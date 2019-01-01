QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
SFL Corp Ltd is an international ship owning and chartering company. The company is engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets and also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its oil tankers, chemical tankers and oil product tankers are all double-hull vessels.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3000.320 0.0200
REV153.220M152.061M-1.159M

SFL Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SFL Corp (SFL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SFL Corp (NYSE: SFL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SFL Corp's (SFL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SFL Corp (SFL) stock?

A

The latest price target for SFL Corp (NYSE: SFL) was reported by Jefferies on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting SFL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.08% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SFL Corp (SFL)?

A

The stock price for SFL Corp (NYSE: SFL) is $9.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SFL Corp (SFL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is SFL Corp (NYSE:SFL) reporting earnings?

A

SFL Corp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is SFL Corp (SFL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SFL Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does SFL Corp (SFL) operate in?

A

SFL Corp is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.