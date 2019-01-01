QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
53.5 - 55.86
Vol / Avg.
14.1K/6.6K
Div / Yield
1.8/3.23%
52 Wk
51.5 - 78.89
Mkt Cap
227.6M
Payout Ratio
42.68
Open
55.04
P/E
17
EPS
0.52
Shares
4.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 2:51PM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 11:38AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Jun 11, 2021, 2:03PM
Benzinga - Jun 11, 2021, 8:31AM
Benzinga - May 27, 2021, 1:54PM
Benzinga - Apr 26, 2021, 11:15AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Nathan's Famous Inc is an owner of fast food franchises in the United States. The company's reportable segment includes the Branded Product Program, Product licensing, Restaurant operations and Corporate. Branded Product Program derives revenue principally from the sale of hot dog products either directly to foodservice operators or to various foodservice distributors who resell the products to foodservice operators. It generates maximum revenue from the Branded Product Program segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.520
REV25.931M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nathan's Famous Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nathan's Famous (NATH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ: NATH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nathan's Famous's (NATH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nathan's Famous (NATH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nathan's Famous

Q

Current Stock Price for Nathan's Famous (NATH)?

A

The stock price for Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ: NATH) is $55.31 last updated Today at 4:58:46 PM.

Q

Does Nathan's Famous (NATH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) reporting earnings?

A

Nathan's Famous’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 4, 2022.

Q

Is Nathan's Famous (NATH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nathan's Famous.

Q

What sector and industry does Nathan's Famous (NATH) operate in?

A

Nathan's Famous is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.