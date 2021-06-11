 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 1:18pm   Comments
During Friday's morning session, 235 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Key Facts:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG).
  • The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was OptimumBank Hldgs (NASDAQ:OPHC).
  • Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) traded up 65.82% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares broke to $2,526.99 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.62%.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $2,441.72 with a daily change of down 0.42%.
  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $715.87. The stock traded up 2.59% on the session.
  • Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares set a new 52-week high of $541.50 on Friday, moving up 0.3%.
  • Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares hit $55.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.39%.
  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $474.62. The stock traded down 0.08% on the session.
  • Infosys (NYSE:INFY) shares were up 2.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.35.
  • PetroChina Co (NYSE:PTR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $45.91. Shares traded up 1.8%.
  • Moody's (NYSE:MCO) shares hit $343.68 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%.
  • Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $99.96 on Friday morning, moving down 0.32%.
  • Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) shares set a new yearly high of $33.29 this morning. The stock was up 1.65% on the session.
  • Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) shares were up 1.46% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.45 for a change of up 1.46%.
  • America Movil (NYSE:AMX) shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.42.
  • Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) stock set a new 52-week high of $296.07 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.17%.
  • IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares hit a yearly high of $583.08. The stock traded down 0.08% on the session.
  • Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) shares broke to $457.54 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.31%.
  • eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares were up 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.42.
  • Wipro (NYSE:WIT) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.26 Friday. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.
  • Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.18 on Friday, moving up 0.63%.
  • Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) shares were up 0.92% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $141.22 for a change of up 0.92%.
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) stock hit a yearly high price of $182.60. The stock was down 0.24% for the day.
  • Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares set a new 52-week high of $105.17 on Friday, moving down 0.14%.
  • Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) shares hit a yearly high of $148.77. The stock traded down 1.18% on the session.
  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) shares broke to $213.14 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.84%.
  • Welltower (NYSE:WELL) shares were down 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $79.54.
  • Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shares set a new yearly high of $283.46 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.
  • MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) shares hit a yearly high of $30.84. The stock traded up 2.07% on the session.
  • Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.32 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.0%.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares hit a yearly high of $510.14. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.
  • Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $172.68 Friday. The stock was up 2.12% for the day.
  • Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) shares hit $370.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.7%.
  • Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.01 Friday. The stock was down 0.86% for the day.
  • SK Telecom Co (NYSE:SKM) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.57.
  • Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.17. The stock traded down 0.15% on the session.
  • Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) shares were down 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.04.
  • Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) shares hit $64.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.08%.
  • Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) shares were up 1.69% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $73.95.
  • Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.85 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.28%.
  • Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) shares were down 0.62% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.00 for a change of down 0.62%.
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares broke to $187.53 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.03%.
  • Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) shares hit $92.32 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.38%.
  • Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.30 on Friday, moving up 2.38%.
  • Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) shares were down 0.95% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.07.
  • CAE (NYSE:CAE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.09 on Friday morning, moving down 0.19%.
  • Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.67 on Friday morning, moving up 1.23%.
  • Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) shares were down 0.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.95 for a change of down 0.25%.
  • Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) shares hit a yearly high of $59.46. The stock traded down 0.42% on the session.
  • OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.30. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.
  • EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $171.42 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.47%.
  • Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) stock hit a yearly high price of $106.56. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.
  • Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares were up 8.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $94.22.
  • DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) shares were up 2.96% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.52.
  • CACI International (NYSE:CACI) shares broke to $266.93 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.6%.
  • Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) stock made a new 52-week high of $67.99 Friday. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.
  • Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $24.66 with a daily change of up 2.66%.
  • Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $107.97 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.63%.
  • Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.80. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.
  • Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $41.62. Shares traded up 0.61%.
  • Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $67.41. Shares traded up 0.74%.
  • Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) shares broke to $79.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.03%.
  • Switch (NYSE:SWCH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $21.45. Shares traded up 0.21%.
  • Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.93 on Friday morning, moving up 0.89%.
  • Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) shares broke to $10.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.08%.
  • H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) shares hit a yearly high of $26.16. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session.
  • Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) shares hit a yearly high of $14.10. The stock traded up 5.41% on the session.
  • Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) shares were up 2.11% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.70 for a change of up 2.11%.
  • Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.49 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.84%.
  • Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.32. The stock traded up 5.36% on the session.
  • Grupo Simec (AMEX:SIM) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.69. The stock was up 4.92% for the day.
  • Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) shares hit a yearly high of $38.33. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NVG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.84. The stock traded up 0.71% on the session.
  • Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.30. The stock traded up 2.4% on the session.
  • Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares were up 0.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $106.85.
  • CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $81.58 on Friday morning, moving up 0.16%.
  • Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $74.78. The stock traded up 1.41% on the session.
  • Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) shares hit $20.47 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.61%.
  • Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.03 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.6%.
  • Denbury (NYSE:DEN) shares set a new yearly high of $72.72 this morning. The stock was up 3.16% on the session.
  • ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares hit a yearly high of $105.17. The stock traded up 1.46% on the session.
  • Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares hit a yearly high of $43.76. The stock traded down 3.72% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) shares were up 0.29% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.31 for a change of up 0.29%.
  • EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) shares set a new yearly high of $6.33 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session.
  • Cactus (NYSE:WHD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.66 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.98%.
  • Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.70. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session.
  • Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.69 with a daily change of up 1.94%.
  • Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) shares were up 1.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.12.
  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.87 on Friday morning, moving up 7.63%.
  • Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.95 Friday. The stock was up 18.66% for the day.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) stock made a new 52-week high of $76.95 Friday. The stock was up 1.11% for the day.
  • Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ:PAGP) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.91 Friday. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NZF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.20 on Friday morning, moving up 0.7%.
  • Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.29 on Friday morning, moving up 1.67%.
  • Nuveen California Quality (NYSE:NAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.82 Friday. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
  • NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) shares set a new yearly high of $20.73 this morning. The stock was up 0.29% on the session.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.18. The stock traded up 1.46% on the session.
  • Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.87. The stock traded down 1.2% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE:ETY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.27. Shares traded up 0.41%.
  • Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $33.35. Shares traded up 3.01%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%.
  • Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.61 on Friday, moving down 1.8%.
  • Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.62 on Friday, moving up 0.22%.
  • Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $6.75. Shares traded up 0.38%.
  • Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares set a new yearly high of $40.46 this morning. The stock was up 17.32% on the session.
  • Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) shares set a new yearly high of $37.63 this morning. The stock was up 3.65% on the session.
  • BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.50 with a daily change of up 2.89%.
  • Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) shares hit $12.78 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.75%.
  • Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) shares were up 0.8% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.48 for a change of up 0.8%.
  • SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares hit a yearly high of $18.79. The stock traded up 1.87% on the session.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE:BXMX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.81 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.
  • Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares broke to $74.47 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.23%.
  • Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ:ECPG) shares were up 0.65% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.18 for a change of up 0.65%.
  • BlackRock Corporate High (NYSE:HYT) shares broke to $12.43 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.04%.
  • Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.14 on Friday, moving up 11.03%.
  • Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) shares set a new yearly high of $12.09 this morning. The stock was up 4.69% on the session.
  • Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) shares were up 5.38% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.35 for a change of up 5.38%.
  • NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $57.06. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.16 on Friday morning, moving up 4.92%.
  • Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.05 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.31%.
  • Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE:RNP) shares set a new yearly high of $27.39 this morning. The stock was up 1.22% on the session.
  • Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.90 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.72%.
  • Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ:QQQX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $29.55. Shares traded up 0.48%.
  • Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) shares broke to $14.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.35%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE:ETW) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.37. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.
  • Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $30.30. Shares traded up 0.1%.
  • LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) shares set a new yearly high of $55.79 this morning. The stock was up 1.33% on the session.
  • Kayne Anderson Energy (NYSE:KYN) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.10 Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE:AWF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.43. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.
  • Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.93 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.83%.
  • Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.85. The stock was down 2.19% for the day.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MYI) shares set a new yearly high of $14.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.
  • Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE:RA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.54 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.7%.
  • Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) shares set a new yearly high of $47.48 this morning. The stock was up 1.74% on the session.
  • Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.53 on Friday, moving up 4.18%.
  • Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) shares hit a yearly high of $23.89. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.
  • Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $20.84 with a daily change of up 0.24%.
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares hit a yearly high of $17.19. The stock traded up 4.2% on the session.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE:BOE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.81 on Friday morning, moving up 0.8%.
  • Western Asset (NYSE:WIW) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.18 on Friday, moving down 0.08%.
  • Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $18.78. Shares traded up 4.29%.
  • HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares hit a yearly high of $89.73. The stock traded up 2.6% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance (NYSE:EOI) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.60 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%.
  • Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) shares hit a yearly high of $20.25. The stock traded up 4.2% on the session.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Intl (NYSE:BGY) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.70 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.06 with a daily change of up 1.14%.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.37 Friday. The stock was up 6.25% for the day.
  • Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.97. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.
  • Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE:DIAX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.57 on Friday morning, moving down 0.29%.
  • One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) shares hit a yearly high of $29.03. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session.
  • PIMCO Energy & Tactical (NYSE:NRGX) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.19. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.
  • Duff & Phelps Global (NYSE:DPG) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.40. The stock was up 1.08% for the day.
  • Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH) stock made a new 52-week high of $184.50 Friday. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.
  • Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.59. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.
  • Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.86 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.1%.
  • NexPoint Strategic (NYSE:NHF) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.10. The stock was up 1.08% for the day.
  • TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) shares were up 0.66% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.77.
  • Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) shares were down 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.45.
  • Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.47 Friday. The stock was up 5.42% for the day.
  • R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.96 on Friday, moving up 4.48%.
  • Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.49 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.81%.
  • Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.01. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE:ETO) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.75 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.03%.
  • Cohen & Steers Total (NYSE:RFI) shares hit $16.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.65%.
  • MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $5.55 with a daily change of up 3.38%.
  • Spirit of Texas Bancshare (NASDAQ:STXB) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.89. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.
  • North American (NYSE:NOA) shares hit $14.96 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.46%.
  • Teekay (NYSE:TK) shares broke to $4.06 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.63%.
  • First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.50 on Friday, moving up 0.64%.
  • Cohen & Steers Closed-end (NYSE:FOF) shares broke to $14.48 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.49%.
  • PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.31. The stock traded up 5.6% on the session.
  • Templeton Emerging Market (NYSE:TEI) shares broke to $8.23 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.18%.
  • X Financial (NYSE:XYF) shares set a new yearly high of $7.26 this morning. The stock was up 6.14% on the session.
  • The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.34 with a daily change of down 2.93%.
  • Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE:TYG) shares were up 1.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.91.
  • Kayne Anderson NextGen (NYSE:KMF) shares hit $7.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.12%.
  • Western Asset High Yield (NYSE:HYI) shares broke to $15.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.06%.
  • Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) shares broke to $17.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.71%.
  • ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $25.25. Shares traded up 2.14%.
  • Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE:JRS) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.43. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (NYSE:SPXX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $18.61 with a daily change of up 0.41%.
  • Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX:NML) shares set a new yearly high of $5.34 this morning. The stock was up 1.93% on the session.
  • Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) stock hit a yearly high price of $78.89. The stock was down 0.75% for the day.
  • BlackRock Energy (NYSE:BGR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.29 on Friday morning, moving down 0.03%.
  • First Trust Energy I&G (AMEX:FEN) shares hit a yearly high of $15.19. The stock traded down 0.01% on the session.
  • Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) shares hit a yearly high of $12.31. The stock traded up 0.74% on the session.
  • Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.27 Friday. The stock was down 1.14% for the day.
  • Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.94 on Friday morning, moving up 0.81%.
  • SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.44 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.08%.
  • Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE:VTN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.85 with a daily change of down 0.54%.
  • Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.18 on Friday morning, moving down 0.11%.
  • Credit Suisse High Yield (AMEX:DHY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $2.55. Shares traded down 0.39%.
  • First Trust Dynamic (NYSE:FDEU) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.00 Friday. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance Short (NYSE:EVG) shares set a new yearly high of $13.51 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance New York (AMEX:ENX) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.93. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE:GRX) shares hit a yearly high of $13.59. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.
  • Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares broke to $18.68 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 65.82%.
  • Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.41. The stock traded up 0.98% on the session.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.01 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.28%.
  • Miller/Howard High Income (NYSE:HIE) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.74 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.37%.
  • ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE:CTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.41 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.43%.
  • Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) shares were up 0.46% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.87.
  • Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE:NTG) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.83 on Friday, moving up 1.81%.
  • Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (NYSE:MCN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $8.45 with a daily change of up 0.96%.
  • Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MHF) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.30 Friday. The stock was down 0.13% for the day.
  • Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.82. The stock was up 5.26% for the day.
  • Evolution Petroleum (AMEX:EPM) shares hit $5.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.2%.
  • Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $4.35. Shares traded up 9.62%.
  • Delaware Investments MN (AMEX:VMM) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.93 for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MNP) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.00 Friday. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.
  • First Trust New Opps (NYSE:FPL) shares were up 1.47% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.20.
  • Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX:IAF) shares were up 0.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.66 for a change of up 0.09%.
  • FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.40 on Friday morning, moving up 0.37%.
  • Cushing® NextGen Infra (NYSE:SZC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.27. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.
  • Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) shares set a new yearly high of $9.90 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.
  • Delaware Enhanced Global (NYSE:DEX) shares set a new yearly high of $10.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.37% on the session.
  • Salient Midstream (NYSE:SMM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.42. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session.
  • Cohen & Steers MLP Inc (NYSE:MIE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.42%.
  • Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares broke to $5.95 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.2%.
  • Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) shares hit $11.56 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.51%.
  • Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE:FMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.67 on Friday morning, moving up 1.03%.
  • Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.50 on Friday morning, moving down 59.65%.
  • Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.85. The stock was up 2.93% for the day.
  • Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $12.69. Shares traded up 14.82%.
  • MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.97 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE:CEN) shares hit $14.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.94%.
  • Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE:SRV) shares set a new yearly high of $32.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.43% on the session.
  • NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK (AMEX:NBO) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.50 on Friday, moving up 0.48%.
  • Delaware Investments (AMEX:VFL) shares hit a yearly high of $14.09. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.
  • First Trust Specialty Fnc (NYSE:FGB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.39 on Friday morning, moving down 0.23%.
  • Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) shares set a new yearly high of $6.76 this morning. The stock was up 1.69% on the session.
  • Tortoise Pipeline (NYSE:TTP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.32. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session.
  • Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $8.24 with a daily change of up 7.09%.
  • Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.54 on Friday morning, moving up 11.25%.
  • Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.42. The stock was up 2.39% for the day.
  • Duff & Phelps Select MLP (NYSE:DSE) shares hit $9.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.51%.
  • OptimumBank Hldgs (NASDAQ:OPHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.50 on Friday morning, moving up 2.79%.

 

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

