTech is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.