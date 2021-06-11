Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

During Friday's morning session, 235 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Key Facts:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG).

(NASDAQ:GOOG). The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was OptimumBank Hldgs (NASDAQ:OPHC).

(NASDAQ:OPHC). Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) traded up 65.82% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares broke to $2,526.99 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.62%.

(NASDAQ:GOOG) shares broke to $2,526.99 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.62%. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $2,441.72 with a daily change of down 0.42%.

(NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $2,441.72 with a daily change of down 0.42%. NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $715.87. The stock traded up 2.59% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NVDA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $715.87. The stock traded up 2.59% on the session. Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares set a new 52-week high of $541.50 on Friday, moving up 0.3%.

(NASDAQ:ADBE) shares set a new 52-week high of $541.50 on Friday, moving up 0.3%. Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares hit $55.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.39%.

(NASDAQ:CSCO) shares hit $55.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.39%. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $474.62. The stock traded down 0.08% on the session.

(NASDAQ:INTU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $474.62. The stock traded down 0.08% on the session. Infosys (NYSE:INFY) shares were up 2.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.35.

(NYSE:INFY) shares were up 2.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.35. PetroChina Co (NYSE:PTR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $45.91. Shares traded up 1.8%.

(NYSE:PTR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $45.91. Shares traded up 1.8%. Moody's (NYSE:MCO) shares hit $343.68 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%.

(NYSE:MCO) shares hit $343.68 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%. Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $99.96 on Friday morning, moving down 0.32%.

(NYSE:EW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $99.96 on Friday morning, moving down 0.32%. Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) shares set a new yearly high of $33.29 this morning. The stock was up 1.65% on the session.

(NYSE:HMC) shares set a new yearly high of $33.29 this morning. The stock was up 1.65% on the session. Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) shares were up 1.46% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.45 for a change of up 1.46%.

(NYSE:EPD) shares were up 1.46% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.45 for a change of up 1.46%. America Movil (NYSE:AMX) shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.42.

(NYSE:AMX) shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.42. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) stock set a new 52-week high of $296.07 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.17%.

(NYSE:PSA) stock set a new 52-week high of $296.07 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.17%. IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares hit a yearly high of $583.08. The stock traded down 0.08% on the session.

(NASDAQ:IDXX) shares hit a yearly high of $583.08. The stock traded down 0.08% on the session. Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) shares broke to $457.54 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.31%.

(NYSE:ROP) shares broke to $457.54 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.31%. eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares were up 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.42.

(NASDAQ:EBAY) shares were up 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.42. Wipro (NYSE:WIT) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.26 Friday. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.

(NYSE:WIT) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.26 Friday. The stock was down 0.3% for the day. Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.18 on Friday, moving up 0.63%.

(NYSE:KMI) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.18 on Friday, moving up 0.63%. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) shares were up 0.92% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $141.22 for a change of up 0.92%.

(NYSE:SRE) shares were up 0.92% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $141.22 for a change of up 0.92%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) stock hit a yearly high price of $182.60. The stock was down 0.24% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ALXN) stock hit a yearly high price of $182.60. The stock was down 0.24% for the day. Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares set a new 52-week high of $105.17 on Friday, moving down 0.14%.

(NASDAQ:PAYX) shares set a new 52-week high of $105.17 on Friday, moving down 0.14%. Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) shares hit a yearly high of $148.77. The stock traded down 1.18% on the session.

(NYSE:IFF) shares hit a yearly high of $148.77. The stock traded down 1.18% on the session. Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) shares broke to $213.14 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.84%.

(NYSE:MSI) shares broke to $213.14 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.84%. Welltower (NYSE:WELL) shares were down 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $79.54.

(NYSE:WELL) shares were down 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $79.54. Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shares set a new yearly high of $283.46 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.

(NYSE:ROK) shares set a new yearly high of $283.46 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session. MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) shares hit a yearly high of $30.84. The stock traded up 2.07% on the session.

(NYSE:MPLX) shares hit a yearly high of $30.84. The stock traded up 2.07% on the session. Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.32 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.0%.

(NYSE:ET) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.32 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.0%. EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares hit a yearly high of $510.14. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.

(NYSE:EPAM) shares hit a yearly high of $510.14. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session. Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $172.68 Friday. The stock was up 2.12% for the day.

(NASDAQ:NDAQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $172.68 Friday. The stock was up 2.12% for the day. Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) shares hit $370.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.7%.

(NYSE:ANET) shares hit $370.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.7%. Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.01 Friday. The stock was down 0.86% for the day.

(NYSE:INVH) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.01 Friday. The stock was down 0.86% for the day. SK Telecom Co (NYSE:SKM) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.57.

(NYSE:SKM) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.57. Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.17. The stock traded down 0.15% on the session.

(NYSE:CVE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.17. The stock traded down 0.15% on the session. Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) shares were down 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.04.

(NYSE:PEAK) shares were down 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.04. Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) shares hit $64.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.08%.

(NASDAQ:BSY) shares hit $64.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.08%. Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) shares were up 1.69% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $73.95.

(NYSE:RDY) shares were up 1.69% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $73.95. Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.85 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.28%.

(NYSE:MMP) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.85 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.28%. Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) shares were down 0.62% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.00 for a change of down 0.62%.

(NASDAQ:DBX) shares were down 0.62% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.00 for a change of down 0.62%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares broke to $187.53 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.03%.

(NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares broke to $187.53 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.03%. Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) shares hit $92.32 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.38%.

(NYSE:RHI) shares hit $92.32 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.38%. Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.30 on Friday, moving up 2.38%.

(NYSE:WES) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.30 on Friday, moving up 2.38%. Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) shares were down 0.95% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.07.

(NYSE:JNPR) shares were down 0.95% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.07. CAE (NYSE:CAE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.09 on Friday morning, moving down 0.19%.

(NYSE:CAE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.09 on Friday morning, moving down 0.19%. Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.67 on Friday morning, moving up 1.23%.

(NYSE:BSMX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.67 on Friday morning, moving up 1.23%. Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) shares were down 0.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.95 for a change of down 0.25%.

(NYSE:CCJ) shares were down 0.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.95 for a change of down 0.25%. Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) shares hit a yearly high of $59.46. The stock traded down 0.42% on the session.

(NYSE:REXR) shares hit a yearly high of $59.46. The stock traded down 0.42% on the session. OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.30. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.

(NYSE:OGE) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.30. The stock was up 0.95% for the day. EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $171.42 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.47%.

(NYSE:EGP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $171.42 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.47%. Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) stock hit a yearly high price of $106.56. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.

(NYSE:BHVN) stock hit a yearly high price of $106.56. The stock was up 0.04% for the day. Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares were up 8.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $94.22.

(NASDAQ:CAR) shares were up 8.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $94.22. DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) shares were up 2.96% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.52.

(NYSE:DCP) shares were up 2.96% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.52. CACI International (NYSE:CACI) shares broke to $266.93 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.6%.

(NYSE:CACI) shares broke to $266.93 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.6%. Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) stock made a new 52-week high of $67.99 Friday. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ACHC) stock made a new 52-week high of $67.99 Friday. The stock was up 0.83% for the day. Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $24.66 with a daily change of up 2.66%.

(NYSE:ESI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $24.66 with a daily change of up 2.66%. Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $107.97 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.63%.

(NYSE:DAVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $107.97 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.63%. Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.80. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.

(NYSE:ORCC) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.80. The stock was up 0.87% for the day. Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $41.62. Shares traded up 0.61%.

(NYSE:SEM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $41.62. Shares traded up 0.61%. Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $67.41. Shares traded up 0.74%.

(NASDAQ:SGRY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $67.41. Shares traded up 0.74%. Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) shares broke to $79.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.03%.

(NYSE:HLI) shares broke to $79.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.03%. Switch (NYSE:SWCH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $21.45. Shares traded up 0.21%.

(NYSE:SWCH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $21.45. Shares traded up 0.21%. Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.93 on Friday morning, moving up 0.89%.

(NASDAQ:INOV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.93 on Friday morning, moving up 0.89%. Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) shares broke to $10.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.08%.

(NYSE:AM) shares broke to $10.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.08%. H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) shares hit a yearly high of $26.16. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session.

(NYSE:HRB) shares hit a yearly high of $26.16. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session. Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) shares hit a yearly high of $14.10. The stock traded up 5.41% on the session.

(NYSE:AR) shares hit a yearly high of $14.10. The stock traded up 5.41% on the session. Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) shares were up 2.11% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.70 for a change of up 2.11%.

(NYSE:ENBL) shares were up 2.11% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.70 for a change of up 2.11%. Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.49 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.84%.

(NYSE:ARNC) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.49 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.84%. Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.32. The stock traded up 5.36% on the session.

(NYSE:RRC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.32. The stock traded up 5.36% on the session. Grupo Simec (AMEX:SIM) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.69. The stock was up 4.92% for the day.

(AMEX:SIM) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.69. The stock was up 4.92% for the day. Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) shares hit a yearly high of $38.33. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session.

(NYSE:SUN) shares hit a yearly high of $38.33. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NVG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.84. The stock traded up 0.71% on the session.

(NYSE:NVG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.84. The stock traded up 0.71% on the session. Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.30. The stock traded up 2.4% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ASO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.30. The stock traded up 2.4% on the session. Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares were up 0.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $106.85.

(NASDAQ:NSIT) shares were up 0.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $106.85. CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $81.58 on Friday morning, moving up 0.16%.

(NASDAQ:CVLT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $81.58 on Friday morning, moving up 0.16%. Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $74.78. The stock traded up 1.41% on the session.

(NYSE:ONTO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $74.78. The stock traded up 1.41% on the session. Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) shares hit $20.47 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.61%.

(NASDAQ:STAY) shares hit $20.47 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.61%. Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.03 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.6%.

(NYSE:MGY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.03 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.6%. Denbury (NYSE:DEN) shares set a new yearly high of $72.72 this morning. The stock was up 3.16% on the session.

(NYSE:DEN) shares set a new yearly high of $72.72 this morning. The stock was up 3.16% on the session. ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares hit a yearly high of $105.17. The stock traded up 1.46% on the session.

(NASDAQ:EXLS) shares hit a yearly high of $105.17. The stock traded up 1.46% on the session. Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares hit a yearly high of $43.76. The stock traded down 3.72% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ITCI) shares hit a yearly high of $43.76. The stock traded down 3.72% on the session. Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) shares were up 0.29% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.31 for a change of up 0.29%.

(NYSE:EXG) shares were up 0.29% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.31 for a change of up 0.29%. EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) shares set a new yearly high of $6.33 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session.

(NYSE:ENLC) shares set a new yearly high of $6.33 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session. Cactus (NYSE:WHD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.66 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.98%.

(NYSE:WHD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.66 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.98%. Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.70. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LAUR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.70. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session. Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.69 with a daily change of up 1.94%.

(NYSE:ERJ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.69 with a daily change of up 1.94%. Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) shares were up 1.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.12.

(NYSE:CSTM) shares were up 1.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.12. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.87 on Friday morning, moving up 7.63%.

(NASDAQ:DRNA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.87 on Friday morning, moving up 7.63%. Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.95 Friday. The stock was up 18.66% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AMEH) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.95 Friday. The stock was up 18.66% for the day. Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) stock made a new 52-week high of $76.95 Friday. The stock was up 1.11% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PRFT) stock made a new 52-week high of $76.95 Friday. The stock was up 1.11% for the day. Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ:PAGP) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.91 Friday. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PAGP) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.91 Friday. The stock was up 0.77% for the day. Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NZF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.20 on Friday morning, moving up 0.7%.

(NYSE:NZF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.20 on Friday morning, moving up 0.7%. Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.29 on Friday morning, moving up 1.67%.

(NYSE:HEP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.29 on Friday morning, moving up 1.67%. Nuveen California Quality (NYSE:NAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.82 Friday. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.

(NYSE:NAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.82 Friday. The stock was up 0.57% for the day. NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) shares set a new yearly high of $20.73 this morning. The stock was up 0.29% on the session.

(NYSE:NS) shares set a new yearly high of $20.73 this morning. The stock was up 0.29% on the session. Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.18. The stock traded up 1.46% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GOGL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.18. The stock traded up 1.46% on the session. Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.87. The stock traded down 1.2% on the session.

(NYSE:CLB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.87. The stock traded down 1.2% on the session. Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE:ETY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.27. Shares traded up 0.41%.

(NYSE:ETY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.27. Shares traded up 0.41%. Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $33.35. Shares traded up 3.01%.

(NYSE:CEQP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $33.35. Shares traded up 3.01%. Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%.

(NYSE:JPS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%. Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.61 on Friday, moving down 1.8%.

(NASDAQ:PRTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.61 on Friday, moving down 1.8%. Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.62 on Friday, moving up 0.22%.

(NYSE:IRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.62 on Friday, moving up 0.22%. Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $6.75. Shares traded up 0.38%.

(NASDAQ:CDEV) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $6.75. Shares traded up 0.38%. Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares set a new yearly high of $40.46 this morning. The stock was up 17.32% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PTGX) shares set a new yearly high of $40.46 this morning. The stock was up 17.32% on the session. Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) shares set a new yearly high of $37.63 this morning. The stock was up 3.65% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AVID) shares set a new yearly high of $37.63 this morning. The stock was up 3.65% on the session. BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.50 with a daily change of up 2.89%.

(NYSE:BPMP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.50 with a daily change of up 2.89%. Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) shares hit $12.78 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.75%.

(NYSE:GEL) shares hit $12.78 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.75%. Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) shares were up 0.8% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.48 for a change of up 0.8%.

(NASDAQ:AVO) shares were up 0.8% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.48 for a change of up 0.8%. SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares hit a yearly high of $18.79. The stock traded up 1.87% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SCWX) shares hit a yearly high of $18.79. The stock traded up 1.87% on the session. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE:BXMX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.81 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.

(NYSE:BXMX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.81 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%. Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares broke to $74.47 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.23%.

(NYSE:DAC) shares broke to $74.47 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.23%. Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ:ECPG) shares were up 0.65% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.18 for a change of up 0.65%.

(NASDAQ:ECPG) shares were up 0.65% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.18 for a change of up 0.65%. BlackRock Corporate High (NYSE:HYT) shares broke to $12.43 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.04%.

(NYSE:HYT) shares broke to $12.43 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.04%. Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.14 on Friday, moving up 11.03%.

(NYSE:BKD) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.14 on Friday, moving up 11.03%. Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) shares set a new yearly high of $12.09 this morning. The stock was up 4.69% on the session.

(NYSE:CMRE) shares set a new yearly high of $12.09 this morning. The stock was up 4.69% on the session. Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) shares were up 5.38% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.35 for a change of up 5.38%.

(NYSE:NTP) shares were up 5.38% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.35 for a change of up 5.38%. NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $57.06. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:NXRT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $57.06. Shares traded 0.0% (flat). Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.16 on Friday morning, moving up 4.92%.

(NASDAQ:OMP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.16 on Friday morning, moving up 4.92%. Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.05 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.31%.

(NYSE:TGP) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.05 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.31%. Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE:RNP) shares set a new yearly high of $27.39 this morning. The stock was up 1.22% on the session.

(NYSE:RNP) shares set a new yearly high of $27.39 this morning. The stock was up 1.22% on the session. Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.90 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.72%.

(NASDAQ:OCSL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.90 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.72%. Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ:QQQX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $29.55. Shares traded up 0.48%.

(NASDAQ:QQQX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $29.55. Shares traded up 0.48%. Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) shares broke to $14.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.35%.

(NYSE:NRK) shares broke to $14.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.35%. Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE:ETW) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.37. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.

(NYSE:ETW) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.37. The stock was down 0.27% for the day. Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $30.30. Shares traded up 0.1%.

(NASDAQ:PAHC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $30.30. Shares traded up 0.1%. LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) shares set a new yearly high of $55.79 this morning. The stock was up 1.33% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LMAT) shares set a new yearly high of $55.79 this morning. The stock was up 1.33% on the session. Kayne Anderson Energy (NYSE:KYN) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.10 Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

(NYSE:KYN) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.10 Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE:AWF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.43. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.

(NYSE:AWF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.43. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session. Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.93 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.83%.

(NYSE:BCEI) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.93 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.83%. Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.85. The stock was down 2.19% for the day.

(NASDAQ:VREX) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.85. The stock was down 2.19% for the day. BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MYI) shares set a new yearly high of $14.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.

(NYSE:MYI) shares set a new yearly high of $14.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.27% on the session. Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE:RA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.54 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.7%.

(NYSE:RA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.54 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.7%. Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) shares set a new yearly high of $47.48 this morning. The stock was up 1.74% on the session.

(NASDAQ:RBCAA) shares set a new yearly high of $47.48 this morning. The stock was up 1.74% on the session. Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.53 on Friday, moving up 4.18%.

(NYSE:BTU) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.53 on Friday, moving up 4.18%. Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) shares hit a yearly high of $23.89. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.

(NYSE:NTST) shares hit a yearly high of $23.89. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session. Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $20.84 with a daily change of up 0.24%.

(NYSE:CII) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $20.84 with a daily change of up 0.24%. Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares hit a yearly high of $17.19. The stock traded up 4.2% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GDYN) shares hit a yearly high of $17.19. The stock traded up 4.2% on the session. Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE:BOE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.81 on Friday morning, moving up 0.8%.

(NYSE:BOE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.81 on Friday morning, moving up 0.8%. Western Asset (NYSE:WIW) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.18 on Friday, moving down 0.08%.

(NYSE:WIW) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.18 on Friday, moving down 0.08%. Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $18.78. Shares traded up 4.29%.

(NYSE:GNK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $18.78. Shares traded up 4.29%. HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares hit a yearly high of $89.73. The stock traded up 2.6% on the session.

(NYSE:HCI) shares hit a yearly high of $89.73. The stock traded up 2.6% on the session. Eaton Vance (NYSE:EOI) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.60 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%.

(NYSE:EOI) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.60 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%. Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) shares hit a yearly high of $20.25. The stock traded up 4.2% on the session.

(NYSE:GSL) shares hit a yearly high of $20.25. The stock traded up 4.2% on the session. Blackrock Enhanced Intl (NYSE:BGY) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.70 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%.

(NYSE:BGY) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.70 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%. BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.06 with a daily change of up 1.14%.

(NYSE:MUC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.06 with a daily change of up 1.14%. Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.37 Friday. The stock was up 6.25% for the day.

(NASDAQ:EGLE) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.37 Friday. The stock was up 6.25% for the day. Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.97. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.

(NYSE:UBP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.97. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session. Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE:DIAX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.57 on Friday morning, moving down 0.29%.

(NYSE:DIAX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.57 on Friday morning, moving down 0.29%. One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) shares hit a yearly high of $29.03. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session.

(NYSE:OLP) shares hit a yearly high of $29.03. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session. PIMCO Energy & Tactical (NYSE:NRGX) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.19. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.

(NYSE:NRGX) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.19. The stock was up 1.0% for the day. Duff & Phelps Global (NYSE:DPG) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.40. The stock was up 1.08% for the day.

(NYSE:DPG) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.40. The stock was up 1.08% for the day. Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH) stock made a new 52-week high of $184.50 Friday. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.

(NYSE:BH) stock made a new 52-week high of $184.50 Friday. The stock was down 0.14% for the day. Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.59. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.

(NYSE:STK) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.59. The stock was up 0.12% for the day. Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.86 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.1%.

(NYSE:OOMA) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.86 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.1%. NexPoint Strategic (NYSE:NHF) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.10. The stock was up 1.08% for the day.

(NYSE:NHF) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.10. The stock was up 1.08% for the day. TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) shares were up 0.66% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.77.

(NYSE:TPVG) shares were up 0.66% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.77. Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) shares were down 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.45.

(NASDAQ:RGP) shares were down 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.45. Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.47 Friday. The stock was up 5.42% for the day.

(NYSE:DSX) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.47 Friday. The stock was up 5.42% for the day. R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.96 on Friday, moving up 4.48%.

(NYSE:RRD) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.96 on Friday, moving up 4.48%. Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.49 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.81%.

(NYSE:EVC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.49 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.81%. Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.01. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

(NASDAQ:PNNT) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.01. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE:ETO) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.75 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.03%.

(NYSE:ETO) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.75 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.03%. Cohen & Steers Total (NYSE:RFI) shares hit $16.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.65%.

(NYSE:RFI) shares hit $16.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.65%. MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $5.55 with a daily change of up 3.38%.

(NASDAQ:MDCA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $5.55 with a daily change of up 3.38%. Spirit of Texas Bancshare (NASDAQ:STXB) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.89. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.

(NASDAQ:STXB) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.89. The stock was up 0.55% for the day. North American (NYSE:NOA) shares hit $14.96 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.46%.

(NYSE:NOA) shares hit $14.96 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.46%. Teekay (NYSE:TK) shares broke to $4.06 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.63%.

(NYSE:TK) shares broke to $4.06 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.63%. First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.50 on Friday, moving up 0.64%.

(NYSE:FFA) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.50 on Friday, moving up 0.64%. Cohen & Steers Closed-end (NYSE:FOF) shares broke to $14.48 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.49%.

(NYSE:FOF) shares broke to $14.48 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.49%. PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.31. The stock traded up 5.6% on the session.

(NYSE:AGS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.31. The stock traded up 5.6% on the session. Templeton Emerging Market (NYSE:TEI) shares broke to $8.23 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.18%.

(NYSE:TEI) shares broke to $8.23 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.18%. X Financial (NYSE:XYF) shares set a new yearly high of $7.26 this morning. The stock was up 6.14% on the session.

(NYSE:XYF) shares set a new yearly high of $7.26 this morning. The stock was up 6.14% on the session. The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.34 with a daily change of down 2.93%.

(NASDAQ:STKS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.34 with a daily change of down 2.93%. Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE:TYG) shares were up 1.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.91.

(NYSE:TYG) shares were up 1.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.91. Kayne Anderson NextGen (NYSE:KMF) shares hit $7.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.12%.

(NYSE:KMF) shares hit $7.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.12%. Western Asset High Yield (NYSE:HYI) shares broke to $15.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.06%.

(NYSE:HYI) shares broke to $15.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.06%. Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) shares broke to $17.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.71%.

(NASDAQ:HRZN) shares broke to $17.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.71%. ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $25.25. Shares traded up 2.14%.

(NYSE:EMO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $25.25. Shares traded up 2.14%. Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE:JRS) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.43. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.

(NYSE:JRS) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.43. The stock was up 0.09% for the day. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (NYSE:SPXX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $18.61 with a daily change of up 0.41%.

(NYSE:SPXX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $18.61 with a daily change of up 0.41%. Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX:NML) shares set a new yearly high of $5.34 this morning. The stock was up 1.93% on the session.

(AMEX:NML) shares set a new yearly high of $5.34 this morning. The stock was up 1.93% on the session. Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) stock hit a yearly high price of $78.89. The stock was down 0.75% for the day.

(NASDAQ:NATH) stock hit a yearly high price of $78.89. The stock was down 0.75% for the day. BlackRock Energy (NYSE:BGR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.29 on Friday morning, moving down 0.03%.

(NYSE:BGR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.29 on Friday morning, moving down 0.03%. First Trust Energy I&G (AMEX:FEN) shares hit a yearly high of $15.19. The stock traded down 0.01% on the session.

(AMEX:FEN) shares hit a yearly high of $15.19. The stock traded down 0.01% on the session. Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) shares hit a yearly high of $12.31. The stock traded up 0.74% on the session.

(NYSE:MAV) shares hit a yearly high of $12.31. The stock traded up 0.74% on the session. Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.27 Friday. The stock was down 1.14% for the day.

(NYSE:PSTL) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.27 Friday. The stock was down 1.14% for the day. Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.94 on Friday morning, moving up 0.81%.

(NYSE:SCD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.94 on Friday morning, moving up 0.81%. SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.44 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.08%.

(NYSE:SBOW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.44 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.08%. Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE:VTN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.85 with a daily change of down 0.54%.

(NYSE:VTN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.85 with a daily change of down 0.54%. Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.18 on Friday morning, moving down 0.11%.

(NASDAQ:FUND) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.18 on Friday morning, moving down 0.11%. Credit Suisse High Yield (AMEX:DHY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $2.55. Shares traded down 0.39%.

(AMEX:DHY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $2.55. Shares traded down 0.39%. First Trust Dynamic (NYSE:FDEU) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.00 Friday. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.

(NYSE:FDEU) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.00 Friday. The stock was down 0.29% for the day. Eaton Vance Short (NYSE:EVG) shares set a new yearly high of $13.51 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.

(NYSE:EVG) shares set a new yearly high of $13.51 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session. Eaton Vance New York (AMEX:ENX) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.93. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

(AMEX:ENX) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.93. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE:GRX) shares hit a yearly high of $13.59. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.

(NYSE:GRX) shares hit a yearly high of $13.59. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session. Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares broke to $18.68 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 65.82%.

(NASDAQ:NOVN) shares broke to $18.68 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 65.82%. Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.41. The stock traded up 0.98% on the session.

(NYSE:GER) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.41. The stock traded up 0.98% on the session. Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.01 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.28%.

(NASDAQ:GRIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.01 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.28%. Miller/Howard High Income (NYSE:HIE) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.74 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.37%.

(NYSE:HIE) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.74 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.37%. ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE:CTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.41 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.43%.

(NYSE:CTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.41 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.43%. Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) shares were up 0.46% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.87.

(NASDAQ:CVLY) shares were up 0.46% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.87. Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE:NTG) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.83 on Friday, moving up 1.81%.

(NYSE:NTG) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.83 on Friday, moving up 1.81%. Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (NYSE:MCN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $8.45 with a daily change of up 0.96%.

(NYSE:MCN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $8.45 with a daily change of up 0.96%. Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MHF) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.30 Friday. The stock was down 0.13% for the day.

(NYSE:MHF) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.30 Friday. The stock was down 0.13% for the day. Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.82. The stock was up 5.26% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ESEA) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.82. The stock was up 5.26% for the day. Evolution Petroleum (AMEX:EPM) shares hit $5.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.2%.

(AMEX:EPM) shares hit $5.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.2%. Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $4.35. Shares traded up 9.62%.

(NYSE:AMPY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $4.35. Shares traded up 9.62%. Delaware Investments MN (AMEX:VMM) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.93 for a change of 0.0% (flat).

(AMEX:VMM) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.93 for a change of 0.0% (flat). Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MNP) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.00 Friday. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.

(NYSE:MNP) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.00 Friday. The stock was up 0.38% for the day. First Trust New Opps (NYSE:FPL) shares were up 1.47% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.20.

(NYSE:FPL) shares were up 1.47% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.20. Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX:IAF) shares were up 0.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.66 for a change of up 0.09%.

(AMEX:IAF) shares were up 0.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.66 for a change of up 0.09%. FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.40 on Friday morning, moving up 0.37%.

(NASDAQ:FAT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.40 on Friday morning, moving up 0.37%. Cushing® NextGen Infra (NYSE:SZC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.27. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.

(NYSE:SZC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.27. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session. Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) shares set a new yearly high of $9.90 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.

(NYSE:SWZ) shares set a new yearly high of $9.90 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session. Delaware Enhanced Global (NYSE:DEX) shares set a new yearly high of $10.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.37% on the session.

(NYSE:DEX) shares set a new yearly high of $10.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.37% on the session. Salient Midstream (NYSE:SMM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.42. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session.

(NYSE:SMM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.42. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session. Cohen & Steers MLP Inc (NYSE:MIE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.42%.

(NYSE:MIE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.42%. Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares broke to $5.95 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.2%.

(NASDAQ:QRHC) shares broke to $5.95 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.2%. Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) shares hit $11.56 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.51%.

(NASDAQ:SYNL) shares hit $11.56 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.51%. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE:FMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.67 on Friday morning, moving up 1.03%.

(NYSE:FMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.67 on Friday morning, moving up 1.03%. Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.50 on Friday morning, moving down 59.65%.

(NASDAQ:RCON) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.50 on Friday morning, moving down 59.65%. Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.85. The stock was up 2.93% for the day.

(NASDAQ:NICK) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.85. The stock was up 2.93% for the day. Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $12.69. Shares traded up 14.82%.

(NASDAQ:JAKK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $12.69. Shares traded up 14.82%. MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.97 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:MVO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.97 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat). Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE:CEN) shares hit $14.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.94%.

(NYSE:CEN) shares hit $14.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.94%. Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE:SRV) shares set a new yearly high of $32.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.43% on the session.

(NYSE:SRV) shares set a new yearly high of $32.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.43% on the session. NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK (AMEX:NBO) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.50 on Friday, moving up 0.48%.

(AMEX:NBO) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.50 on Friday, moving up 0.48%. Delaware Investments (AMEX:VFL) shares hit a yearly high of $14.09. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.

(AMEX:VFL) shares hit a yearly high of $14.09. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session. First Trust Specialty Fnc (NYSE:FGB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.39 on Friday morning, moving down 0.23%.

(NYSE:FGB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.39 on Friday morning, moving down 0.23%. Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) shares set a new yearly high of $6.76 this morning. The stock was up 1.69% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SELF) shares set a new yearly high of $6.76 this morning. The stock was up 1.69% on the session. Tortoise Pipeline (NYSE:TTP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.32. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session.

(NYSE:TTP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.32. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session. Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $8.24 with a daily change of up 7.09%.

(NASDAQ:PMD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $8.24 with a daily change of up 7.09%. Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.54 on Friday morning, moving up 11.25%.

(NASDAQ:SNPX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.54 on Friday morning, moving up 11.25%. Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.42. The stock was up 2.39% for the day.

(NASDAQ:DTST) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.42. The stock was up 2.39% for the day. Duff & Phelps Select MLP (NYSE:DSE) shares hit $9.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.51%.

(NYSE:DSE) shares hit $9.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.51%. OptimumBank Hldgs (NASDAQ:OPHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.50 on Friday morning, moving up 2.79%.

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.